On May 5, 2026, Administrative Law Judge Lisa McLain issued a proposed decision in State Fair Hearing No. 105253920, adopted by the Director the same day.

I want to be precise about what happened, because precision is the only thing that makes any of this legible, and legibility is the only thing that makes any of this survivable.

The ALJ found in my favor.

By a preponderance of the evidence, Health Net Community Solutions violated its legal obligations under CalAIM Community Supports, the Community Supports Policy Guide Volume 2, APL 21-011, and the California Welfare and Institutions Code. The judge found that Health Net’s failure to evaluate my eligibility, issue a Notice of Action, refer me to a confirmed Transitional Rent provider, or ensure a housing support plan was in place, across 234 days of documented requests, constituted an adverse benefit determination. The judge found that my self-referral, submitted December 1, 2025, was legally valid and triggered obligations the Plan never met. The judge found that Health Net’s strategy of cycling me through three consecutive HTNS providers who did not actually provide Transitional Rent did not satisfy the Plan’s legal obligations. The judge found deemed exhaustion: Health Net’s own procedural failures forfeited its right to dismiss the claim.

Under California law, managed care plans must carry out the decision of a State Fair Hearing within 72 hours.

The 72-hour clock started May 5. We are being displaced in three days.

Here is what you need to understand about this household before I tell you what the decision did not do.

I have been legally homeless, alongside five other disabled adults in my family, since July 22, 2025. Multi-generational. Multiple serious disabilities across the household, including conditions requiring accessibility accommodations we have not been provided at any stage of this displacement. My own cardiac testing remains incomplete because I cannot keep appointments from a motel room, and the testing was ordered months ago.

We are not “unhoused” in some ambient sense. We are legally, definitionally homeless under HUD 24 CFR section 91.5 and the federal HEARTH Act Category 1 definition, because emergency motel lodging paid for by daily mutual aid fundraising is not a fixed, regular, or adequate nighttime residence. The funding mechanism determines the status, not the roof. A motel room paid for by a lease is housing. A motel room paid for by a daily mutual aid cycle, with no confirmed room number past the next checkout, no key that functions past morning, no night guaranteed beyond the one currently funded, is emergency shelter. We have had no security of tenure at any point since July 2025.

Before this: a decade of stable tenancy. Not one late payment in ten years. The household’s current homelessness is not the product of instability or irresponsibility. It was imposed. The California Civil Rights Department subsequently issued a right to sue in connection with the retaliatory eviction that started this.

What followed was Studio 6, where our emergency motel stay crossed thirty consecutive days and unintentionally vested legal tenant status under California Civil Code sections 1940 and 1940.1. Studio 6’s response to that was not to honor our tenant rights. It was to exploit them: raising base rent by 35 to 58 percent without written notice, relabeling refunded taxes as phantom fees, denying housekeeping, refusing to address a documented cockroach infestation, and targeting a wheelchair-using household member for disability-based harassment, including trapping her inside the front office without means of egress. Every dollar of household income was consumed. We could not save for a deposit. We could not move.

Serene Health, the Enhanced Care Management provider contracted to help us, watched this happen in real time. They did not intervene. They sent Zillow links. They promised they were locating resources. Not one authorized service was activated. Not one landlord was contacted. Not one deposit request was submitted. On December 1, 2025, with an unlawful detainer already served and displacement three weeks away, I exercised my member right under DHCS Community Supports Policy and submitted a legally binding self-referral for Transitional Rent directly to my ECM provider. Serene Health acknowledged receipt. They did not submit the authorization. I confirmed this with Health Net Member Services on January 15, 2026. It is documented in complaints filed with DHCS and DMHC.

On January 19, 2026, we evacuated. On January 20, the court entered a judgment of eviction in our absence. I had no transportation, no institutional support, and no capacity to mount a legal defense while simultaneously evacuating six disabled adults. The eviction record that now constitutes a permanent housing barrier was built entirely by Studio 6’s retaliatory conduct, Serene Health’s months-long refusal to perform, and EA Family Services’ failure to intervene during the six days between their authorization and our displacement.

Since then: Ramada, SureStay, Ramada, SureStay. Five forced displacements. Every move arranged by me, alone, through daily mutual aid fundraising, in real time, with no institutional support of any kind. Total documented displacement costs exceed $43,000. The figure that entered the formal hearing record is $20,376.16 in verified costs during the specific period under review.

