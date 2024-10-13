It’s been a year since the genocidal assault on Gaza began, and the devastation has been staggering. Tens of thousands have lost their lives, and countless others continue to suffer, trapped under siege, cut off from the world’s most basic human rights. While many of us have been calling attention to the atrocities, there’s a disturbing trend that hasn’t gone away: people—especially those with platforms—continue to rely on and share from propaganda-driven media outlets that actively support the violence.

Yes, we’re talking about platforms like The Jerusalem Post and Times of Israel. And no, this is not okay.

A year into this genocide, it’s unacceptable that people, whether intentionally or not, keep boosting media that plays a key role in shaping public opinion in favor of the aggressors. It’s past time to confront the uncomfortable truth: when you share propaganda, you become part of the problem.

Propaganda: The Silent Weapon in Genocide

Propaganda has always been one of the most powerful tools of genocidal regimes. Whether we look at past ethnic cleansing campaigns or the current atrocities against Palestinians, propaganda helps manufacture consent for violence, dehumanizes the victims, and rallies public support for continued oppression.

In the case of Gaza, outlets like The Jerusalem Post and Times of Israel are actively complicit in this process. These platforms don’t just report news—they twist narratives to justify state-sanctioned violence, normalize human rights abuses, and cast Palestinians as somehow deserving of their plight.

It’s baffling that a year into this ongoing genocide, people continue to rely on such sources. These outlets’ roles are well-documented, their bias undeniable. And yet, individuals, some with sizable platforms and influence, still cite them as though they’re credible, neutral sources. The reality is, they’re not. By using these outlets, people are promoting the very narratives that justify the violence.

Why Repeatedly Sharing Biased Sources is Dangerous

I’ve heard the arguments—some say they share from these outlets to ‘expose’ their biases or to ‘show what they’re saying.’ But here’s the problem: even when shared critically, these sources gain visibility, engagement, and legitimacy. This is especially true in the case of state-aligned media like The Jerusalem Post, which positions itself as a representative of Israel’s perspective.

When someone shares content from these sources, whether they mean to or not, they are amplifying the voice of the oppressors. This isn’t just an abstract idea—it’s the real-world impact of spreading dangerous and harmful narratives. In some cases, even negative engagement can backfire by pushing the article or outlet further into people’s feeds. Algorithms, after all, don’t differentiate between critical engagement and support. Every click, share, or comment boosts these outlets’ visibility.

In short, by sharing propaganda, people are inadvertently supporting the structures of violence they claim to oppose.

The Moral Obligation to Reject Propaganda

Let’s be clear: at this stage, one year into a genocide, we all have a moral obligation to reject not just the violence being perpetrated against Palestinians, but also the media outlets that support and promote it. These platforms are part of the machinery of genocide. They help justify state actions, whitewash atrocities, and push narratives that dehumanize Palestinians.

Imagine if during another genocide, a media outlet consistently promoted the narrative that the violence was ‘necessary’ or ‘defensible.’ Would we excuse people who continue to share from that outlet, saying they were just ‘showing what’s being said’? Absolutely not. So why are we doing it now?

We must stop making excuses. We have enough evidence to know that these media outlets are complicit in sustaining violence. They are tools of state propaganda, designed to shape public opinion in favor of the occupation and the genocide. If we’re serious about supporting Palestinian liberation, we must stop giving these platforms any oxygen.

The Fallacy of “Balance”

Another argument I hear is that it’s necessary to show the ‘other side’—as if there’s some moral balance between the victims and the aggressors. But there is no other side when it comes to genocide. There is no moral equivalence between mass violence, ethnic cleansing, and state-sanctioned oppression, and the fight for survival and justice.

Sharing pro-Israel propaganda alongside factual reporting only serves to confuse and distort the truth. It makes it harder for people to see the reality of what’s happening in Gaza. By giving airtime to both narratives, we’re not being ‘balanced,’ we’re giving legitimacy to a narrative that actively supports genocide.

There is no balance here. Thousands of Palestinians are dying, their homes are being destroyed, and their futures are being wiped out. That’s not something that needs to be weighed against political rhetoric or government spin. It’s a matter of human rights and justice. Full stop.

Accountability for Amplifying Propaganda

We’re now a year into this genocide, and it’s time to start holding people accountable. If you’re still sharing from known propaganda outlets, it’s not about being ‘unaware’ anymore. It’s a choice. A year in, we all know what these outlets stand for. We all know they are part of the problem.

Continuing to share from these sources isn’t just irresponsible—it’s complicit. We need to demand more from people, especially those with influence or large platforms. If you care about human rights, if you care about justice, you have to stop giving legitimacy to these platforms.

Let’s be honest: there’s a difference between calling out lies and giving them a platform. By continuing to share from biased sources, people are doing the latter. It’s time to demand that those who have the power to influence public opinion do better. We need to be more careful, more ethical, and more responsible about the information we choose to share.

It’s Time to Stop Promoting Propaganda

One year into the Gaza genocide, it’s simply unacceptable to see propaganda outlets like The Jerusalem Post and others being shared as legitimate sources. Whether intentional or not, those who continue to use these platforms are complicit in spreading the narratives that sustain and justify the violence.

The time for excuses has passed. We must reject these media outlets outright and focus on amplifying truthful, accurate reporting that exposes the genocide for what it is: state-sanctioned violence against a people who deserve justice, not erasure.

There is no room for ‘balance’ when it comes to genocide. And there’s no excuse for relying on propaganda-driven media to ‘validate’ the reality of what’s happening in Gaza. Let’s stop giving power to those who seek to dehumanize and destroy, and instead, work toward real accountability and justice.