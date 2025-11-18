The mask finally slipped.

On 17 November 2025, the United Nations Security Council didn’t merely “fail” Palestine, it aligned itself with the machinery of extermination. Thirteen members voted yes, two hid behind abstentions, and not one dared to vote against a US-Israel resolution crafted to entrench Gaza’s subjugation. Every single seat around that table chose empire over humanity. Chose colonial obedience over international law. Chose the ongoing genocide against Palestinians.

This wasn’t diplomacy.

This was collaboration.

The United States drafted a resolution that treats Palestinian life as an obstacle, not a right. A resolution that Palestinian civil society rejected outright. A resolution accepted only by governments so desperate to stay in America’s good graces they would sign off on their own moral rot. And the UN blessed it. Rubber-stamped it. Folded itself neatly into the settler-colonial architecture of Gaza’s destruction.

Let’s stop pretending the UN is neutral.

Let’s stop pretending it has “failed.”

Institutions don’t fail at the exact thing they were designed to do.

The UN did exactly what it has always done: protect the powerful, sanctify Western violence, and offer colonial states unlimited impunity while issuing meaningless “concerns” as Palestinians dig their dead out of rubble.

International law isn’t broken, it’s being weaponized.

The Security Council isn’t misguided, it’s complicit.

This wasn’t a day of shame. It was a confession.

For decades, Israel’s genocide against Palestinians has been documented in UN reports, documented by its own Special Rapporteurs, documented by human rights investigators across the world. Every warning was ignored. Every violation was met with silence, vetoes, and procedural backflips to protect a nuclear-armed occupation regime.

And now, in the twentieth-six month of mass death in Gaza, after over 628,000 Palestinians have been killed, starved, buried alive, and left to rot, the UN has chosen to endorse the violence instead of restraining it.

There is no moral authority left to salvage.

No legitimacy left to pretend toward.

When the highest international body charged with preventing genocide aligns itself with the perpetrators, that body becomes part of the crime scene. It becomes a co-conspirator. No amount of diplomatic language can wash the blood off the Security Council’s hands.

The world watched Palestine burn, and the UN handed the arsonists a badge.

But here is what they cannot touch:

Palestinian resistance is older than the UN.

Palestinian refusal is older than every colonial charter.

Freedom does not wait for permission from genocidal institutions.

The people will carry the struggle, not the UN, not the US, not the governments bowing before empire. Every mother holding her child’s memory. Every medic scraping the dust of bombed wards off their skin. Every family returning their dead unnamed because torture and decomposition made them unrecognizable. They are the truth-tellers. They are the law.

The UN made its choice.

We make ours.

History will not remember the Security Council’s votes.

It will remember the Palestinian people who survived, resisted, and refused extinction, without the institutions that claim to protect them.

The UN is not a neutral body.

It is a genocide partner.

And we do not legitimize genocide partners.