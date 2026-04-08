they priced the sea

then priced the child

then called a pause peace

the wound knew better

and history kept the receipt

bitch

They told us a whole civilization could die [before, yesterday, last night, tonight, tomorrow, after] and the man who said it spoke with the calm of someone announcing weather someone reporting a delay someone whose body would not be searched from the rubble afterward someone who would never have to carry his mother in a blanket or scrape his daughter from concrete dust or learn the names of the dead by reading them off a screen that still glows after the house is gone He said it plainly too plainly with that polished ease power gets when it has murdered so often that murder starts to sound administrative and the obscenity was not only in the threat it was in the tone the neatness of it the cheap little word probably dropped into the sentence like a coin into a machine as if the possible erasure of a people were just one more outcome on the board one more option among others one more thing to be managed A whole civilization said out loud not a government not a military formation not a weapons site not a chain of command a

“Ignorance allied with power is the most ferocious enemy justice can have.” James Baldwin

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