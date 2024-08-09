“Even if we are now alive, even if Gazans are alive, we are dead inside. No one can laugh, no one can sing, no one can talk. We don’t have the ability or the energy to do anything in our lives. We’re just waiting to die.” Tala Herzallah

كشف الحقيقة

“Unveiling the Reality”

The harrowing reality of violence is often cloaked in the cold fabric of mainstream media, where the true human toll is buried beneath layers of detached political discourse and sterile strategic analysis. The heart-wrenching lament of a mother in Gaza—“They are always on my mind, and I miss them every minute. I always pray to see them again in my dreams.”—cuts through this facade with the sharpness of grief. Her words, born from the depths of unimaginable loss, tear away the illusion of neutrality that media outlets like Time magazine so carefully construct, revealing the raw and bleeding truth of violence’s aftermath.

Yet, when we turn to mainstream outlets like Time magazine, we see a different picture—a narrative carefully woven to fit within the boundaries of what is palatable for global audiences, often at the cost of truth. In particular, Time’s recent coverage, exemplified in the article titled “Benjamin Netanyahu at War,” not only fails to responsibly report on the realities of Israeli occupation and aggression but also plays an active role in amplifying and perpetuating harmful narratives that resonate with genocidal rhetoric.

Through its framing, language, and strategic omissions, Time has effectively laundered Netanyahu’s most extreme statements, transforming what should be recognized as deeply troubling rhetoric into something more easily digestible for its readership. This article delves into how Time magazine’s reporting serves not merely as a reflection of bias but as a vehicle for normalizing violence, justifying oppression, and shaping a dangerously misleading narrative that has far-reaching consequences for public perception and policy-making alike.

“I don't understand why the world allows this to happen. Aren't we human too?" Unknown

التواطؤ في الإبادة الجماعية

“Complicity in Genocide”

Time magazine, in its recent coverage, particularly in the article titled “Benjamin Netanyahu at War,” has not only shirked its journalistic duty to responsibly report on the realities of Israeli occupation and acts of aggression but has also played an active role in amplifying and perpetuating harmful narratives that resonate with genocidal rhetoric. This article does more than merely present a biased perspective; it becomes a tool for normalizing and justifying the extreme measures employed by Netanyahu and his government—measures deeply rooted in Israeli culture, society, and the foundational ideology of Zionism.

Originally conceived as a safe haven for Jewish people, Zionism evolved into an ideology of colonization, targeting a land already inhabited by indigenous Palestinians. Over time, this ideology justified the ethnic cleansing and genocide of the indigenous population as a necessary and acceptable side effect in the pursuit of establishing the state of Israel. By selectively portraying Netanyahu’s rhetoric and actions, Time magazine launders these extreme measures, making them more palatable to a global audience while masking their true implications.

This article delves into how Time magazine’s framing, language, and omissions contribute to a dangerously misleading narrative. Far from being a reflection of mere editorial bias, this coverage has profound and far-reaching consequences: it shapes global perceptions, influences policy, and ultimately, justifies continued violence and oppression. By failing to challenge the rhetoric that underpins these actions, Time becomes complicit in the broader project of normalizing genocide.

“There will be more horrors to come. But Palestinians will not be broken. They will persevere and prevail. It will be hard and take time, but they will rebuild.” Andrew Mitrovica

تاريخ من الصمت

“A History of Silence”

The role of media in shaping public opinion and influencing policy is akin to a potter’s hands molding clay—it can create vessels of truth or vessels of deception. Historically, media has been a powerful tool in both resisting and perpetuating atrocities. From the propaganda campaigns of Nazi Germany, which dehumanized Jews and other minorities leading up to and during the Holocaust, to the role of Rwandan radio in inciting the 1994 genocide, the media’s ability to shape narratives that can lead to mass violence is well documented. In these instances, media outlets did not merely reflect existing prejudices or violence; they actively fueled and legitimized atrocities, providing the ideological framework that allowed such acts to occur.

In the case of Israeli policies and actions against Palestinians, the media’s role is similarly pivotal. The portrayal of these realities in the international press has often been skewed, with Israeli actions framed as defensive and justified, while Palestinian resistance is frequently depicted through a lens that obscures the realities of their oppression and the violence they endure. This imbalance is not simply a matter of perspective; it has real-world consequences. It shapes how global audiences understand the situation, influences international diplomacy, and even affects the policies of powerful nations like the United States, which continues to provide military and financial support to Israel.

Time magazine, as one of the most influential publications in the world, bears a significant responsibility in how it reports on these issues. Its coverage of figures like Benjamin Netanyahu and the actions in Gaza has the power to either challenge or reinforce the narratives that perpetuate violence and dehumanization. Unfortunately, as this article will demonstrate, Time has often chosen the latter path, contributing to the normalization of state violence and the erasure of Palestinian suffering.

In the context of Netanyahu’s leadership, Time’s portrayal becomes particularly problematic. Netanyahu has a long history of employing rhetoric that not only dehumanizes Palestinians but also invokes historical narratives that resonate with genocidal ideologies. For instance, his references to Gaza as a “city of evil” or his comparison of Palestinians to Amalek—an ancient enemy of Israel, whose memory is traditionally linked to total annihilation—are not mere hyperbole. These are calculated statements designed to justify extreme measures, including the destruction of entire communities. By failing to critically engage with these aspects of Netanyahu’s rhetoric, Time magazine not only downplays the severity of his statements but also helps to sanitize and legitimize them in the eyes of the international community.

The following sections will explore specific examples of how Time magazine has engaged in this form of complicity, examining the language and framing used in its coverage and contrasting it with the genocidal rhetoric employed by Netanyahu. This analysis aims to shed light on the media’s role in not just reporting on but actively shaping the narrative of violence and oppression in a way that has dire implications for millions of lives.

“You cannot continue to victimize someone else just because you yourself were a victim once—there has to be a limit” Edward Said

تحريف الحقيقة

“Distorting the Truth”

Time magazine’s framing of Benjamin Netanyahu and the situation in Gaza functions like a lens with a selective focus—sharpening the details that fit a specific narrative while blurring out the broader picture of suffering and oppression. By zeroing in on Israel’s perspective and portraying its military actions as justified responses to terrorism, Time creates a narrative that obscures the true nature of the violence inflicted upon Palestinians. This selective framing does more than just influence perceptions; it desensitizes readers to the disproportionate impact on Palestinian civilians, making the horrors of war appear as mere footnotes in the grander scheme of geopolitical strategy.

لغة العنف (Language of Violence)

Consider Netanyahu’s statement on October 7, 2023: “Gaza is the city of evil, we will turn all the places in which Hamas deploys and hides into ruins. I am telling the people of Gaza – get out of there now. We will act everywhere and with full power.” Here, Netanyahu does more than just issue a warning; he crafts a narrative that dehumanizes an entire population, casting Gaza as a modern-day Sodom to be destroyed. Yet, in Time magazine’s coverage, such statements are often stripped of their venom and presented without the critical analysis needed to expose their true implications. By not interrogating Netanyahu’s framing of Gaza as a “city of evil,” Time implicitly endorses a narrative that justifies extreme violence under the guise of military necessity.

“Deliberately targeting civilians is a war crime. The scale of the violations means it is likely they constitute crimes against humanity.” Source: Human Rights Watch

السيطرة على السرد (Narrative Control)

The use of euphemistic language like “military operations” and “security measures” further sanitizes the brutality of these actions, transforming acts of destruction into clinical, necessary steps in a fight against terrorism. This linguistic sleight of hand serves to make the ongoing violence against Palestinians easier to ignore or, worse, to accept as the cost of maintaining order in a chaotic world.

“I hope that we’ll stay alive, not because I want life, but because I want to tell our stories, the stories of our people.” Tala Herzallah, student

السرد الانتقائي

“Selective Narratives”

تجسيد الظالم (Humanizing the Oppressor)

The article “Benjamin Netanyahu at War” in Time magazine attempts to paint a complex picture of Netanyahu, presenting him as a leader forged in the fires of adversity. However, this portrayal often glosses over or entirely omits the darker aspects of his rhetoric and policies. This selective narrative works to humanize Netanyahu, casting him as a stalwart defender of his nation while downplaying the genocidal implications of his statements and actions.

Take, for example, Netanyahu’s December 11, 2023 statement: Netanyahu referred to the deaths of civilians in Gaza as “Collateral Damage.” The term “collateral damage” is a military euphemism that masks the reality of civilian casualties, reframing deliberate violence as an unfortunate byproduct of necessary military actions. Time magazine’s repetition of this term without critical engagement serves to normalize the narrative that such deaths, while regrettable, are ultimately justified. This normalization desensitizes readers to the immense suffering of Palestinian civilians, reducing their deaths to mere statistics in the broader context of conflict.

“The use of the term ‘collateral damage’ by governments to describe civilian deaths in conflict zones is a deliberate attempt to obscure the reality of unlawful killings.” Source: Amnesty International

محو المظلوم (Erasing the Oppressed)

Similarly, Netanyahu’s October 21, 2023 quote, “This is Gaza’s Nakba 2023,” invokes the historical catastrophe of 1948, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forcibly displaced from their homes—a tragedy whose echoes are still felt today. By referencing the Nakba, Netanyahu is not merely acknowledging history; he is invoking it as a template for the present, framing the current destruction of Gaza as a continuation of a process long deemed necessary for the survival of the Israeli state. Yet, Time magazine’s coverage either omits this context or fails to critically engage with its implications, thereby diminishing the emotional and historical weight of such statements. This oversight allows readers to remain detached from the severity of the situation, viewing it through the lens of history rather than the reality of present-day atrocities.

“The repeated military offensives on Gaza have left a generation traumatized, with children bearing the brunt of the violence. This is not just a failure of diplomacy; it is a humanitarian catastrophe.” Source: UNICEF

Moreover, Netanyahu’s October 16,2023 statement, “We must erase the memory of Amalek,” draws upon a narrative that has long been associated with the concept of total annihilation. By invoking Amalek, Netanyahu taps into a deeply ingrained historical narrative that has been used to justify the destruction of entire peoples. Time magazine’s failure to include Palestinian responses to such rhetoric or to provide a counter-narrative that highlights the human cost of these statements contributes to the erasure of Palestinian suffering. By omitting these critical perspectives, Time not only sanitizes Netanyahu’s statements but also aligns itself with a narrative that dehumanizes Palestinians and legitimizes their continued oppression.

Through these omissions and framing choices, Time magazine does more than just fail in its journalistic duty—it becomes an active participant in the normalization of violence and the erasure of an entire people’s struggle. This complicity is not just a matter of omission; it is a deliberate choice that places Time on the side of the oppressor, further marginalizing those whose voices most need to be heard.

“It is so difficult in Gaza. You can’t sleep at night. You can’t eat what you need. You can’t drink clean water. Many children died. We have many martyrs but no one cares. No one cares. Where is the humanity? Where is the humanity for these children?” Rawan Hassan

تكلفة التواطؤ

“The Cost of Complicity”

The way Time magazine frames and reports on the rhetoric of Israeli leaders, particularly Benjamin Netanyahu, carries implications that extend far beyond the pages of the magazine. By normalizing violence, dehumanizing Palestinians, and failing to critically engage with genocidal narratives, Time contributes to a global discourse that justifies and perpetuates ongoing atrocities against the Palestinian people.

“Media outlets have a responsibility to challenge state narratives that dehumanize and oppress. When they fail to do so, they become complicit in the violence they report.” Source: Reporters Without Borders

تطبيع الفظائع (Normalization of Atrocity)

Time magazine’s portrayal of Israeli military actions as justified responses to perceived threats is not merely a journalistic oversight; it is a deliberate shaping of reality that glosses over the disproportionate impact on Palestinian civilians. This selective framing does more than just misinform; it desensitizes readers to the extreme violence being perpetrated, making it seem like a normal or necessary response rather than a series of actions that result in widespread suffering and death.

For instance, Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, declared, “We will end things inside Gaza […]. I have removed all restraints, [you’re allowed to] attack everything, kill those who fight us, whether there is one terrorist or there are hundreds of terrorists.” Such rhetoric, which advocates for unrestricted military aggression, is often mirrored in Time’s coverage, where similar language is used to frame Palestinian resistance as terrorism. By failing to critically examine the broader context or the legal and moral implications of such unrestricted military action, Time magazine effectively normalizes the extreme violence directed at Palestinians.

“The normalization of violence against an occupied people is not just a moral failure; it is a violation of international law and human rights.” Source: United Nations Human Rights Council

التجريد من الإنسانية كسلاح (Dehumanization as a Weapon)

Israeli leaders, including Netanyahu, have repeatedly used dehumanizing language to describe Palestinians, labeling them as “terrorists,” “militants,” or framing them as subhuman or inherently evil. This rhetoric is echoed in Time magazine’s portrayal, which often omits the genocidal intent behind such language, thereby helping to justify extreme measures against the Palestinian population.

“Labeling entire populations as ‘terrorists’ is a dangerous oversimplification that ignores the root causes of conflict and perpetuates cycles of violence.” Source: International Crisis Group

For example, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has made statements advocating for the complete destruction of Palestinian villages, such as his declaration that “Israel should erase the Palestinian villages of Huwara from the map.” When such rhetoric is combined with the labeling of Palestinians as terrorists or militants, it creates a powerful narrative that dehumanizes the population and justifies actions aimed at their eradication. Time magazine’s failure to address the genocidal undertones in these statements, along with its frequent use of similar dehumanizing language, sanitizes the brutality of these actions, making them appear as justified and necessary responses rather than acts of collective punishment or genocide.

التواطؤ العالمي (Global Complicity)

By failing to challenge the rhetoric of Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders, Time magazine becomes complicit in promoting narratives that have historically led to genocide. The magazine’s coverage aligns with statements from Israeli leaders that advocate for the complete destruction of Gaza and its people, often without critically examining the language used to justify these actions.

Netanyahu’s declaration that “Gaza will never return to what it was,” combined with the frequent labeling of Palestinian groups as “terrorists,” serves to justify extreme military actions aimed at fundamentally altering or destroying Palestinian society. This rhetoric, which frames Palestinians as subhuman or inherently evil, lays the groundwork for justifying genocidal actions. Time magazine’s uncritical repetition of these labels and statements contributes to the normalization of such rhetoric, which has genocidal implications.

التأثير على الرأي العام (Influence on Public Opinion)

As a major publication with significant influence over public perception, Time magazine plays a crucial role in shaping how the global community understands and responds to the situation in Palestine. The magazine’s one-sided narrative, which often aligns with the genocidal rhetoric of Israeli leaders, contributes to a discourse that justifies continued violence and oppression against Palestinians.

Yoav Gallant’s description of Palestinians as “human animals” and his explicit order for a complete siege on Gaza, stating that “There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed,” exemplifies the extreme dehumanization that is central to genocidal rhetoric. Time magazine’s failure to challenge this language or to highlight its implications for the Palestinian population contributes to the desensitization of the public and international community. This makes it easier for the global audience to accept ongoing atrocities as normal or inevitable, rather than as crimes that must be confronted and condemned.

“The systematic exclusion of Palestinian voices from international discourse not only denies them agency but also perpetuates the false narrative that they are the aggressors rather than the oppressed.” Source: B’Tselem

التحريض على الإبادة الجماعية (Incitement of Genocide)

Perhaps most alarmingly, Time magazine’s uncritical repetition and amplification of incendiary rhetoric not only normalizes violence but also plays a role in inciting genocide. Historical examples, such as the role of media in Nazi Germany or the Rwandan Genocide, show how media complicity in promoting dehumanizing and genocidal language can directly lead to mass violence.

Ayelet Shaked, a prominent Israeli politician, once shared a post on social media that described Palestinians as “snakes” and called for the killing of their mothers so that they would not give birth to more “little snakes.” Such dehumanizing language is a clear incitement to genocide, as it encourages the view that an entire population is inherently dangerous and must be eradicated. When Time magazine reports on Israeli leaders without addressing the genocidal nature of their rhetoric, it not only fails to inform its readers but also contributes to the potential for such rhetoric to result in mass violence.

Similarly, during the 2014 Gaza military operation, Netanyahu stated, “Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people—and only the Jewish people,” reinforcing a narrative that excludes and dehumanizes Palestinians. This rhetoric is not just about exclusion; it legitimizes actions that could lead to the erasure of an entire people. Time magazine’s failure to critically engage with these statements or to highlight their genocidal implications contributes to a global environment where such rhetoric is normalized and accepted.

“Gaza lines your bones: Memories of a place I’ve lived, I am safe here, and she is not. But she is the one at home.” anonymous

أصداء المقاومة

“Echoes of Resistance”

Time magazine’s recent coverage, particularly through the article “Benjamin Netanyahu at War,” represents more than just a journalistic failure—it is an active participation in the laundering of genocidal rhetoric. By selectively portraying Netanyahu and Israeli policies in a manner that sanitizes the brutality of their actions, Time magazine normalizes state violence and dehumanizes Palestinians. This narrative not only distorts the reality on the ground but also desensitizes the global audience to the ongoing atrocities.

The uncritical repetition of terms like “terrorists” and “militants,” alongside the omission of the genocidal intent behind the rhetoric of Israeli leaders, reveals how Time magazine has become complicit in promoting narratives that justify continued violence and oppression. Such complicity is not merely a matter of bias; it has profound consequences, contributing to the global discourse that enables these atrocities to continue unchecked.

دعوة للمساءلة (A Call for Accountability)

It is essential to recognize that third parties—whether they are corporations, media outlets, or governments—are not only morally obligated but also legally bound under international law to prevent and stop genocide. Actively promoting, supporting, funding, or propagating genocidal narratives through media and other platforms is a violation of international law. The incitement of genocide, even if it does not directly result in immediate violence, is itself a grave crime. The role of media, particularly publications with a global reach like Time magazine, in publishing content that incites, promotes, erases, denies, or launders genocide must be critically examined and condemned.

“Silence in the face of genocide is complicity. The international community must act to prevent further atrocities and hold perpetrators accountable.” Source: International Court of Justice (ICJ)

Time magazine’s coverage is not just a passive reflection of the situation; it plays an active role in shaping a world where genocidal ideologies can flourish with impunity. This complicity in incitement to genocide cannot be ignored. As we confront the realities of ongoing violence and oppression, it is imperative that we hold accountable those who, through their influence and reach, contribute to the perpetuation of these crimes. The responsibility of media is not only to report the truth but to ensure that they do not become tools of oppression. Time magazine, in its current approach, fails this crucial test.

In an era where information shapes our understanding of the world, the power wielded by major media outlets comes with a profound responsibility. It is not enough to merely report; it is imperative to critically engage with the narratives that are being shaped and disseminated. When media fails to do so, it risks becoming an instrument of harm, rather than a force for justice. In the case of Time magazine, this failure is not just a missed opportunity—it is a violation of the very principles that journalism is supposed to uphold.