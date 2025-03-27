This is not a revelation. It’s a confession.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the Israeli military didn’t “fail” to protect its citizens on October 7. It intentionally bombed them. It activated the Hannibal Directive—a policy that instructs troops to kill captured Israeli civilians and soldiers rather than let them fall into enemy hands.

At 10:30 a.m., the Israeli Air Force was ordered to “fire on anything that was moving.” That’s not rescue. That’s state-sanctioned slaughter.

Here’s what they did, by their own account:

Dropped 1,000-pound MK-84 bombs .

Launched 945 airstrikes .

Fired from helicopters 11,000 times .

Killed 700–1,000 fighters—out of a reported 1,600.

So who absorbed the other 10,000+ blasts?

Palestinian civilians. Israeli captives. Human shields in a death protocol Israel has deployed before. They killed indiscriminately. Then used the bloodbath they created as cover for a full-scale genocide.

This is not about “self-defense.”

This is not about Hamas.

This is about a fascist regime willing to kill its own to preserve Zionist supremacy.

Since that day, Israel has obliterated Gaza. Over 120,000 Palestinians have been violently killed and at least 5 times that have been left to die—starved, infected, disappeared. And it all hinges on the manufactured narrative of October 7.

But this internal probe proves what anti-Zionists, survivors, and principled journalists have said all along:

Israel sacrificed its own to ignite genocide.

This is not a tragedy.

It is a crime.

And every government, outlet, or organization still parroting “Israel’s right to defend itself” is laundering mass murder.

We are not here to debate it.

We are here to name it, archive it, and demand justice.

No more silence. No more lies. No more manufactured myths.

October 7 was not the beginning. It was the pretext.

And Zionism—like every colonial project before it—depends on sacrificing the truth to preserve the empire.

We won’t forget.

We won’t forgive.

Source: Jerusalem Post, February 2025