In the context of the ongoing Palestinian genocide, the narratives put forth by powerful entities like the White House are often carefully constructed to serve specific agendas. A recent example is the portrayal of Israeli “hostages” as innocent civilians, a narrative that demands critical examination, particularly when some of these “hostages” are actually soldiers of the Illegal Occupation Forces (IOF). The selective outrage expressed by U.S. leadership further highlights a troubling double standard in addressing the loss of life in this conflict.

1. The Case of Hersh Goldberg: A Misleading Narrative

Hersh Goldberg, an American-Israeli citizen, has been presented by various media outlets and political figures, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as an innocent civilian “hostage.” However, a closer examination reveals that Hersh Goldberg is not just a civilian—he is a member of the Illegal Occupation Forces (IOF), as evidenced by photos of him in his IOF uniform.

This distinction is crucial. By framing Goldberg as a civilian, the narrative attempts to evoke sympathy and justify actions that would otherwise be scrutinized if it were clear that he is a combatant involved in military operations. The portrayal of IOF soldiers as innocent civilians is a deliberate attempt to blur the lines between combatants and non-combatants, manipulating public perception to garner international support for Israel’s actions.

2. The White House’s Role in Propagating This Misrepresentation

The White House has played a significant role in spreading this misleading narrative. Statements from President Biden and Vice President Harris have referred to Hersh Goldberg and others like him as civilians, engaging in a form of propaganda that obscures their military roles. This narrative is crafted to elicit a strong emotional response from the American public, leading them to believe that their fellow citizens are innocent victims rather than active participants in a military occupation.

Just yesterday, President Biden announced that he is “devastated, outraged, and heartbroken” over the killing of an Israeli-American captive. However, the White House’s focus on Israeli “hostages” like Hersh Goldberg, while ignoring the deaths of actual American civilians in Gaza, reveals a disturbing double standard.

3. The Hypocrisy of Selective Outrage

The selective nature of the White House’s outrage becomes glaringly apparent when we consider the tragic case of Yousef Abu Shaban, a young American child in Gaza. Israeli warplanes bombed Yousef’s home, killing his sister, injuring his other sister, and wounding his parents. Yet, this atrocity did not provoke the same level of concern or public lament from President Biden or his administration.

This stark contrast in responses raises serious questions about the motivations behind the White House’s statements. Why is the death of an Israeli soldier portrayed as an innocent civilian cause for such profound grief, while the killing of an American child by Israeli forces is met with silence? This double standard not only highlights the hypocrisy in U.S. foreign policy but also exposes the propagandistic nature of the narratives being pushed.

4. The Implications of This Propaganda

By misrepresenting IOF soldiers as civilians and selectively expressing outrage, the White House contributes to a distorted understanding of the ongoing genocide against Palestinians. This propaganda serves to justify continued support for Israel’s actions, despite the clear evidence of human rights violations and war crimes committed against Palestinians, including American citizens like Yousef Abu Shaban.

The White House’s selective empathy and skewed narratives also perpetuate a cycle of dehumanization. By focusing only on Israeli lives, while ignoring or downplaying the suffering of Palestinians, especially those with American citizenship, the U.S. administration sends a clear message: some lives are valued more than others. This not only undermines the moral authority of the U.S. but also fuels further violence and injustice in the region.

Conclusion

The portrayal of Israeli “hostages” like Hersh Goldberg as civilians by the White House is a clear example of propaganda intended to manipulate public opinion and obscure the reality of the situation. This narrative, coupled with the selective outrage over the loss of life, reveals a troubling double standard that prioritizes the lives of Israeli soldiers over innocent Palestinian civilians, even when those civilians are American citizens.

It is crucial for the public to recognize these distortions and question the narratives being presented, especially when they come from the highest levels of government. Acknowledging the truth behind these stories is essential for advocating for a just and equitable resolution to the conflict—one that values all lives equally and holds those responsible for the ongoing genocide accountable for their actions.