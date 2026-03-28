Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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Zanzibar9CH's avatar
Zanzibar9CH
5h

Thank you Ember, excellent as usual. Translated in French here : https://zanzibar.substack.com/p/lintention-du-tisserand-le-genocide

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