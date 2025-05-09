Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bart Hellwig's avatar
Bart Hellwig
4h

Lucid in thought process and communication. An exemplary writing technique. Authentic journalism remains alive!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GS-z-14-1's avatar
GS-z-14-1
6h

‘It is necessary to call things by their proper name.’ — Leon Trotsky

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Story Ember leGaïe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture