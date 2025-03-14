Columbia University is under siege—not just by its own administration, but by the U.S. government itself. A newly surfaced letter from federal agencies to Columbia’s leadership reads like an ultimatum: crush student dissent, or we will crush you.

This isn’t just about campus protests. This is the state using its financial and institutional leverage to demand the wholesale criminalization of pro-Palestine activism, the dismantling of academic freedom, and the expansion of authoritarian surveillance under the guise of "disciplinary reform."

The Federal Ultimatum: Destroy Dissent or Lose Funding

The letter, dated March 13, 2025, and signed by officials from the Department of Education, the General Services Administration, and the Department of Health & Human Services, outlines extreme demands Columbia must meet by March 20 if it hopes to avoid funding cuts. These include:

Expelling and blacklisting student protesters under the banner of "meaningful discipline."

Dissolving the University Judicial Board , centralizing disciplinary control under the President.

Banning masks and implementing new surveillance measures to track and punish students for political activities.

Subjecting Columbia’s Middle East and African Studies departments to state oversight , effectively placing them under federal academic receivership.

Forcing the university to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism , criminalizing anti-Zionism and Palestinian advocacy.

Empowering campus security with policing authority, granting them the right to arrest and remove activists.

In short: total state control over who gets to protest, who gets to study, and who gets to define history.

Columbia Complies: Mass Suspensions and Degree Revocations

The threat worked—Columbia University has begun purging its student body. So far, 22 students have been expelled, suspended, or had their degrees revoked for protesting genocide.

The Columbia University Judicial Board (UJB) just announced new sanctions against students who occupied Hamilton Hall, ranging from multi-year suspensions to outright degree revocations. These actions were not based on violence, property destruction, or any legitimate harm—students are being stripped of their education simply for dissenting against the university’s complicity in genocide.

Degree revocation is a rare and extreme punishment, usually reserved for fraud or serious criminal conduct. Here, it’s being wielded as a weapon of political suppression. Columbia is sending a clear message: stand against genocide, and we will erase you.

A Manufactured Crisis, A Political Crackdown

The letter claims Columbia has "failed to protect American students and faculty from antisemitic violence and harassment." But this isn’t about protecting students—it’s about punishing them.

What’s happening here is state retaliation against the wave of pro-Palestine student activism that has rocked U.S. campuses since Israel’s genocide in Gaza escalated in October 2023. Columbia has been one of the strongest sites of resistance, with students organizing mass sit-ins, direct actions, and high-profile disruptions. That’s what this letter is targeting.

It’s no coincidence that this crackdown is happening alongside the detention and attempted deportation of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian student activist at Columbia. First they came for Khalil. Now they’re coming for everyone else.

When Universities Become State-Controlled Institutions

Let’s be clear: this is government-mandated repression. If Columbia complies, it will set a national precedent—every university that receives federal funding will be forced to adopt the same authoritarian policies. This is the blueprint for turning campuses into surveillance zones where dissent is crushed before it can take root.

And it’s not just about students. The forced oversight of the MESAAS department (Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies) is an attack on critical scholarship itself. The state wants direct control over how Palestine, Israel, and the broader region are discussed in academia. They are trying to erase the intellectual foundations of resistance.

Columbia’s Choice: Complicity or Defiance?

The Columbia administration is now at a crossroads: submit to state control and betray its students, or stand firm and risk financial retaliation.

We’ve seen this play out before. In South Africa, when students and faculty organized against apartheid, universities faced intense state pressure to suppress activism. Some caved. Others resisted and became integral to the struggle.

But Columbia isn’t new to complicity—it has a long, documented history of aligning itself with the war machine, collaborating with U.S. imperialism, and even providing platforms for Nazi sympathizers in the past. This latest crackdown is not an aberration; it’s a continuation of the university’s legacy of siding with power over justice.

Columbia, this isn’t just history repeating—it’s history accelerating. You are not just surrendering to fascist rule; you are actively enabling it. And the students you are trying to silence? They will be the ones writing the real history of this moment.

Because here’s the truth: repression does not destroy movements. It radicalizes them.

The students who occupied Hamilton Hall? They’re not going anywhere. The faculty resisting political interference? They won’t stop teaching. The movement for Palestine? It is only growing.

The state thinks this letter is a threat. In reality, it’s a declaration of fear. Because they know that the people will always fight back.