Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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Harlow Lombard's avatar
Harlow Lombard
6h

I am so enraged by how hard the system is failing all of you. I can only imagine how hard this is on your mental health. Sending so much love, my friend. ✊❤️ I will share on Bluesky & X.

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Zanzibar9CH's avatar
Zanzibar9CH
6h

Si many efforts and courage... And no justice. All my thoughts from France.

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