A new crop of Wikipedia pages—“Holocaust inversion,” “secondary antisemitism,” “neo-antisemitism”—has appeared like weeds in a settler-sanctioned narrative war. These terms are not academic categories. They are tools of suppression—propaganda disguised as scholarship—designed to deflect from the genocide in Gaza and criminalize solidarity with Palestinians.

This isn't about remembrance. It’s about control.

I. What is 'Holocaust Inversion'?

According to the freshly minted Wikipedia page, “Holocaust inversion” refers to the “ahistorical comparison of Israel to Nazi Germany.” The page lists five examples:

Portraying Jews as Nazis

Comparing the Nakba to the Holocaust

Comparing Israeli leaders to Hitler

Anne Frank wearing a keffiyeh

Comparing Gaza to Jewish ghettos during WWII

The absurdity here is not accidental. It’s strategic.

This framing pathologizes resistance. It attempts to make any moral indictment of Israeli genocide illegitimate—especially when that indictment draws on historical parallels between settler-colonial regimes. But if Israel systematically confines, starves, and massacres an entire population inside a walled ghetto, it’s not “Holocaust inversion”—it’s reality. The ghettoization of Gaza is not metaphorical. It is engineered.

II. Manufactured Terms, Manufactured Consent

The term “Holocaust inversion” is part of a broader pattern: Zionist actors are fabricating new categories of “antisemitism” not to protect Jewish people, but to shield Israeli war crimes.

Enter:

Secondary antisemitism : Claiming that any discomfort with Holocaust memory becoming a justification for state violence is, itself, antisemitic.

Neo-antisemitism: Criticizing Israel as a colonial or apartheid regime is now considered a “new” antisemitism.

This linguistic laundering is designed to confuse the public, rewrite resistance as hate, and turn genocide into a protected category.

III. The Propaganda Strategy Behind the Pages

All three Wikipedia articles were created within the past six months by a Zionist editor (username: Steven1991). This is not grassroots consensus; it's coordinated narrative engineering. Wikipedia, while publicly editable, often becomes a battleground where settler-apologist editors entrench biased terminology and suppress corrections.

This digital hasbara campaign mirrors decades of institutional lobbying—weaponizing antisemitism discourse to conflate Jewish safety with Israeli impunity.

These pages serve one purpose: to delegitimize Palestinian solidarity by labeling it deviant, dangerous, or pathological. To make it easier to censor, blacklist, arrest, and silence.

IV. Why These Terms Are Dangerous

This isn’t just academic gaslighting—it’s strategic. Here’s why it matters:

It erases genocide in real time : If comparing Gaza to a ghetto is called “inversion,” then what language is left for the actual starvation of 2.2 million people?

It redefines antisemitism to mean anti-Zionism : Weaponizing Jewish suffering to justify ethnic cleansing is not protection—it’s perversion.

It criminalizes Palestinian mourning: Even grief becomes taboo if it makes the colonizer look bad.

This is narrative warfare. And those waging it want you to believe that justice for Palestinians is somehow antisemitic.

V. Naming the Pattern: Genocide Revisionism

This is part of what I call the Catena of Historical Revisionism—a core component of the Genospectra genocide framework. Zionist propaganda doesn’t just distort the present. It reconfigures the past to justify the future.

These terms:

Uphold Zionist exceptionalism

Inoculate Israeli war crimes from criticism

Recast victims of genocide as perpetrators of hate

In doing so, they whitewash genocide with the blood of another—desecrating both memory and reality.

Conclusion: Memory is Not a Weapon

We do not honor the victims of the Holocaust by enabling another genocide. We do not protect Jewish people by criminalizing Palestinian survival. And we do not fight antisemitism by redefining it to mean obedience to Zionism.

To resist genocide is not “inversion.”

To mourn Gaza is not “neo-antisemitism.”

To compare systems of oppression is not a crime.

It is a moral obligation.