The Price of a Civilization
they priced the sea
then priced the child
then called a pause peace
the wound knew better
and history kept the receipt
bitch
They told us a whole civilization could die [before, yesterday, last night, tonight, tomorrow, after]
and the man who said it spoke with the calm of someone announcing weather
someone reporting a delay
someone whose body would not be searched from the rubble afterward
someone who would never have to carry his mother in a blanket
or scrape his daughter from concrete dust
or learn the names of the dead by reading them off a screen that still glows after the house is gone
He said it plainly
too plainly
with that polished ease power gets when it has murdered so often that murder starts to sound administrative
and the obscenity was not only in the threat
it was in the tone
the neatness of it
the cheap little word probably dropped into the sentence like a coin into a machine
as if the possible erasure of a people were just one more outcome on the board
one more option among others
one more thing to be managed
A whole civilization
said out loud
not a government
not a military formation
not a weapons site
not a chain of command
a civilization
“Ignorance allied with power is the most ferocious enemy justice can have.” James Baldwin
Language old as mourning poetry older than empire mothers and bakers and teachers and heretics and mechanics and children who still thought there would be a next week all of it flattened into a sentence typed by a man whose finger has never known the trembling of reaching through ash for the shape of someone beloved And we were expected to read it as commentary as strategy as blunt realism [read: myth making as truth] we were expected to act like this is what history sounds like when grown men make difficult decisions [read: temper tantrum] but no this is what fascism sounds like when it stops bothering to disguise itself this is what imperial arrogance sounds like when it becomes so drunk on its own immunity that it names the unnameable and waits for applause [read: congressional standing ovation] this is what genocide sounds like in the mouth of power casual clean almost bored [read: devouring an ice cream cone with media present] Then the water moved Not symbolically not in the decorative language of analysts and television men the water itself that narrow choke of sea [read: axis of resistance] where empire routes its appetite that hard blue passage through which oil and fear and leverage pass each other in the dark the water tightened, a flood if you will, and somewhere a market twitched somewhere a price rose too fast somewhere a boardroom discovered that mass death might interrupt the proper circulation of capital Then suddenly the song changed [read: empire renegotiating its terms] not because the dead had become more dead not because the moral fact of annihilation had finally landed not because anyone in power had grown a soul in the night but because the cost curve bent in the wrong direction And then came reconstruction [before, yesterday, last night, tonight, tomorrow, after] that beautiful lie that soft managerial word pulled over the face of the same machine reconstruction as if what had just been threatened was weather damage as if the hand holding the match could also sell itself as the hand offering shelter as if a civilization can be marched to the edge of the furnace and then thanked for surviving Sit there for a second sit in that filth a people were not granted life because life is sacred they were not granted a pause because children matter they were not granted mercy because old men deserve to die in bed and not in burning apartments they were granted temporary usability their continued existence aligned for one moment with the movement of ships and money that is all that is the whole abomination Not spared repriced That is the word underneath all of it repriced This is what capitalism does at its most honest it does not ask who you are it does not care what poems were written in your language what prayers were whispered into your newborn ear what olive trees your grandparents planted what names the dead still leave burning in the mouths of the living it takes all of that and runs it through an equation it measures your breath against freight your blood against futures your city against investor confidence your children against the smooth arrival of commodities and if the graph shakes hard enough it discovers a sudden interest in peace Peace what a filthy word in the mouths of murderers peace after siege peace after forced starvation peace after bombardment peace after the explicit public contemplation of civilizational death peace offered not as justice but as market correction peace not because domination has ended but because domination has chosen another tempo Do not let them name this mercy do not let them call this restraint do not let them package this as wisdom from the strong there is no wisdom here only the machine revealing its grammar only empire showing us the pyrite circuitry under its polished face only fascism dropping the mask long enough for us to see that the mask was never really needed Some will call it a pivot some will say this proves money can restrain war [read: genocide] as if that should comfort me or anyone as if it were heartening to learn that the slaughterhouse has a thermostat as if it were a victory that genocide can be delayed when oil routes panic the right people No that is not a consolation that is an indictment Because a system that pauses extermination only when extermination becomes bad for business has confessed everything it has told me exactly what it values not human beings not memory not dignity not the irreplaceable density of a civilization with its books and kitchens and dialects and funeral rites and jokes and songs and stubborn local tendernesses it values flow control extraction profit it values the uninterrupted movement of what can be monetized through the bodies of those it will never fully regard as human That is imperialism stripped to the bone not merely conquest but hierarchy arranged as common sense a world where some nations are described as threats for resisting subjugation and others are called partners while they incinerate children a world where Black and brown bodies are forever made provisional forever one speech away from being rendered expendable forever placed inside the blast radius of someone else’s security doctrine a world where racism is not an unfortunate side effect but a working component the invisible architecture that makes mass death legible to the comfortable [read: bipartisan consensus] as policy rather than atrocity
“A civilization that proves incapable of solving the problems it creates is a decadent civilization.” Aimé Césaire
