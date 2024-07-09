A dangerous precedent in the entity.. Right-wing activists tear down banners placed by families of prisoners protesting against the government and demanding the deal

The recent incident where right-wing activists tore down banners placed by families of prisoners protesting against the government and demanding a deal is a stark reminder of the escalating division within Israeli society. This act is not an isolated event but rather a symptom of a larger, more sinister phenomenon - the polarization stage of the Palestinian genocide.

As the genocide progresses, extremists within Israeli society are driving a wedge between Israelis, creating an irreconcilable divide. Moderates are now being targeted and suppressed. This is a hallmark of the polarization stage, where even those who oppose the genocide but support the violence are silenced and intimidated.

The Palestinian genocide has created an environment in which hate groups thrive, broadcasting polarizing propaganda and fueling fear.

The incident with the banners is a prime example of this polarization. Right-wing activists are not only silencing Palestinian voices but also intimidating Israeli moderates who might speak out against the government's actions. This suppression of moderate voices is a dangerous sign, as it enables the genocide to progress unchecked.

As the polarization stage intensifies, we can expect more incidents like this to occur. Israeli extremists will continue to drive a wedge between their own people, targeting moderates and silencing opposition. The Palestinian genocide will continue to fuel this division, creating an environment in which violence and hatred thrive.