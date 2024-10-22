Each day, the silence in Gaza grows heavier—

a silence soaked in loss,

in the unanswered cries of children.

The sky mourns. The earth swallows their names.

Since October 7, 15,240 Palestinian children have been slaughtered, directly—

their lives stolen by the Israeli military with American bombs and bullets,

by the iron grip of illegal occupation and violence.

But there’s more—so much more.

Shadows carry their bodies away.

At least 10 times that number have faded away in the shadows—

152,400 children, lost to starvation,

to untreated wounds, to thirst in a land where the water is cut off,

to sickness in a place where medicine is forbidden from reaching their hands.

The sand remembers their faces,

the sea holds their whispers.

They weren’t just numbers.

They were worlds.

They laughed.

They played.

They held dreams in their small hands like fragile seeds,

waiting to grow.

But now—

those dreams are gone—

shattered before they could bloom,

buried in the rubble of their homes,

erased from the streets that once echoed with their footsteps.

The streets that now cry out—empty.

Who killed them?

"Israel.”



"Israel" with its relentless violence, its unyielding blockade,

has stolen their lives, has snatched their futures

and silenced their voices.

A silence thicker than blood.

Gaza’s children have not simply died—

they’ve been erased, their stories cut off mid-sentence,

their existence suffocated by the brutality of an illegal occupation.

Their hearts beat in the rubble,

in the dust where they fell,

but we no longer hear them.

The streets of Gaza are too quiet now.

Not because the children don’t want to play,

but because they are no longer here.

Gone.

Their laughter is gone,

their hands no longer reach out to hold each other.

They will never grow up.

They will never know love,

never make mistakes,

never shout with joy under the same sky that watched them fall.

The sky turns away.

Their absence is a gaping wound,

not just in Gaza,

but in the very fabric of humanity.

We mourn not just what they could have been,

but what they already were—

children who were loved,

children who dreamed,

children who made the world brighter simply by existing.

And now, they are gone.

Stolen by a system of oppression,

designed to wipe them from history.

Wiped their smiles from the earth.

This is genocide—

the deliberate erasure of a people,

of a future,

of a present that was never allowed to breathe.

Saftar—

a wound in the human story.

A story interrupted,

a life torn away before we ever had the chance to know it.

And as the world watches,

the silence grows louder.