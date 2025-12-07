They Held the Line
Palestine has already given the world
a gift so vast,
it echoes through the marrow of empire
the trembling courage to speak what was unspeakable,
to name Zionism not as shield
but as shadow,
not as refuge
but as mask stitched tight
over the face of conquest.
This machine was never built
for one land alone.
Its reach is a net cast wide
its teeth, the same that tear
through favelas,
through black streets under drone-filled skies,
through water poisoned,
through names erased.
It is a creed of taking.
Of dominion dressed as destiny.
Of walls and wires and maps redrawn
in the blood of those
who dared to dream freedom.
To face it
to dismantle it
is not regional, not symbolic.
It is the long labor
of justice unchained.
To stand with Palestine
is not a metaphor.
It is the pulse of choosing
life over the slow machinery of death.
It is reaching across grief
and saying: I see you.
I will not look away.
And so
if the world is ever to be free,
it will be because the children of Gaza
held memory like flame,
because the olive trees whispered,
and they listened.
Because they would not kneel
where the world told them to disappear.
Because they stood,
bare and burning,
where the line still lived.
Beautiful words, and a powerful reminder of what Palestinians have sacrificed as well as what we're up against
Beautiful, tragic, thanks.