Robert Redwoodhippie
Nov 16

Powerful statement affirming the need for institutions, in particular Jewish ones, that are founded to affirm human rights to apply their concern universally in-spite of political pressures to the contrary. It is morally imperative that they stand up for the most victimized, especially the Palestinians, who are now suffering a genocide from the Zionist state of Israel in the name of Judaism.

