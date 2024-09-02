If we were to conceptualize “modern fascism” as a progression of 12 steps—each step representing a deeper alignment with fascist principles—here’s where Ukraine, Israel, and the United States might be placed based on the characteristics of modern fascism as they apply to each country.

Step 1: Nationalistic Rhetoric

• Ukraine: Strong nationalistic rhetoric, particularly in the context of the conflict with Russia, is prevalent. This nationalism often emphasizes Ukrainian sovereignty and identity, sometimes at the expense of minority groups.

• Israel: The state’s identity as a Jewish state is central, and nationalistic rhetoric often aligns with policies that prioritize Jewish citizens over others, particularly Palestinians.

• United States: Nationalistic rhetoric has been prominent, especially in recent years with movements emphasizing “America First” and anti-immigrant sentiments.

Step 2: Marginalization of Minority Groups

• Ukraine: Ethnic Russians and other minority groups have faced marginalization, particularly in the conflict zones.

• Israel: Palestinians, both within Israel and in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, face systematic marginalization.

• United States: Marginalization of minority groups, including racial minorities, immigrants, and indigenous peoples, remains a significant issue.

Step 3: Militarization of Society

• Ukraine: The ongoing conflict with Russia has led to significant militarization, with far-right nationalist groups playing a role.

• Israel: The Israeli state is highly militarized, with compulsory military service and a strong emphasis on military solutions to security issues, particularly concerning Palestinians.

• United States: The U.S. has a highly militarized society, with significant military spending, a powerful military-industrial complex, and the presence of military influence in domestic law enforcement.

Step 4: Suppression of Dissent

• Ukraine: During wartime, there have been measures taken that suppress political opposition and media freedom, often justified by national security concerns.

• Israel: Palestinian dissent is often met with harsh repression, including arrests, military action, and restrictions on freedom of movement and speech.

• United States: There have been instances of suppression of dissent, particularly in the context of protests, surveillance of activists, and the use of force against demonstrators.

Step 5: Promotion of a Unified National Identity

• Ukraine: A unified Ukrainian national identity is promoted, sometimes to the exclusion of other cultural or linguistic identities, particularly Russian.

• Israel: The promotion of a Jewish national identity is central, often leading to policies that discriminate against non-Jewish citizens.

• United States: The promotion of an “American” identity has, at times, excluded or marginalized those who do not fit the dominant cultural or racial norms.

Step 6: State Control Over Media

• Ukraine: There have been concerns about state influence over media, particularly during the conflict with Russia.

• Israel: While Israel has a relatively free press, there are restrictions and pressures, particularly concerning coverage of the occupation and military actions.

• United States: The U.S. has a largely free press, but concerns about media consolidation and the influence of corporate and political interests are significant.

Step 7: Legal and Extralegal Suppression of Opponents

• Ukraine: Wartime measures have included the banning of certain political parties and the arrest of opposition figures.

• Israel: Palestinians and their supporters often face legal and extralegal suppression, including administrative detention and military courts.

• United States: There have been instances of legal suppression, such as the use of anti-protest laws and the targeting of activists.

Step 8: Propaganda and Disinformation

• Ukraine: Propaganda and disinformation, particularly related to the conflict with Russia, have been used by various actors, including state-aligned media.

• Israel: Propaganda is used to justify the occupation and military actions, often portraying Palestinians in a negative light.

• United States: Propaganda and disinformation are significant issues, particularly in political campaigns and foreign policy.

Step 9: Erosion of Democratic Norms

• Ukraine: There have been concerns about the erosion of democratic norms, particularly during the conflict, but the country still maintains democratic institutions.

• Israel: Democratic norms are challenged by policies that disenfranchise and discriminate against Palestinians.

• United States: The erosion of democratic norms, particularly during certain administrations, has been a major concern, including attacks on the electoral process and the judiciary.

Step 10: Surveillance and Control of the Population

• Ukraine: Increased surveillance, particularly in conflict zones, has raised concerns about privacy and freedom.

• Israel: The surveillance and control of Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is extensive and well-documented.

• United States: Mass surveillance, particularly post-9/11, has become a significant issue, with extensive government monitoring of citizens.

Step 11: Violence Against Minorities

• Ukraine: Violence against minority groups, particularly in the conflict zones, has been reported, although not on the scale of systematic state-sponsored violence.

• Israel: State-sponsored violence against Palestinians is a regular occurrence, particularly in military operations and settler violence.

• United States: There have been instances of violence against minorities, often linked to far-right groups and police violence.

Step 12: State-Sponsored Genocide

• Ukraine: While there are serious human rights concerns, labeling the situation as state-sponsored genocide would require more evidence of systematic, state-directed efforts to destroy a group.

• Israel: The ICJ has indicated that there is a real and imminent risk of genocide in Gaza, which, if proven, would place Israel at this stage.

• United States: The U.S. has a historical legacy of genocide, particularly against Indigenous peoples, and its support for Israel’s actions raises serious ethical questions, but direct state-sponsored genocide in the modern context is not a current characterization.

Conclusion:

• Ukraine: Likely between steps 4-7, with concerns about nationalism, militarization, and the suppression of dissent, particularly in the context of conflict.

• Israel: Likely between steps 7-12, with severe concerns about apartheid, systematic oppression, and the risk of genocidal actions against Palestinians.

• United States: Likely between steps 5-10, with ongoing issues related to nationalism, surveillance, erosion of democratic norms, and complicity in potential genocidal actions through foreign policy.