And genocide does not begin at the bomb it begins in the sentence “Might I have a word with you?” in the rehearsal of disposability in the phrase that teaches the audience how to rank a people below the interests of empire it begins when a civilization can be spoken of as if it were debris waiting for a permit it begins when entire populations are discussed through logistics through collateral arithmetic through the patient antiseptic language that launders slaughter until it can pass on television as debate This is why our outrage cannot stop at the man he is grotesque yes he is vulgar garbage with the confidence of [UN complicit] impunity yes but the deeper horror is that he speaks a language his system understands perfectly he is not the glitch he is the translation he is empire speaking in a voice too naked for liberal ears [read: American exceptionalism] that is why they recoil from his style while preserving his structure they hate the obscenity of the wording and remain loyal to the obscenity of the world that produced it So no this is not about bad manners in high office not about reckless posting [read: white innocence] not about one loud fascist embarrassing the republic this is about a political and economic order that has spent generations disciplining us to believe that some people exist as variables inside someone else’s equation that some lands are strategic platforms before they are homes that some griefs are regrettable while others are history making that some lives arrive on the ledger already discounted Anti genocide means refusing the ledger [read: transatlantic accountant’s bookkeeping] anti fascist means refusing the hierarchy [read: necropolitics] that sorts the grievable from the disposable anti imperialist means refusing the right [read: settler colonial manifesto] of any empire to script the future of other peoples at gunpoint anti racist means refusing the old colonial lie [read: racial capitalism’s right to exist] that power has a natural skin and the rest of the world exists beneath it anti capitalist means refusing a system [read: the plantation owner expansion] that can look at a civilization and ask first what its destruction will do to shipping lanes I cannot negotiate with that at the level of optics I cannot shame it into goodness with one more expose one more panel discussion one more speech about norms because the cruelty here is not accidental it is functional it is profitable it is built in [read: stolen land] And still still beneath all their abstractions there are people there are always people a mother rinsing dust from a cup with water she should have been saving a boy who still turns when he hears a sound because some reflex in him has not yet accepted that the house is gone a father counting names under his breath like prayer beads because if he stops counting they will disappear a second time a grandmother holding a key to a door that no longer exists because memory is one of the final forms of resistance left to the besieged a student with a notebook a nurse with shaking hands a man carrying bread a girl trying to sleep through drones a crowd learning once again that the world will call them tragic only after it has helped make them so I am talking about something even the Dow cannot price. Civilization is not an abstraction either it is not marble and museum glass it is not only empire’s approved version of antiquity [read: museum bones] it is the daily human weave the small repetitions that make life inhabitable the recipes the lullabies the idioms the neighborhood gossip the old arguments the poems half remembered and badly recited the tea poured for a guest when there should be no tea left the dignity that keeps returning even after every institution around it has chosen barbarism [read: the NGO co-op soup kitchen] When they say a civilization could die they mean all of that can be made killable all of that can be entered into the model and weighed against ports and prices and electoral theater [read: “vote blue, no matter who”] all of that can be rendered conditional and then restored in language only when the machine decides the loss would be too disruptive to itself Fuck that language [read: “protect your peace”] fuck that machine [read: patriarchal white supremacy] fuck every empire that calls domination order [read: democracy interventions] every fascist who calls annihilation realism [read: “trans women are not real women”] every market that discovers ethics [read: pink washing] only at the point of threatened loss [read: “boundaries are not harm”]
“When we revolt it is not for a particular culture. We revolt simply because for many reasons we can no longer breathe.” Frantz Fanon
I am not here to praise the brief hesitation of power
I am not here to thank capital for blinking
I am not here to call it progress when extermination is delayed by the panic of investors
I am here to name what was said
to hear it in full
to refuse the laundering of it
to keep the sentence alive long enough for everyone to see the system breathing inside it
A whole civilization could die [before, yesterday,last night, tonight, tomorrow, after]
said by power
received by the world
revised only when the sea and the market objected
There is no cleaner confession than that
So let it stand as evidence
not of wisdom
not of strategic flexibility
not of peace breaking through the noise
but of the world as it is arranged against the poor and the occupied and the racialized and the defiant
a world in which my right to live is still too often measured by whether our death inconveniences wealth
That world is the crime
Not only the post
not only the bomb
not only the occupation
not only the fascist grin behind the screen
the whole arrangement
the whole bloodstained operating system
the whole order that keeps asking the living to be grateful when the blade is lifted for a moment from their throat
No gratitude
No confusion
No surrender of language
Call genocide genocide
call fascism fascism
call empire empire
call racism racism
call capitalism by its oldest name when it stands over the dead and asks what the market thinks
And then remember this
A civilization is not saved when power changes its wording
A civilization is not safe because a port remains open
A people are not free because their ruins can now be profitably rebuilt
A people are free when no empire has the right to decide whether they live
when no market can calculate their worth
when no fascist can speak their destruction into the air and expect the world to weigh it like one more possibility among others
Until then
every reprieve is fragile
every peace suspect
every reconstruction haunted
every headline carrying the ash of the sentence beneath it
And the sentence beneath it is this
They were ready
They were ready to let a civilization die
and only changed their tune when capital got nervous
That is not a turning point
That is the revelation
That is the proof
That is why the whole fucking thing must go
this is the receipt
If my work has reached you, challenged you, or named something you needed named, this is how you help me keep doing it.
Story leGaie / Marginalia Subversiva / Genospectra
Every contribution sustains the writing, the scholarship, and the survival behind it.
How can you thank you for your writings !? Once more congrats and thanks. Translated in French here with as subtitle "The talent of Story Ember LeGaïe. A relentless appeal & accusation offered in the form of a poem. The absolute abject of a caste. Capitalism castigated. A marvel to be shared widely."
https://zanzibar.substack.com/p/la-valeur-dune-civilisation
This is amazing Story, in a prose poem nutshell.
The Imperial colonial final stage, demented, murderous capitalist model with just its total worship of money and the soulless equations which decide who is keepable for now and who isn’t.
Look what we’ve become - we need to live in a world where we help the poor and underprivileged the most, as so much is an accident/fluke of birth.
Time for all Sovereign Nations to renationalise their privatised Utilities.
Stock markets must be dismantled as that is what has really destroyed morality. The epstein class, the royalty, the billionaires: they must all be brought down from their lofty perches and retrained to live normally if that is possible along side all the variety of people who our world is here for.
A reassessment of value in human currency not monetary value.
The US has been a stain on humanity since the first white foot set itself on the continent.