At the April 16 continued hearing, Health Net’s representative Roderick Jones admitted on the record that Transitional Rent is a mandatory benefit, that he had not looked for Transitional Rent providers in Sacramento despite the benefit having been required for 106 days, that he did not know of any such providers “off hand,” that he had not read the testimony I submitted, and that providers were telling me one thing and telling him another. He could not account for why contracted providers said the system was not set up, dismissing it as “just a matter of gathering information and paperwork” in direct contradiction of documented written statements from Serene Health, EA Family Services, and Healthy Community Forum confirming they lacked operational capacity for the benefit.

One day after the hearing, Healthy Community Forum’s operations manager called me without consent, mischaracterized Transitional Rent as something I “want” rather than a mandatory benefit with a vested deemed approval dating to August 30, 2025, claimed the benefit would cover only some costs (member cost-share is prohibited under the governing payment framework), demanded I re-supply information already documented and approved in the organization’s own file eight days prior, re-opened eligibility as an unsettled question after it had been resolved in the administrative record, characterized legally required disability accommodations as optional “wants” that were “narrowing the search,” stated explicitly that Transitional Rent covers me and not my household (factually wrong under the DHCS definition of family, which includes any group of persons presenting for assistance together irrespective of relationship), and signaled possible case abandonment when I cited the policy guide to correct her. At no point during the 27-minute call did either representative acknowledge that a State Fair Hearing had occurred the day before.

That call is now part of the evidentiary record.

Here is what the decision did not do.

It did not order Health Net to pay the documented displacement costs. It redirected me to the Conlan reimbursement process: a separate administrative track, its own timeline, its own architecture of delay.

It did not sanction Health Net.

It did not order a Single Case Agreement with an emergency housing vendor.

It did not order Aid Paid Pending, ruling that Aid Paid Pending requires a service already to be in place. The service was never put in place. So no aid pending. The logic is its own indictment: the benefit was withheld so completely that even the emergency protection designed for benefit interruption cannot attach.

It did not order the Transitional Rent benefit itself.

Everything else was dismissed for “lack of jurisdiction.”

I want to sit with that phrase, because it is doing enormous work.

“Lack of jurisdiction” is the legal system’s mechanism for confirming harm while drawing a circle around the portion it is willing to touch. The State Fair Hearing Division has, in its own words, “specialized, limited jurisdiction focused strictly on reviewing actions taken regarding public social services.” It can confirm violations. It can order remand. It cannot sanction. It cannot order emergency housing. It cannot order reimbursement of over $43,000 in costs incurred because a mandatory Medi-Cal benefit was illegally withheld while a disabled household survived on community charity. It can tell you to go to civil court. It can give you the Legal Aid number.

This is not dysfunction. This is precision. The machinery is built so that no single venue holds the full weight of the harm. You prove the violation here. You seek reimbursement through a separate claims process. You litigate damages somewhere else. Each venue is procedurally complete and substantively partial. The harm is confirmed at every level. The accountability is always one more filing, one more jurisdiction, one more process away.

This is what managed abandonment looks like as an administrative form. It is not the single act of refusal. It is the architecture that distributes refusal across enough processes that no one institution is ever holding the body while the body goes down.

This is the first of three active appeals. I have filed supplemental motions, evidentiary exhibits, formal complaints to DMHC, DHCS, and the Ombudsman. I have documented 191 separately fileable ACMS violations against Health Net Community Solutions, EA Family Services, and Serene Health. I wrote the housing support plan myself after 244 days in which not one authorized provider produced one, because it is a mandatory deliverable under the policy guide and no one delivered it. Health Net’s own representative endorsed that plan on the record at the April 16 hearing. The ALJ called it robust with respect to permanent housing.

The State confirmed I was right. Then handed the case back to the entity that harmed me to fix, within 72 hours, while we face displacement in three days.

I have been arguing law from a motel room for 234 days. The paper trail is immaculate. The household is still at risk.

If you have been following this case, thank you. If you are reading this for the first time: this is CalAIM from the inside, for the people it was designed to serve. This is what a mandatory Medi-Cal benefit looks like when the managed care plan has calculated that delay costs less than compliance.

We need support now, while the 72 hours run.

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