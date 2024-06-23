A fleeting online exchange became a catalyst for a deeper exploration of the harm caused by misogyny. I saw a man's poignant response to a meme about discrimination, and I knew that his pain was real - but I also knew that it was not caused by misandry, but by the pervasive and destructive force of misogyny.

A friend on Threads replied, 'Men face discrimination even in times of war and genocide. Notice how the death toll is often reported as "women and children", with no mention of men? Civilian men are treated as if they're combatants’ [their lives seemingly insignificant.]

Misogyny hurts everyone.

Misogyny, not misandry, is the root cause of harm against women(and non gender conforming people) but it definitely hurts men too.

By perpetuating a culture of gender-based violence, objectification, and oppression, misogyny:

Devalues and marginalizes women, leading to their erasure and exclusion: Forced sterilization and reproductive coercion Restrictive reproductive rights Objectification and sexualization Care work exploitation Pregnancy discrimination Devalues and marginalizes men, leading to their erasure and exclusion: Emasculation and shaming of men who express emotions or vulnerability Stereotyping men as unfeeling, unemotional, and only interested in sex and sports Erasure of men's mental health struggles and dismissal of their emotional needs Exclusion of men from conversations about gender and sexuality Limiting men's roles and expectations, restricting their ability to be caregivers or pursue non-traditional interests Emasculates and dehumanizes gay men, reducing them to lesser versions of "real men": Stereotyping as effeminate or weak Denial of masculinity and sexuality Belittling and mocking their relationships Assuming one partner is "the woman" in the relationship Erasure of their experiences and contributions Trivializes women's same-sex relationships, denying their validity and seriousness: Reducing their relationships to "gal pals" or "phase" Assuming they're "man-haters" or "lesbians until graduation" Erasing their identities as "not real lesbians" Stereotyping them as "angry" or "overemotional" Ignoring their experiences and contributions to the LGBTQ+ community Perpetuates transphobia, perceiving trans individuals as threats to traditional gender norms: Denying access to healthcare and gender-affirming treatments Forcing trans individuals to conform to binary gender norms Refusing to recognize and use correct pronouns and names Restricting access to public spaces and facilities (e.g. "bathroom bills") Perpetuating harmful stereotypes and misinformation about trans individuals Stereotypes and racializes men of color, portraying them as "aggressive", "barbaric", and "animalistic": Portraying them as terrorists or extremists in media Stereotyping them as violent or criminal in news and media Assuming they're unfit or incapable parents, leading to unequal coparenting court decisions Assuming they're aggressive or dangerous based on race and gender Perpetuating "absent father" stereotypes, ignoring their involvement and care in family life Fetishizes and sexualizes women of color, reducing them to exoticized and objectified bodies (misogynoir): Hyper-sexualization in books, movies, other media and advertising Exoticization of their hair, skin, and bodies as "exotic" or "ethnic" Sexualization of their bodies from a young age, systemic grooming Reduction to stereotypes like the "Jezebel" or "Spicy Latina" Erasure of their agency and autonomy, silencing their voices and experiences especially as women of color

This pervasive and destructive misogyny is the root of many issues in our societies, fueling homophobia, transphobia, racism, and other forms of discrimination. It's essential to recognize and challenge misogyny, rather than misandry, to create a more equitable and just society for all. By dismantling misogyny, we can work towards a world that values and respects individuals of all genders, races, and sexualities.

In a society free from misogyny, we could imagine a world where war is not used as a means to prove masculinity and “might”, and men are empowered to be caretakers, nurturers, and emotionally intelligent without fear of judgment or “emasculation”. Where qualities like empathy, vulnerability, and sensitivity are valued as human traits, not gendered stereotypes.

A world where individuals can embrace their unique characteristics without being confined by rigid gender roles, and where strength and courage are not measured by aggression or dominance, but by compassion, kindness, and understanding. In this world, I dream of a future where violence and conflict are not the default solutions, and where all individuals can thrive and reach their full potential, regardless of gender.

In a world liberated from misogyny's suffocating grip, we can envision a society where every individual is cherished and valued, regardless of their abilities or desires. A world where people are not reduced to mere commodities, forced to justify their existence by conforming to arbitrary standards of productivity or utility. Instead, every person is recognized as a unique and intrinsic part of the collective whole, deserving of dignity, respect, and compassion simply because they exist.

In this world, the notion of "contribution" is redefined, acknowledging that every person's presence, perspective, and experience enriches the fabric of our shared humanity. No longer are individuals coerced into performing predetermined roles or achieving specific milestones to earn their worth. Rather, they are free to flourish, explore, and express themselves authentically, without fear of judgment or erasure.

By dismantling the oppressive structures of misogyny, we can create a world where every person's value is inherent(l'existence précède l'essence), not conditional. A world where we celebrate diversity, honor vulnerability, and embrace our intricate web of differences, recognizing that our collective strength lies in our individual uniqueness.

The mistake is often made to view misandry as a weapon, rather than the wound it truly represents. In reality, misogyny is the weapon that inflicts the deepest cuts, perpetuating harm and discrimination in every aspect of our societies and cultures.

Apologies for the verbose diatribe (or diarrhea lol), but I'm rather fervent (aka craycray) about this subject - like a Renaissance poet on a mission from God (or at least a strong cup of coffee, shit where did I put my cup). Forgive the length but not the breadth, but passion has a way of getting the better of me... and my word count! Especially before my Adderall has kicked in. 🤣

Okay but really, where TF did I put my coffee cup?!? 😭😭😭😭😭

☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️