Marginalia Subversiva

The Revolution Continues
18h

Listening to the Security Council members kiss up to the "Trump Peace (cough, cough) Plan" is enough to make me vomit. The UN is nothing but political theater. We can't rely on any country there. Time to up our Boycotting, Divesting, and Sanctioning as much as possible!

Thea Cadogan
21h

We will never forgive or forget their evilness...

