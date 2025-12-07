Palestine has already given the world

a gift so vast,

it echoes through the marrow of empire

the trembling courage to speak what was unspeakable,

to name Zionism not as shield

but as shadow,

not as refuge

but as mask stitched tight

over the face of conquest.

This machine was never built

for one land alone.

Its reach is a net cast wide

its teeth, the same that tear

through favelas,

through black streets under drone-filled skies,

through water poisoned,

through names erased.

It is a creed of taking.

Of dominion dressed as destiny.

Of walls and wires and maps redrawn

in the blood of those

who dared to dream freedom.

To face it

to dismantle it

is not regional, not symbolic.

It is the long labor

of justice unchained.

To stand with Palestine

is not a metaphor.

It is the pulse of choosing

life over the slow machinery of death.

It is reaching across grief

and saying: I see you.

I will not look away.

And so

if the world is ever to be free,

it will be because the children of Gaza

held memory like flame,

because the olive trees whispered,

and they listened.

Because they would not kneel

where the world told them to disappear.

Because they stood,

bare and burning,

where the line still lived.