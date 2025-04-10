On Monday, plainclothes federal agents showed up at two elementary schools in South LA. No warning. No uniforms. No legal documentation. Just a lie: they claimed to have parental permission to interrogate children. That lie didn’t hold. Administrators denied them entry.

Let’s call it what it is: this was an attempted state abduction.

These weren’t child welfare agents. These weren’t school resource officers. These were Homeland Security agents—part of a sprawling, carceral machine known for border terror, surveillance, and family separation. They weren’t looking to protect children. They were testing the architecture of fear.

This is how fascism builds itself:

Show up unannounced.

Test boundaries.

Lie.

Watch who lets you in.

Had an administrator faltered? Those children could’ve disappeared.

Let’s not pretend this was an isolated mistake. It’s part of a pattern. Across the U.S., federal agencies are increasingly targeting youth—especially Black, brown, undocumented, and Muslim children—under vague pretenses. In the name of “safety.” Of “national security.” Of “parental concern.” It’s always a lie. And the lie always escalates.

We are watching settler-state repression metastasize:

Cops in classrooms.

Surveillance disguised as “safety protocols.”

ICE raids during school drop-offs.

“Welfare checks” that end in child removals—or death.

Zionist-funded surveillance of pro-Palestinian students on college campuses.

And now? Plainclothes federal agents trying to extract kids from elementary schools.

This is not about laws. This is about domination.

The settler state does not protect children—it polices them. It does not serve families—it dismantles them. And it doesn’t need a court order when it has a badge, a lie, and a system trained to obey.

We should not have to rely on individual school staff to act as the last line of defense against state terror. But that’s exactly where we are. And it raises urgent questions:

What if administrators had been absent, confused, or compliant?

What happens next time, when they return with “paperwork”?

And how do we fight back before the normalization becomes permanent?

This is not just a violation of rights—it’s a rehearsal.

They’re testing how far they can go. In South LA, they hit a wall. But in other districts, they won’t. Not unless we build barricades of community resistance—legal, political, emotional, and strategic. Not unless we teach our children to recognize predators in suits. Not unless we see plainly: fascism is not a future threat. It is already here. It just dresses differently depending on the zip code.

Protect the children. Believe none of their excuses. Burn the neutrality.

Because the next knock might come with less hesitation.