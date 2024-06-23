The Root of Harm: Misogyny, Not Misandry
Why we need to recognize and challenge misogyny, not misandry, to create a more equitable and just society for all.
A fleeting online exchange became a catalyst for a deeper exploration of the harm caused by misogyny. I saw a man's poignant response to a meme about discrimination, and I knew that his pain was real - but I also knew that it was not caused by misandry, but by the pervasive and destructive force of misogyny.
A friend on Threads replied1, 'Men face discrimination even in times of war and genocide. Notice how the death toll is often reported as "women and children", with no mention of men? Civilian men are treated as if they're combatants’ [their lives seemingly insignificant.]
Misogyny hurts everyone.
Misogyny, not misandry, is the root cause of harm against women(and non gender conforming people) but it definitely hurts men2 too.
By perpetuating a culture of gender-based violence, objectification, and oppression, misogyny:
Devalues and marginalizes women, leading to their erasure and exclusion:
Forced sterilization and reproductive coercion
Restrictive reproductive rights
Objectification and sexualization
Care work exploitation
Pregnancy discrimination
Devalues and marginalizes men, leading to their erasure and exclusion:
Emasculation and shaming of men who express emotions or vulnerability
Stereotyping men as unfeeling, unemotional, and only interested in sex and sports
Erasure of men's mental health struggles and dismissal of their emotional needs
Exclusion of men from conversations about gender and sexuality
Limiting men's roles and expectations, restricting their ability to be caregivers or pursue non-traditional interests
Emasculates and dehumanizes gay men, reducing them to lesser versions of "real men":
Stereotyping as effeminate or weak
Denial of masculinity and sexuality
Belittling and mocking their relationships
Assuming one partner is "the woman" in the relationship
Erasure of their experiences and contributions
Trivializes women's same-sex relationships, denying their validity and seriousness:
Reducing their relationships to "gal pals" or "phase"
Assuming they're "man-haters" or "lesbians until graduation"
Erasing their identities as "not real lesbians"
Stereotyping them as "angry" or "overemotional"
Ignoring their experiences and contributions to the LGBTQ+ community
Perpetuates transphobia, perceiving trans individuals as threats to traditional gender norms:
Denying access to healthcare and gender-affirming treatments
Forcing trans individuals to conform to binary gender norms
Refusing to recognize and use correct pronouns and names
Restricting access to public spaces and facilities (e.g. "bathroom bills")
Perpetuating harmful stereotypes and misinformation about trans individuals
Stereotypes and racializes men of color, portraying them as "aggressive", "barbaric", and "animalistic":
Portraying them as terrorists or extremists in media
Stereotyping them as violent or criminal in news and media
Assuming they're unfit or incapable parents, leading to unequal coparenting court decisions
Assuming they're aggressive or dangerous based on race and gender
Perpetuating "absent father" stereotypes, ignoring their involvement and care in family life
Fetishizes and sexualizes women of color, reducing them to exoticized and objectified bodies (misogynoir3):
Hyper-sexualization in books, movies, other media and advertising
Exoticization of their hair, skin, and bodies as "exotic" or "ethnic"
Sexualization of their bodies from a young age, systemic grooming
Reduction to stereotypes like the "Jezebel" or "Spicy Latina"
Erasure of their agency and autonomy, silencing their voices and experiences especially as women of color
This pervasive and destructive misogyny is the root of many issues in our societies, fueling homophobia, transphobia, racism, and other forms of discrimination4. It's essential to recognize and challenge misogyny, rather than misandry, to create a more equitable and just society for all. By dismantling misogyny, we can work towards a world that values and respects individuals of all genders, races, and sexualities.
In a society free from misogyny, we could imagine a world where war is not used as a means to prove masculinity and “might”, and men are empowered to be caretakers, nurturers, and emotionally intelligent without fear of judgment or “emasculation”. Where qualities like empathy, vulnerability, and sensitivity are valued as human traits, not gendered stereotypes.
A world where individuals can embrace their unique characteristics without being confined by rigid gender roles, and where strength and courage are not measured by aggression or dominance, but by compassion, kindness, and understanding. In this world, I dream of a future where violence and conflict are not the default solutions, and where all individuals can thrive and reach their full potential, regardless of gender.
In a world liberated from misogyny's suffocating grip, we can envision a society where every individual is cherished and valued, regardless of their abilities or desires. A world where people are not reduced to mere commodities, forced to justify their existence by conforming to arbitrary standards of productivity or utility5. Instead, every person is recognized as a unique and intrinsic part of the collective whole, deserving of dignity, respect, and compassion simply because they exist.
In this world, the notion of "contribution" is redefined, acknowledging that every person's presence, perspective, and experience enriches the fabric of our shared humanity. No longer are individuals coerced into performing predetermined roles or achieving specific milestones to earn their worth. Rather, they are free to flourish, explore, and express themselves authentically, without fear of judgment or erasure.
By dismantling the oppressive structures of misogyny, we can create a world where every person's value is inherent(l'existence précède l'essence6), not conditional. A world where we celebrate diversity, honor vulnerability, and embrace our intricate web of differences, recognizing that our collective7 strength lies in our individual uniqueness.
The mistake is often made to view misandry as a weapon, rather than the wound it truly represents8. In reality, misogyny is the weapon that inflicts the deepest cuts, perpetuating harm and discrimination in every aspect of our societies and cultures.
Apologies for the verbose diatribe (or diarrhea lol), but I'm rather fervent (aka craycray) about this subject - like a Renaissance poet on a mission from God (or at least a strong cup of coffee, shit where did I put my cup). Forgive the length but not the breadth, but passion has a way of getting the better of me... and my word count! Especially before my Adderall has kicked in. 🤣
Okay but really, where TF did I put my coffee cup?!? 😭😭😭😭😭
☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️
https://www.threads.net/@ua_arc/post/C8jQVhWOnOK/
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/03616843231202708
https://nyupress.org/9781479865109/misogynoir-transformed
https://www.nature.com/articles/s44159-022-00136-x
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0308518X211031572?journalCode=epna
https://popculturephilosopher.com/existence-precedes-essence/
https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/collective-intentionality/
https://medium.com/age-of-awareness/misogyny-is-oppression-misandry-the-response-29d41f9ee9bc