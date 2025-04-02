They say it’s about borders.

They say it’s about law.

But behind every deportation notice is a dossier of dissent.

They’re not removing threats.

They’re removing messengers.

Removing memory.

Making exile out of empathy.

The State does not fear violence.

It fears clarity.

It fears what the truth might ignite when spoken by the wrong tongue

at the wrong podium

with the wrong accent

and the right heart.

They start with the foreigners

—but they never stop there.

They’re not scared of bombs.

They’re scared of voices.

The ones that teach, that reach,

that name the choices.

They’re not scared of fists—

only of minds

that might resist.

This isn’t about citizenship.

This is about obedience.

They purge noncitizens to test the water,

to rehearse the play,

to stretch the law until it breaks—

then stitch it back up in time for Act II:

you.

The public will learn too late

that the terms of “terrorism” have no spine.

That laws once bent for exiles

will be turned on citizens

with the same sterilized precision.

You won’t need to be convicted—

only chilled.

Silenced.

Pinned to the wall of acceptable thought

by nothing more than possibility.

They will not need a cage

if you choose silence.

They will not need a case

if you fear defiance.

They will not need a sentence

if you stop speaking.

They will not need a witness

if no one’s seeking.

They’re not protecting safety.

They’re defending empire.

This is about Zionism, not Judaism.

This is about purging the risk of empathy.

And in this genocide era,

the greatest crime

is refusing to look away.

They are fine with the killing.

They are fine with the cries.

They are fine with your rights

as long as no one dies

on camera.

And no one dares to say,

“This is why.”

You think they’ll stop before they get to you.

You think a passport will save you.

You think your whiteness, your quiet, your cleverness

will convince the war machine

to pass you by.

But if your name is on a rally poster

—or even worse, a syllabus—

you are already on the list.

They start with the foreigners.

But they end with the rest.

Silence is safer—

but not what’s best.

Glory to the voices

that never bowed down.

Glory to the martyrs.

We burn, unbound .