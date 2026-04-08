Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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Zanzibar9CH's avatar
Zanzibar9CH
9h

How can you thank you for your writings !? Once more congrats and thanks. Translated in French here with as subtitle "The talent of Story Ember LeGaïe. A relentless appeal & accusation offered in the form of a poem. The absolute abject of a caste. Capitalism castigated. A marvel to be shared widely."

https://zanzibar.substack.com/p/la-valeur-dune-civilisation

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Bruce Maltby's avatar
Bruce Maltby
1d

This is amazing Story, in a prose poem nutshell.

The Imperial colonial final stage, demented, murderous capitalist model with just its total worship of money and the soulless equations which decide who is keepable for now and who isn’t.

Look what we’ve become - we need to live in a world where we help the poor and underprivileged the most, as so much is an accident/fluke of birth.

Time for all Sovereign Nations to renationalise their privatised Utilities.

Stock markets must be dismantled as that is what has really destroyed morality. The epstein class, the royalty, the billionaires: they must all be brought down from their lofty perches and retrained to live normally if that is possible along side all the variety of people who our world is here for.

A reassessment of value in human currency not monetary value.

The US has been a stain on humanity since the first white foot set itself on the continent.

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