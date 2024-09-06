It might sound extreme, but let’s be clear—when universities, states, and even governments like the U.S. and U.K. create laws, codes of conduct, or policies that dehumanize, marginalize, or silence Palestinians and their allies, they are already part of the ongoing genocide against Palestinians.

Silencing Palestine, One Policy at a Time

Let’s start with universities. All across the U.S., campuses are putting in place policies that make it harder for students to voice their support for Palestine. UCLA, for example, limits protest zones to less than 2% of campus space. Sure, they claim it’s for public safety, but we all know what’s really going on. By pushing pro-Palestinian protests out of sight, they’re silencing voices and controlling the narrative.

Columbia University has enacted similar policies, banning encampments and restricting protests, while students argue these measures specifically target their advocacy for Palestine. What’s worse is that surveillance and police presence at these protests have only escalated, sometimes leading to physical confrontations and arrests. Is this really about keeping order, or is it about shutting down a movement that’s inconvenient for those in power?

It’s not just universities. There are laws—yes, actual laws—that punish anyone who supports the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Over 35 states have passed anti-BDS laws, claiming to stand against anti-Semitism but, in reality, these laws target pro-Palestinian movements. Want to boycott Israeli products because you disagree with their government’s actions? You might lose your job or face financial penalties. Florida even tried to argue that supporting BDS was the same as supporting terrorism. Civil liberties groups, like the ACLU, are fighting these laws in court, but the damage is already being done.

Criminalizing Activism as “Dangerous”

The criminalization of pro-Palestinian activism goes far beyond universities. In Texas, pro-Palestinian protesters have been met with state troopers who dismantle their demonstrations. Governments in the U.S. and U.K. have taken similar steps to shut down pro-Palestinian voices, often framing their actions under anti-terrorism laws or policies meant to combat anti-Semitism.

But let’s call it what it is—this isn’t about preventing terrorism or hatred. This is about silencing legitimate political expression and making it harder for Palestinians and their allies to fight back against injustice. These governments are creating an atmosphere where even supporting Palestinian human rights is dangerous. This is how you marginalize a group: you make it seem like standing up for their rights is inherently wrong, disruptive, or even criminal.

Take, for example, Kamala Harris’s recent response to protesters who spoke out against war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu speaking on the congressional floor. The way she framed these protesters was vile, as if they were the problem for challenging Netanyahu’s history of human rights abuses against Palestinians. When political leaders like Harris position legitimate resistance to oppression as disruptive or out of line, it’s a blatant attempt to silence opposition and protect the status quo.

Arrests in the U.K.: When Pro-Palestinian Activism Is Labeled as Terrorism

The U.K. isn’t far behind the U.S. when it comes to cracking down on pro-Palestinian activism. Recently, several journalists and activists have been arrested under anti-terrorism laws, with the government framing their activism as support for terrorism.

Take Sarah Wilkinson, a journalist and outspoken advocate for Palestinian rights. She was arrested by counter-terrorism police for her online posts supporting Palestinian resistance and criticizing Israel’s actions in Gaza. Her home was raided, and her electronic devices were seized—all for simply speaking out.

Then there’s Richard Medhurst, a Syrian-British journalist who was detained at Heathrow Airport under the Terrorism Act 2000. His crime? Expressing opinions that the U.K. government deemed supportive of proscribed organizations like Hamas. He was held for nearly 24 hours, and, of course, his devices were confiscated.

And let’s not forget Richard Barnard, co-founder of Palestine Action, who was charged under the same law for speeches connected to protests targeting Israel-linked arms manufacturers in the U.K. He’s faced multiple charges as the government tightens its grip on pro-Palestinian activism.

These arrests show just how far governments are willing to go to silence pro-Palestinian voices, using anti-terror laws to criminalize what is, at its core, legitimate political activism. It’s a disturbing trend, raising real concerns about freedom of speech and the right to protest.

So What Now?

It’s easy to feel powerless in the face of this, but the truth is, every voice matters. Universities, governments, and institutions may hide behind the guise of neutrality, but we know better. When they suppress Palestinian activism, they aren’t just trying to “maintain order”—they are participating in genocide. And we need to call it out for what it is.

Because when you criminalize, marginalize, and silence an entire group, you’re doing more than just violating free speech—you’re contributing to the erasure of their humanity.