Chains unbound, we move as one—

Rise.

★★★

Mahmoud Khalil was not simply arrested—he was marked. Marked by a state that sees his presence as an inconvenience, his voice as a provocation, his very existence as something to be managed, controlled, or erased. He was not taken for what he had done, but for what he represents: a Palestinian refusing to be silent, a stateless man who dared to speak, a body that does not belong to any nation that will fight for him. And so, the state moved as it always does—with precision, with bureaucracy, with the cold efficiency of a system that has long perfected the art of making the unwanted disappear.

★★★

A broken link, a fractured brink, yet hands entwine where futures sink.

No soul is free while others kneel, no justice won through silent deals.

★★★

There is an unbearable clarity in this moment. A nation that parades itself as a sanctuary, that makes a spectacle of its self-proclaimed moral high ground, has no shame in tearing down those it cannot absorb, those who do not fit its script of righteous exile and righteous refuge. The myth of America as a land that “gathers the unwanted” collapses under the weight of its own exclusions. It gathers only those who will serve its image. It gathers only those whose suffering can be repurposed into a justification for empire. But the Palestinian? The Palestinian is a rupture in that narrative. A reminder that the state of refuge has always been a state of conquest, a state of selection, a state of gates and walls and cages.

★★★

All or none.

We tear the walls, we break the gate, we build anew, we shift the fate.

★★★

And so, Mahmoud Khalil is caged, caught in the crosshairs of an immigration system that has never been about protection, never been about justice. He is trapped within the logic of settler-colonialism, a system that punishes those it has already displaced, a system that makes statelessness permanent and then criminalizes it. A system that tells Palestinians they have no homeland, no nation—only to turn around and call them unwelcome everywhere else.

★★★

Marching, lifting, never leaving, hands unchaining, breath redeeming.

★★★

His arrest is not incidental. It is not just about silencing a single man. It is about making an example of him. It is about sending a message, a warning: Speak against power, and you will find yourself without protection. Demand justice, and you will be met with a system designed to remind you that you do not belong. But what they cannot anticipate—what they will never understand—is that belonging is not given by the state. It is not granted by borders or papers or governments. It is something deeper, something unbreakable, something that no detention cell can contain.

★★★

The path is ours, the weight is shared—no liberation left impaired.

A fight, a light, a people’s might—freedom thrives when we unite.

★★★

Mahmoud Khalil belongs to a lineage of struggle. He belongs to a people who have carried their homeland in their bones, even as the world has tried to strip it from them. He belongs to a truth that will not be buried, no matter how many walls they build, no matter how many lives they try to silence. And that truth remains, burning bright, unyielding: no empire lasts forever. No prison can hold back the weight of history. And no system, no matter how ruthless, can erase a people who refuse to be erased.

★★★

Stand. Demand. Expand.

No sky is wide when chains remain—

Bound.

A fractured dream, a hollow scheme, where freedom lives in borrowed seams.

The walls still stand, the bars still hum, no song is whole while some stay numb.

All or none.

Their voices break, yet ours must swell—no single flight escapes this hell.

Lifting, reaching, never leaving, chains dissolving, breath redeeming.

No hands unshackled, none alone—liberation must be known.

A fight, a right, a burning plea—none are free ‘til all are free.

Stand. Demand. Unplanned.