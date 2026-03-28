Eurocentric genocide frameworks depend on symmetry. They require violence to appear mutual, contained, sequential. A beginning, a middle, an end. Something that can be narrated cleanly so the structure disappears behind the story.

But genocide is not a stage model detached from power. It is structural. Continuous. Engineered. It lives inside settler colonialism, occupation, and the systems built to erase.

Genocide is not a moment. It is a machine.

The closest way to understand it is not as a staircase, but as chains of spider webs.

Spider webs do not move in sequence. They do not wait their turn. They layer. They overlap. They hold tension across distance. They are almost invisible until you are already caught inside them.

Genocide works like that.

Each thread is a system. Law tightening here. Language eroding there. Land taken quietly. Movement restricted. Food controlled. Medicine withheld. Narrative twisted until the victim disappears and the system looks like order.

No single strand always registers as genocide to frameworks trained to recognize only spectacle. But together, tensioned and reinforced, they hold.

The power is not in any one act. It is in the connections.

Break one thread, the web still holds. Cut several, it reanchors somewhere else unless the conditions that sustain it are disrupted. Genocide adapts. It reroutes. It is designed to persist through law, through bureaucracy, through media, through normalized violence embedded in daily life.

This is why genocide must be understood as a process, not an event.

The center of the web is not chaos.

It is intent.

Structure.

Coordination.

You see it in the convergence. The same system that restricts movement also controls food. The same system that bombs hospitals also denies medicine. The same system that erases language rewrites the narrative that justifies the violence. These are not separate acts. They are synchronized functions.

Limoscide. Iatrocide. Paisicide.

Not metaphors. Not side effects. Modalities that tighten the web.

Starvation is not failure, it is engineered deprivation that targets survival itself.

The destruction of healthcare is not collateral, it is the removal of the ability to live and recover.

The killing of children and the dismantling of their future is not incidental, it is the erasure of continuity itself.

Different threads. Same web.

And because the web is structural, it does not need constant spectacle to function. It can operate through attrition. Through slow violence. Through systems that look administrative, legal, even humanitarian on the surface.

That is where most people lose sight of it.

They are taught to look for explosions, not infrastructures.

They are trained to wait for undeniability.

But by the time genocide becomes undeniable to those frameworks, the web has already done its work.

So the word “genocide” becomes policed. Guarded. Treated like a threshold that must be earned through mass death visible enough to satisfy institutional comfort.

As if naming it too early is the harm.

As if recognition is a limited resource.

It is not.

Genocide is not sacred because it is rare. It is sacred because it is systematic.

And refusing to name it does not prevent misuse. It enables continuation.

Calling genocide genocide does not diminish other genocides. It interrupts the narrative erasure that allows them to persist.

What is disrespectful is not naming it.

What is disrespectful is demanding that it escalate further before it qualifies for recognition.

That demand shifts the burden onto the victim. It asks them to endure more, lose more, die more, until their suffering becomes legible enough to be acknowledged.

That is part of the web too.

But it is not inevitable.

Webs can be torn.

Threads can be cut.

Not through outrage alone. Not through symbolic grief. But through sustained disruption of the systems that hold the structure in place.

Legal mechanisms. Economic flows. Narrative control. Resource access. The everyday functions that keep the web tensioned.

If genocide is a process, then interruption must also be a process.

Not reactive.

Ongoing.

Deliberate.

“Never again” is not a memorial phrase.

It is a daily obligation to recognize the threads while they are still being woven, and to cut them.

Any action taken against genocide is an act of peace.