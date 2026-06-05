There’s a pitch, there’s a tone, in the meat, in the bone, I am never alone, by the glass, on the throne, it is known, overblown… (...shhh... listen... did you hear that?...)

There’s a different pitch to a woman’s scream.

Not different like music. Different like weather.

Different like learning the sky has a language

and realizing too late that you speak it fluently.

…pitch…tone…weather…the sky is speaking again… (...it’s just the wind...)

There’s the scream with its fists still raised.

The fuck you scream.

The I am still fighting you scream.

The one that crashes against walls

and throws itself back into the room

like a cornered animal with teeth.

There’s the overwhelmed scream.

The drowning scream.

The please stop please stop please stop

that comes apart in the middle,

breaking into pieces before it reaches the door.

And then there’s the one I hate most.

The scream that turns my blood to ice.

The scream stripped bare of anger.

The scream that knows.

The scream that has crossed some invisible threshold

between fear and certainty.

The scream that says: I am in danger.

The scream that says: he is going to hurt me.

The scream that says: someone help me

without ever using those words.

And I hate that I know the difference.

I hate that my body knows before my mind does.

The way every muscle goes rigid.

The way my stomach drops.

The way my attention snaps toward the sound

like a compass finding north and I’m on my feet,

moving towards her before I can even calculate my own safety.

I hate that survival has become a translator.

I hate that experience has become a dictionary.

I hate that some part of me is cataloging screams at all.

(angry)

(scared)

(terrified)

(filed away without permission)

Hear the slam, of the door, on the lot, on the floor, it’s a bore, it’s a chore, what a whore, I implore… (...pack the bags... we have to go before he wakes up...)

But what I hate most is how homelessness has turned the volume up.

Motels. Thin walls. Parking lots glowing at three in the morning.

Doors slamming. Voices rising. Women crying. Children crying.

The soundtrack of people hanging on.

You start realizing how many women are living one emergency away from catastrophe.

How many are trapped because there is nowhere else to go.

And then you hear him. Always some version of him.

The boyfriend. The husband. The ex who won’t leave.

The man pounding on a door. The man shouting in the parking lot.

The man turning another human being’s fear into background noise.

And suddenly the scream isn’t rare anymore.

It’s next door. Down the walkway. Across the lot.

Behind door 114. Behind door 203.

Behind a wall so thin you can hear terror breathing.

Not just the violence.

As though vulnerability itself were a beacon.

As though every crack in a woman’s life summons a man willing to widen it.

…slam…lot…breaching…vulnerability is a beacon here… (...mind your own business...)

Some nights I lie awake listening.

Not because I want to. Because my body refuses not to.

Because somewhere deep inside me lives a younger version of myself

counting footsteps, measuring voices,

trying to decide whether tonight is a surviving night or a hiding night.

And I wonder how many women are lying awake at the exact same moment,

hearing the exact same things, making the exact same calculations.

Entire neighborhoods, motels, churches, PTA meetings, and families full of women,

listening. Waiting. Preparing.

Recognizing the difference between angry, scared, and terrified.

A knowledge none of us asked for.

A fluency written into bone.

Wondering if she is strong enough to save this one when no one had saved her.

Run the sound, on the ground, let it drown, in the town, I am bound, by the hum, to the drum, I succumb…

I had the air conditioner running. Full blast.

Trying to build walls where the walls are too thin.

She cut through it anyway.

Through the door. Through the machine.

Through every distance I had made between my body and the frequency of this place.

I was out the door without my phone.

The compass found north. The body already knew.

Three men ran out too. Nobody talked about it.

We just ran toward the sound the way you run toward something

you have always known you would run toward.

…hum…drum…thin…the engine found the rhythm… (...don’t go out there...)

And I looked at them and thought: they didn’t learn this as men.

Nobody learns this sound as a man.

They learned it small. In a childhood bedroom.

In a house with thin walls.

Counting footsteps. Measuring voices.

Filing the worst sounds away without permission.

They carry the same dictionary. Written into the same bone.

One of them ran up four flights of stairs to the fourth floor.

No hesitation. Not a pause.

Just a body that had already decided

in whatever thin-walled childhood made him fluent.

The state did not run up those stairs.

A man who grew up counting footsteps did.

In the mouth, to the south, with the drouth, in the growth, I am loath, to the oath, for us both, perhaps…

When it was over I came back through my door

and looked at my children and I said:

Remember that scream. That was the I’m in danger one.

When you hear it, grab a phone or go toward.

Don’t calculate. Just move.

I hated the shape of that sentence leaving my mouth.

One more generation inheriting a fluency none of us asked for.

…mouth…growth…fluency…the ledger stays open… (...keep your eyes open, kids...)

If my work has reached you, challenged you, or named something you needed named, this is how you help me keep doing it.

Story leGaie / Marginalia Subversiva.

Every contribution sustains the writing, the scholarship, and the survival behind it.

https://square.link/u/20qNR1lF