Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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Dieter's avatar
Dieter
6h

Beautiful. Thank you. Tragic: the Western World is a sick farce.

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Marigrace McKay's avatar
Marigrace McKay
3h

We must save ourselves from the hate and destruction of a machine outrunning humanity.

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