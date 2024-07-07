This incident is a manifestation of the broader phenomenon of Zionist aggression and the genocide of Palestinians. The harassment of the Uber delivery driver in New York by an American Zionist woman highlights how the oppression of Palestinians is not limited to the Middle East but is a global phenomenon.

The woman's actions and words demonstrate how Palestinians and their allies are targeted and vilified, even in distant countries like the United States. The keffiyeh, a traditional Palestinian scarf, is wrongly labeled a "terrorist scarf," perpetuating harmful stereotypes and racist tropes.

"Some monsters come in pretty packages, and some oppressors wear designer clothes." - Rania Khalek, Palestinian-American journalist and activist

This incident is part of a larger pattern of Zionist aggression, which seeks to erase Palestinian identity, culture, and existence. The genocide of Palestinians is not confined to specific regions or borders; it is a global effort to silence, marginalize, and eliminate Palestinians everywhere.

The woman's question, "Why are you here, going to kill more Jews today?" is a baseless and harmful accusation, rooted in Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism. It perpetuates the false narrative that Palestinians are inherently violent and seeks to justify the oppression and killing of Palestinians.

In reality, Palestinians are the victims of systemic violence, displacement, and genocide. The woman's actions and words are a manifestation of the global Zionist machinery that perpetuates this violence and seeks to silence Palestinian voices everywhere.

This incident highlights the need for global solidarity with Palestinians and the importance of recognizing and resisting the genocide of Palestinians, not just in the Middle East but everywhere.