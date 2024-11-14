“Breaking: Israeli planes dropped proselytizing leaflets on displaced people in central Gaza. Gaza’s people, exterminated by Israel under Western cover, are invited to Christianity. Christian churches must condemn this, framing Gaza’s war as a Crusader-Zionist campaign.”

That is deeply disturbing and emblematic of a profoundly cruel and colonial mindset. Dropping religious conversion materials on a population that is being actively displaced, targeted, and traumatized not only reveals a severe disregard for their suffering but also echoes historical practices of forced conversion and cultural erasure. It’s an egregious act that weaponizes faith, attempting to impose ideological dominance under the guise of “salvation” while simultaneously supporting acts of violence and genocide.

The people of Gaza, enduring unimaginable hardship and targeted destruction, are then dehumanized further by this attempt to exploit their suffering and strip them of their cultural and spiritual identity. Such actions are manipulative and perpetuate a colonial framework where religious conversion is wielded as another tool of control. This is not an isolated cruelty but part of a broader strategy of erasure, a blatant dismissal of the Palestinian people’s autonomy, dignity, and right to self-determination.

This cruel irony underlines the complicity of Western narratives that shield such actions under “defense” while allowing these profound violations of human rights and dignity. It’s yet another layer of violence against the people of Gaza, weaponizing both faith and suffering in a cynical bid to erase identity under the guise of “help.” The international community must see and name these acts for what they are: an extension of colonial violence.