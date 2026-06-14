Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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Brother🍓 Strawberry's avatar
Brother🍓 Strawberry
1d

Truly revolutionary

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Kay Valley's avatar
Kay Valley
16h

Beautiful. Sad. And Shake my damn head that this is Revolutionary.

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