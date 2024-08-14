A letter from the leadership of Hamas to the Palestinian people, particularly those in Gaza:

—

A message of the Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas to our Palestinian people in general and to the people of Gaza in particular

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

"Moses said to his people, 'Seek help from Allah and be patient. Indeed, the earth belongs to Allah. He gives it as an inheritance to whom He wills of His servants, and the [best] outcome is for the righteous.'"

This is the truth of Allah Almighty.

To our Palestinian people, to the honorable people of Gaza:

The pen fails to write, words fail to express your grace and generosity, and the entire universe itself cannot match your firmness and steadfastness.

Hamas, with its brigades and resistance, cannot repay your patience and sacrifices, even though it is part of you and for you and offered its best youth and greatest leaders alongside you. Blood has flowed like rivers to water the homeland and, Allah willing, will bloom into a noble and honorable victory worthy of your sacrifices.

The blessed battle of Al-Aqsa Flood marked a strategic turning point at a decisive moment in the history of the Palestinian cause. The resistance leadership in Gaza, amid the siege, decided to exercise its right to resist as a natural response to the crimes in the occupied West Bank, its division, the construction of zionist settlements on it, Judaization of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, its partition, complete control over Al-Quds' mosques and churches, racial discrimination against our people in the occupied interior, the ongoing brutal aggression against our free prisoners, and its expansion and presence in the region, as if "israel" is preparing to control the entire region in all fields, under an extremist zionist government.

This letter, O our family, our people, our relatives in every place, we send to you from the midst of the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood with pride, honor, and respect for you. You have endured what nations before you could not bear; rather, many states, unions, and empires have fallen and crumbled in days and weeks against wars far less severe than the Nazi, fascist, zionist genocide war against us in Gaza, the West Bank, Al-Quds, the occupied interior, and in all places. Yet, you remain steadfast and firm, teaching the world the meanings of patience, steadfastness, love for the homeland, and sacrifice for the dignity and honor of your nation, despite the betrayal, silence, and abandonment, leaving us to face this vicious war alone. It is as if fate has chosen its men, and today it is being written by your hands.

You, our people and our family, have written with your blood what no historians could write, what all wise men could not say, what no chronicles could mention, what all writers could not list, and what all anthologies could not document in poetry. You have performed excellently, disgracing your enemy, and creating unmatched glory with the blessed battle of Al-Aqsa Flood, for you have become a unique school—people and resistance—teaching generation after generation. Thus, all the pains will turn into hopes realized one after another amidst these difficult days, as the enemy gathers its strength and tyranny to uproot us from our land and burn everything green and dry within and around us, hoping to achieve its goals and dreams, or perhaps prolong the life of its evil, strange entity on our land.

But Allah's decrees prevail.

"The assembly will be defeated, and they will flee."

O patient and steadfast people of Gaza:

We are humbled before you, your sacrifices, your support, and your embrace of our resistance, for we emerged from the womb of your suffering, your pain, your anguish, your sacrifices. We fought with all honor and bravery, seeing victory being written by your hands. How could it be otherwise when we emerged from every camp, neighborhood, house, street, and alley, seeing you compete to offer the greatest sacrifices and devotedness for this land in the path of Allah? We witnessed the greatest meanings in a mother bidding her son farewell to Allah as a martyr with ululations, takbeer, cheers, and praise and thanks to Allah.

In light of all this, we have written our letter from our hearts to you, and we confess frankly that we are utterly incapable of thanking you or offering what is necessary in loyalty to you, and that we are working in all directions and fighting on all fronts with our brothers in the Palestinian factions, hoping through this to offer you even a little in return, and to correct the paths to rectify the missteps and mistakes that occurred and continue to occur as a result of the genocidal war and systematic targeting of every step we take, to improve the reality and build a cradle to support your fighters and mujahideen, your sons who emerged from your loins and wombs. Perhaps in this way, we can continue to serve you—and no matter what we do, we are unable fully achieve this. However, we are working diligently and often in emergency committees to correct governmental, relief, humanitarian, security, and economic paths. We have succeeded and erred, and we will keep trying and trying until Allah decrees what He wills.

We direct a special message to our mothers, sisters, and daughters...

You are the symbols of this stage and the preserved honor of the nation. You are the best women of this land and you are, Allah willing, the symbols of victory, because we know how much pain you have endured, how much sorrow you have faced, and how much loss of loved ones you have faced that has overwhelmed the hearts of men. So how must it be for you? We send you our salutations, gratitude, and appreciation, and we ask Allah to help us fulfill your rights and honor your patience. May Allah heal your hearts through the hands of the fighters.

In conclusion:

We say to the zionist occupation: You have indeed achieved a great and overwhelming victory in revealing the true face of the crime and terrorism of your temporary entity, a truth we could not have exposed even if we spent years trying. However, your Nazi behavior has provided a gift, exposing your reality to the entire world. You managed to advance and infiltrate through the killing of thousands of civilians and the scorching the earth of Gaza's neighborhoods and cities, for you have destroyed hospitals, schools, mosques, churches, infrastructure, universities, civil and governmental institutions, and international facilities and targeted medical, relief, humanitarian, governmental, and international teams, and you have closed the borders and land crossings.

But our question to you is: Can you remain for a moment in your positions of occupation or continue your ground operations safely? Can you build fortifications to protect yourselves from our resistance or live a moment of safety in our land?! We will not answer you, but our answer will be what you see [through our actions], not what you hear, and then the believers will rejoice in the victory of Allah, and He will heal the hearts of a believing people.

"And Allah is predominant over His affair, but most of the people do not know."

May Allah's peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you.

The leadership of the Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas

Friday: 16 Dhul-Qi'dah 1445 AH

Corresponding to: May 24, 2024