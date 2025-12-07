Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Am's avatar
Am
3d

Beautiful words, and a powerful reminder of what Palestinians have sacrificed as well as what we're up against

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dieter's avatar
Dieter
15h

Beautiful, tragic, thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Story Ember leGaïe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture