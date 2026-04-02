Epistemological vs. Ontological vs. Agency vs. Collective Action vs. Liberation vs. Safety

{Abstraction + Static Safety - Agency = The Body Count}

“Each generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfill it, or betray it.”

— Frantz Fanon

I write this from the floor of the imperial core. Not metaphorically. I write this as a mixed, system-and-patriarchal-traumatized, queer, genderqueer, femme person who is currently without stable shelter, navigating the material consequences of a society that turns atrocity into data and data into policy and policy into a body count it will never fully acknowledge. I write as a parent, as a genocide scholar, as someone born onto stolen land within a project of ongoing elimination that was already underway when the first breath entered my lungs. I write because silence is a choice I refuse to make. I write because the question I am about to ask is one I have spent years attempting to answer, and the answer, as I understand it now, is more devastating than the question implies.

We know. We are knowing. But are we? Do we?

This is not a rhetorical construction. It is a diagnostic one. And the diagnosis, if we are honest enough to receive it, implicates nearly everything we have told ourselves constitutes political consciousness in this country, including the parts that call themselves radical, decolonial, abolitionist, and free.

The world generated more documented information about mass atrocity tonight than it did in any comparable moment in human history before this century. A sitting president of the most militarily powerful nation on earth stood before cameras and declared his intention to bomb a country of ninety million people “back to the stone ages, where they belong.” Hours earlier, the government of that country released a letter addressed to the people of the United States, written in careful, dignified English, reminding the American people of their own history, asking them to see clearly what was being done in their names, affirming in the face of active bombardment that Iran has never, in its modern history, initiated a war. Both document testimony that are primary sources. Both are available. Both can be read/heard by anyone with access to a screen.

We know. And the bombs are still falling.

This is the epistemological trap, the one that swallows movements whole and leaves behind the gleaming husk of correct analysis without a single body saved. We have confused the accumulation of knowledge with the transformation that knowledge demands. We have mistaken the trophy shelf for the terrain.

The Epistemological Wall

To know, in the way most of American political consciousness uses that word, is to possess. It is a noun disguised as a verb. I know about the genocide of Indigenous peoples. I know about the medical experimentation on Black women. I know about the forced sterilization of disabled people and Puerto Rican women. I know about the destruction of Black Wall Street, about the lead in the water in Flint, about the internment of Japanese Americans, about the dispossession of Mexican communities after the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. I know about the 1953 CIA coup that overthrew the democratically elected Iranian government of Mossadegh in order to prevent the nationalization of Iranian oil resources. I know about the eight years the United States backed Saddam Hussein’s war against Iran, including after the use of chemical weapons against Iranian forces and Kurdish civilians.

We know. The information is available. Books have been written. Documentaries have been made. College courses are taught. Academic journals publish peer-reviewed analyses of every mechanism we are describing. And yet the system continues, not despite the knowing but in some critical ways through it, because the knowing has been domesticated into a form that does not require transformation.

Epistemology, as a field, concerns itself with the nature and scope of knowledge. What can be known, how it can be known, what constitutes sufficient evidence. In the political life of the imperial core, epistemology has been weaponized into a substitute for action. If I can demonstrate that I know the correct things, that I have read the right texts and can cite the right scholars and deploy the appropriate frameworks, then I have performed the political work. I have located myself on the right side. The knowing is the act. The knowing is the destination.

This is the epistemological wall. It is the belief that to have the map is to have walked the territory. It is the confusion of syntax for semantics, of having the correct labels for possessing the transformative reality those labels are meant to describe. We study justice rather than face the terrifying work of being just. We learn the vocabulary of liberation and use it in the same institutions, the same markets, the same cultural formations that produce the conditions from which liberation is supposedly required.

The wall is not built by enemies. It is built by people who genuinely believe they are building something else.

The Three Mechanisms of Domestication

The domestication of political knowing into political performance happens through recognizable mechanisms. Naming them is not the same as escaping them. But refusing to name them is how they persist.

The first mechanism is what I will call the trophy shelf. A person, a community, a movement accumulates the correct positions, the accurate analyses, the properly attributed critiques. Trump is a fascist. America is built on genocide. This corporation is extractive and racist. That institution is complicit. These become possessions rather than orientations. They are things you have, things you can display, things that locate you in the political landscape and signal your allegiance to the right formations. They become identity rather than practice. And because they function as identity, any challenge to their consistency, any observation that the person or community is not living in accordance with what they claim to know, is received not as information but as attack. The trophy shelf is defended with the same vigor as any other territory.

The second mechanism is the substitution of emotional response for material change. In contemporary American political culture, particularly in the spaces that call themselves progressive, the expression of the correct feelings has become the evidence of knowing. Outrage, grief, despair, horror, the performing of these emotions in public and at appropriate moments has become the currency of political credibility. To feel the right things about the right atrocities at the right time is to demonstrate that you know. But feeling is not transformation. You can weep at footage of children pulled from rubble, can post the correct black square on the correct day, can repost the testimonies with the appropriate grief emoji, and not alter by one degree the material conditions that produce the footage. The feeling, unconnected to material disruption, is absorption. It is the system metabolizing its own critique into emotional content that is consumed and circulated without consequence.

The third mechanism is the most insidious because it operates precisely where the other two fail and where genuine transformation might begin. It is the knowing that stops at the edge of one’s own implication. This is the boundary at which the catalog of correct knowledge and the performance of correct feeling both tend to halt. We know the harms done by others, by the other party, the other institution, the other corporation, the other community. The knowing becomes much more unstable, much more defended, much more prone to rhetorical deflection, when it reaches the point where the knower is also implicated, where the desire they are still carrying, the benefit they are still receiving, the contradiction they are still living, comes into view.

This is the line. This is where the trophy shelf becomes a wall rather than a collection. This is where the grief hardens into defensiveness. This is where the political community that can accurately name every structural mechanism of harm suddenly cannot name the harm it participates in.

The Desire That Was Installed

Consider a pattern that appears with reliable regularity in radical and decolonial online spaces. A political voice with genuine and documented commitment to the critique of exploitative, racist, and extractive corporate formations uses one of those corporations as a faux reward in a joke. Not incidentally. Not ironically. As a straight deployment of the corporation’s cultural power as a desirable prize, because the joke only lands if the audience wants what the corporation offers. The humor requires that the desire be real and present. And it is. The desire is there, available, ready to be activated, co-existing seamlessly with the analysis that names the corporation as harmful.

This is not hypocrisy in the simple sense. It is the gap between knowing and being knowing. The analysis arrived after the desire was installed. The installation happened in childhood, in the developmental period before critical consciousness was possible, when the corporation’s manufactured world entered through cartoons and merchandise and familial aspiration and the cultural ubiquity of a brand that had been carefully constructed to feel like innocence itself. The desire was not chosen. It was produced and planted. And the analysis, however accurate, however sustained across multiple documented instances, did not reach the level at which the desire was examined, interrogated, or disrupted. The information about harm and the felt pull of the manufactured want exist simultaneously, without friction, because the knowing was not deep enough to create friction between them.

The same pattern appears with complicit universities whose critical race studies departments are housed in buildings funded by the same wealth that finances the incarceration of Black communities. It appears with electronic devices manufactured through documented child labor that are used to circulate critiques of child labor. It appears with food corporations whose supply chains move through documented sites of Indigenous land theft that are used as the default grocery option by people who accurately understand Indigenous land theft as ongoing genocide. The analysis is present. The desire is also present. They do not confront each other. The knowing is not deep enough.

This is not a reason to produce paralysis or to descend into the purity politics that have consumed more than one movement before the work was done. It is a reason to take seriously the question of what transformation actually requires, and to stop accepting the performance of correct knowledge as its substitute.

When a corporation is named as a co-author in the dehumanization of Indigenous peoples, as a machine for the manufacturing of settler colonial desire, as a company whose entire aesthetic infrastructure is built on the premise that the American landscape is a magical, empty, beckoning place that exists for the adventure and wonder of its visitors, then that analysis cannot be reconciled with borrowing that same corporation’s cultural power as a rhetorical device. Not because the person who made the joke is a bad person. But because the joke proves that the desire manufactured by the corporation is still operational, still available, still faster than the analysis in moments of rhetorical improvisation. The manufacturing happened early. The analysis came later. And in the gap between them, the settler colonial imagination continues to reproduce itself even inside the spaces committed to ending it.

The castle. The frontier land. The wilderness. The Indigenous characters flattened into costume and performance. The land itself, in Anaheim and in Orlando, taken from Indigenous peoples and converted into a monument to the imagination of the settler child. This is not incidental to what the corporation is. It is constitutive of it. It was built as a vehicle for the dehumanization of Indigenous life, not a neutral entertainment company that acquired some problematic tendencies along the way. When a child wants to go there, they are wanting to inhabit a world where the land is theirs by right of imagination, where there are no prior claims, where wonder is the primary relationship to the earth rather than responsibility or accountability or reckoning.

To know this, and still deploy the desire it manufactures, is to demonstrate precisely the gap I am attempting to describe. The knowing did not become a transformation of the wanting. The analysis and the appetites remain decoupled. And in that decoupling, the system is sustained.

The Language That Kills Before the Bombs

On the first day of April in the year 2026, the President of the United States addressed the nation about a war he had launched, without congressional authorization, while negotiations were ongoing, killing the head of state of a sovereign nation and then insisting that regime change was not the goal while simultaneously celebrating that all of Iran’s original leaders were dead. In the same address, he promised to bomb Iran “back to the stone ages, where they belong.”

We know what he said. The transcript is available. The broadcast was live. The phrase is unambiguous.

But are we knowing it?

To know it is to note it, to record it in the catalog of documented atrocities, to circulate it with the appropriate outrage emoji and move to the next item in the feed. To be knowing it is to understand what it structurally is, to hear in it not merely a crude and violent statement by a crude and violent man but the precise articulation of genocidal intent as defined by the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 9, 1948. Article II of that Convention defines genocide as any of several acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group as such. What “where they belong” does that ordinary war rhetoric does not is make a civilizational claim about Iranian people as a category. It locates the violence not in what Iran’s government has done but in what Iranian civilization is, or is claimed to be. The phrase does not threaten to degrade Iran’s military capacity. It threatens to return a people to a condition of primitiveness that the speaker claims they have always occupied. That is not a military objective. That is the structure of dehumanization that the Genocide Convention was written to catch, because genocide does not begin with mass killing. It begins with the public establishment of a hierarchy of human worth that makes the killing imaginable and then acceptable.

And simultaneously, hours before that address, the Iranian government released a letter to the American people. Not to the US government. To the people. Opening with the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful. Acknowledging the flood of distortions and manufactured narratives. Stating plainly that Iran, by this very name, character, and identity, is one of the oldest continuous civilizations in human history. Documenting without embellishment that in its modern history Iran has never initiated a war. Naming the 1953 coup directly. Asking the American people a question that deserves to be heard: exactly which of the American people’s interests are truly being served by this war?

Two narratives. Produced within hours of each other. Both available. One promising to bomb a civilization back to the stone ages where its people belong. One asking with the patience of three thousand years of history whether the American people know that the enemy they have been given was manufactured, that “if a threat does not exist, it is invented.”

We know about both. But to be knowing them, to have them enter the body as the truth they contain, is to be changed by the encounter. To be knowing the Trump address is to understand that the phrase “Operation Epic Fury” performs the same function as the Hebrew term nikayon, meaning cleaning, as it was used to describe the clearing of Palestinian neighborhoods, or “mowing the lawn” as it entered American military discourse to describe periodic massacres in Gaza. It turns systematic destruction into an event with a name, a logo, and a completion timeline. It sanitizes and dehumanizes simultaneously. “Eviscerated” does the dehumanization work. “Operation” does the sanitization work. They sit in the same sentence without apparent contradiction because the discursive apparatus has trained the ear not to hear them together. The machinery of erasure does not require the audience to be stupid. It requires only that they be moving too fast to slow down and hear what is actually being said.

To be knowing the Iranian letter is to feel the civilizational weight of a people who have survived Alexander, survived the Mongols, survived the British and Russian interventions of the 19th and early 20th centuries, survived the American-backed eight-year war with Iraq, and are now, in the middle of active bombardment of their hospitals and cultural heritage sites, writing to the American people with the composed clarity of a nation that has outlasted empires before and expects to outlast this one. The letter closes: “Throughout its millennia of proud history, Iran has outlasted many aggressors. All that remains of them are tarnished names in history, while Iran endures, resilient, dignified, and proud.”

This is not bravado. It is an accurate account of Persian civilizational continuity. And against that continuity, the promise to return Iran to the stone ages collapses into the narcissism of a civilization barely two and a half centuries old threatening one that has been building libraries and writing poetry for thirty times as long.

We know this. But are we knowing it?

The Body as the Map

The world of “to know” is built on maps and blueprints, on categorical systems that organize experience into legible data. The world of “being knowing” is built on material impacts, on the body, on the undeniable fact of what happens to flesh and bone when the categories are activated.

A discursive apparatus, the systematic production and circulation of language that makes violence seem reasonable, necessary, or invisible, does not function through isolated phrases. It functions through entire ecosystems of mutually reinforcing language across institutions. Palestinian children become “collateral damage.” Hospitals become “command centers.” Neighborhoods become “terrorist infrastructure.” Killing becomes “precision strikes.” Iranian civilization becomes a stone age condition from which its people never actually emerged. The language does not merely describe a reality that already exists. It constructs the reality that the violence then produces. First the language makes the killing thinkable. Then it makes it doable. Then it makes it deniable.

“Stone ages where they belong” is the thinkable phase made audible. The B-2 bomber strikes on hospitals and cultural sites are the doable phase already completed. “No longer a threat” is the deniable phase being constructed in real time, a premature archiving of an ongoing atrocity as a closed chapter, a filing away of mass destruction into the past tense before the destruction has ended.

But the body does not accept the archiving. The body of a child in a destroyed cancer-treatment facility is not a data point. The body of an Iranian family experiencing food insecurity at 71.8% inflation, which is the documented material reality of this war on civilian life, is not an abstraction. The bodies buried under bombed schools and cultural heritage sites are not the debris of a “brilliant” and “powerful” operation. They are the evidence that the language worked. The discursive apparatus produced its intended material consequence. The “knowing” that the apparatus requires of its audience, the accepting of the euphemistic frame, the moving too fast to hear the dehumanization in the sanitization, did its job. And the result is counted in bodies.

This is the formula this essay proposes as its central argument: Abstraction plus Static Safety minus Agency equals the Body Count.

Abstraction is the language of the epistemological wall. It converts flesh into category, person into threat assessment, civilization into stone age condition, ongoing genocide into “conflict” or “operation” or “security measure.” Abstraction is not merely rhetorical. It is infrastructural. It builds the conditions under which killing becomes administrative. You do not order B-2 bombers to strike a hospital where human beings are being treated for cancer. You authorize precision strikes on enemy infrastructure. The language does the moral work of the killing before the killing happens.

Static safety is what the domesticated knowing protects. It is the safety of the trophy shelf, of the correct positions held correctly, of the political identity maintained without implication. It is the safety of knowing that you are on the right side of the ledger of history without having to act in ways that would actually disrupt the systems producing the ledger. It is the safety of the liberal who condemns genocide in the abstract while voting for the politicians who fund it in the material. It is the safety of the progressive who can accurately describe every mechanism of settler colonialism while still borrowing the cultural power of the settler colonial imagination when it is useful for making a joke land. Static safety is the walled fortress of the Known, and the wall is built on the bodies of those whose safety was deemed negotiable in order to maintain it.

Agency is what the equation subtracts. Because the equation is not merely descriptive. It is a diagnosis of what produces the body count. When knowing remains epistemological, when it stays on the trophy shelf, when it performs grief without producing disruption, it does not generate agency. Agency requires the ontological transformation of knowing into being, requires that the information about harm enter the body deeply enough to change what the body does, what the body refuses, what the body risks. Without agency, collective action is impossible. Without genuine collective action, liberation is not a horizon. It is a slogan. And without liberation, the body count continues. Not despite our knowing. Through it.

On the Knowing That Does Not Flinch

There is a form of writing that demonstrates what transformative knowing looks like from the inside of a community that is being asked to examine its own complicity in mass atrocity. It is uncomfortable to read even for those who agree with its conclusions. It is uncomfortable precisely because it does not stop at the edge of implication. It does not allow its own tradition, its own people, its own community to be exempted from the same structural analysis it applies to the systems it opposes. It names itself in the indictment. It does not claim innocence. It claims responsibility.

This kind of writing is rare not because the analysis is unavailable but because the social and psychological cost of producing it is real. The accusation of betrayal is not hypothetical. The loss of community is not hypothetical. The person who says, in public, from inside their own community, that the community is complicit in an ongoing atrocity and that complicity is not fringe but ubiquitous, not incidental but structural, not the result of confusion but of deliberate collective choice sustained over decades, that person pays a material price.

But the writing that refuses to pay that price, the writing that gestures toward genocide without naming it, that performs solidarity with the colonized while stopping carefully before the point of implication for the community doing the performing, that writing does something very specific and very harmful. It creates the emotional register of alarm without creating the analytical structure of accountability. People feel that something terrible is happening. They do not know precisely what to do about it, who is responsible, which structures to dismantle, what legal frameworks apply. The feeling substitutes for the analysis. And the feeling, without analysis, is far more susceptible to racialized misdirection than the analysis is, because feelings seek an object and the easiest objects are the ones the culture has already pre-loaded.

When elite-pointing language circulates without precise naming, when the critique of power stays abstract enough to feel radical without being specific enough to implicate particular institutions and people and structures, the racialized imagination of the receiving audience fills in the blank. The blank has a default fill. It has always had one. It has a specific and lethal genealogy. And the BIPOC voice whose credibility provided the cover for the circulation of the imprecise language does not bear the consequence of the fill. The fill travels under the cover of that credibility. It becomes ammunition for formations that the original speaker would oppose. This is not a hypothetical. It is a documented pattern with documented consequences.

Precision is not caution. Precision is not the careful hedging of the institutional academic who wants to remain legible to funders. Precision is the refusal of the apparatus of erasure. When I say genocide, I mean genocide as defined by international law, with intent to destroy a group in whole or in part, with documented acts that meet the criteria of Article II. When I say settler colonialism, I mean the ongoing, structural project of eliminating Indigenous peoples and replacing them with a settler population whose claim to the land requires the disappearance of the prior inhabitants. When I say imperial war crime, I mean the violation of specific, enumerated provisions of international humanitarian law. These are not rhetorical escalations. They are analytical precisions. And any framework that refuses these precisions, that prefers “conflict” to genocide, “operation” to war crime, “complicated situation” to occupation, is not neutral. It is a participant in the machinery of erasure, regardless of the identity of the person deploying it and regardless of their stated political commitments.

I write from the position of someone who carries multiple forms of implication simultaneously. I was born onto stolen land. I exist within the imperial core. I am a genocide scholar who is also experiencing the material conditions that my own frameworks identify as slow genocide: the denial of housing, the denial of adequate healthcare, the criminalization of survival, the bureaucratic machinery that extends deprivation across time while generating the paperwork that makes it look like process. I know, epistemologically, what is being done to me and to people like me. The question I am asking myself, the same question I am asking everyone who reads this, is whether that knowing has become the deeper thing. Whether it has entered the body. Whether it has changed what I do, what I risk, what I refuse. Whether the analysis has produced agency or only a more sophisticated account of why agency is impossible.

Rosa Luxemburg wrote: those who do not move do not notice their chains. The question is not whether we can see the chains. We can. The question is whether we have moved enough to feel them.

The Epistemological Wall as Instrument of Death

Genocide requires, before it requires soldiers, a population willing to not fully know what is happening. Not an ignorant population. A domesticated one. A population that has access to the information and has been trained to process it through the frames that make the information bearable, that render the atrocity survivable for the people who are not its targets.

The philosopher Aimé Césaire wrote about the decivilizing effect of colonialism on the colonizer, the way that the habitual treatment of other human beings as things, as instruments of production, as objects rather than subjects, hollows out the colonizer’s own humanity. He named this thingification. The colonizer does not arrive as a monster. The colonizer is made, through the institutional practice of treating people as things, through the language that converts bodies into categories, through the bureaucratic machinery that processes mass death as administrative efficiency. By the time the killing is underway, it does not feel like killing to those authorizing it. It feels like operations management.

The same process operates within the consuming public of the imperial core. We are not asked to approve the killing. We are asked only to accept the language in which the killing is described. “Precision strikes.” “Terrorist infrastructure.” “Mowing the lawn.” “Stone ages where they belong.” We are asked to be moving fast enough that we do not slow down and hear what the language is saying. The apparatus does not require our active endorsement. It requires only our passive acceptance of its frames, our willingness to process atrocity in the language of the people conducting it.

This is where the distinction between knowing and being knowing becomes the distinction between life and death for the people the apparatus is targeting. When sixty percent of Americans, as documented in polling conducted during this current war, say that Trump’s actions in Iran have gone too far, that is a knowing. It is epistemological. It says: I have the data, and the data suggests excessive force. It does not necessarily say: I understand that a president of the United States stood before cameras and expressed genocidal intent toward a civilization of ninety million people, and that this intent has been translated into material destruction of hospitals and cultural heritage sites, and that my government is conducting this destruction with my tax dollars, and that the international legal framework that my country helped create after World War II defines what is happening as a crime, and that I have an obligation that goes beyond finding it excessive. The knowing does not necessarily become the being knowing. And the gap between them is measured in bodies.

The Iranian letter to the American people asked one of the most important questions any document produced in this period has asked: does the massacre of innocent children, the destruction of cancer-treatment pharmaceutical facilities, or boasting about bombing a country “back to the stone ages” serve any purpose other than further damaging the United States’ global standing? The question is addressed to the American people, not the American government, because the Iranian government understands something that American political consciousness has been trained to deny: the people are implicated. The consent of the governed, even when passive, even when performed through inaction rather than active endorsement, is still consent. And consent has consequences.

Thomas Sankara said it plainly: comrades, there is no true social revolution without the liberation of women. May my eyes never see and my feet never take me to a society where half the people are held in silence. The principle extends: there is no liberation of any kind that leaves a body count as the price of its comfort. The epistemological knowing that something is wrong, combined with the static safety of not disrupting the structures that produce the wrong, is not neutrality. It is a choice. And choices have a body count.

The False We

To ask “but are we knowing?” is also to ask who “we” is and whether the “we” exists in the form in which it is being invoked.

American political consciousness, including its radical and decolonial formations, frequently invokes “we” as a collective subject of knowing and of potential action. We know. We must act. We are in this together. But the “we” is doing enormous work, and much of that work is the work of obscuring the profound differences in material stake, in structural position, in the depth of implication, among the people being gathered under the pronoun.

The “we” that includes the tenured professor who teaches genocide studies in a building funded by settler colonial wealth, and the “we” that includes the Indigenous woman whose land that building occupies, are not the same “we.” The “we” that includes the white progressive who posts the correct content from an iPhone assembled with documented child labor in supply chains running through occupied Indigenous territory, and the “we” that includes the child whose labor assembled that phone, are not the same “we.” The “we” that includes someone consuming the political content of this essay from a position of relative material security, and the “we” that includes the person sleeping on concrete because the systems this essay names as genocidal have made their survival into a daily negotiation with institutions designed to let them die slowly enough that it looks like misfortune rather than policy, are not the same “we.”

The false “we” is one of the most effective tools the domestication of political knowing uses, because it allows people with very different levels of implication to imagine themselves as part of the same struggle while contributing very different things to it. The “we” that knows, the “we” that feels correctly, the “we” that attends the rally and reposts the statement and signs the petition, is a “we” that is doing very different work in different people’s bodies depending on what those bodies are risking.

Genuine collective action, the kind that actually disrupts the systems producing the body count, requires a group of people who are being knowing in the ontological sense, who are present to the material reality of the struggle in their own bodies and in the bodies of others, who have not allowed the epistemological knowing to substitute for the transformation that knowing demands. A thousand people who know a manifesto but are not being knowing are not a movement. They are a data set. A movement is constituted by people whose knowing has become an ontological state, a way of inhabiting the world that makes the continuation of the harm incompatible with their own continued comfort. The moment of incompatibility is the moment of agency. And agency, not knowing, is what the system cannot absorb.

bell hooks wrote: I write these words to bear witness to the primacy of resistance struggle in any situation of domination, even within family life, to the strength and power that emerges from sustained resistance and the profound conviction that these forces can be healing, can protect us from dehumanization and despair. The primacy of resistance. Not the primacy of analysis. Not the primacy of documentation. Not the primacy of the correct theoretical framework applied with appropriate precision to the available data. The primacy of resistance. Because resistance is ontological. It is a way of being in the world, not a position one holds about it.

The Infrastructure of Predation

There is a specific form of the knowing-that-stops-at-the-edge-of-implication that operates within the movements themselves, within the formations committed to liberation, and it takes the form of the “strategic utility” argument. We cannot address this harm right now because the person doing the harm is useful to the movement. We cannot name this abuse because naming it would fracture the coalition. We cannot prioritize this accountability because we are in an emergency.

There is always an emergency. The emergency is real. And the emergency is also the instrument through which accountability within liberation movements is perpetually deferred, and the deferral is perpetually justified by the emergency, in a recursive loop that ends not in liberation but in the reproduction of the structures of domination inside the spaces supposedly committed to dismantling them.

Sexual predation and the protection of men deemed useful to the movement are not peripheral to the operation of empire. They are its primary operating systems replicated at every scale. The structure of a man whose political value is deemed to exceed the humanity of the people he harms is the structure of every institution this analysis has named. The logic that some bodies are negotiable for the sake of the project is the logic that authorizes the killing of civilians as collateral damage, the logic that accepts the slow death of unhoused people as the price of a stable real estate market, the logic that processes the destruction of Iranian cancer-treatment facilities as an acceptable cost of “eliminating the nuclear threat.”

A movement that accepts this logic within itself has accepted the architecture of the system it claims to oppose. It has not disrupted the logic. It has reproduced it at smaller scale. And the reproduction at smaller scale is not incidental to the failure of liberation at larger scale. It is its precondition. You cannot build liberation from components that replicate domination. The material reality of a movement that protects its predators while claiming to fight for the dignity of the most vulnerable is the body count of the people the predators harmed who were deemed less important than the project.

Thomas Sankara understood this. Fanon understood this. Protest is when I say I don’t like this. Resistance is when I put an end to what I don’t like. Protest is when I say I refuse to go along with this anymore. Resistance is when I make sure everybody else stops going along too. The distinction between protest and resistance is the distinction between knowing and being knowing. Protest is epistemological. It locates the person correctly. Resistance is ontological. It changes what the person does and what they refuse to accept even when the refusal is costly.

Liberation as the Only Safety

There are two distinct architectures of safety, and they are not compatible with each other. The first is the safety of the walled fortress: predictable, bordered, dependent on the exclusion of the unknown, reliant on the maintenance of categories that separate the safe from the unsafe, the protected from the expendable. This is the safety of static knowing. It feels secure in the short term. It is catastrophically brittle. If one brick is removed, the entire structure feels threatened, because the structure was never built on anything stronger than the maintenance of the categories it enforces.

The second is the safety of the ecosystem: resilient, relational, dependent on the health of the connections rather than the maintenance of the walls, capable of absorbing disruption because its integrity is distributed rather than centralized. This is the safety built within collective liberation. It does not rely on things staying the same. It relies on the resilience of the relationships between the people within it. It is, as Anaïs Nin understood, the only form of liberation that does not simply reproduce the structure of domination with different people at the top. There is no liberation of one group at the expense of another. Liberation can only come totally and in unison.

The static safety, the walled fortress, requires a constant supply of victims to maintain its borders. The border produces a body count. The prison produces a body count. The market produces a body count. The apartheid state produces a body count. The immigration enforcement regime produces a body count. These are not accidents or excesses. They are structural necessities of the system of static safety. The wall requires people on the outside of it. The category of the safe requires the category of the expendable. The “we” that is protected requires the “they” that is disposable.

This is why liberation, and only liberation, resolves the formula. Abstraction plus Static Safety minus Agency equals the Body Count. The abstraction cannot be removed by more precise language alone, though precise language is necessary. The static safety cannot be removed by correct feelings alone, though feelings matter. The agency cannot be restored by reading the right texts alone, though texts matter. What removes abstraction, dismantles static safety, and restores agency is the material practice of refusing to accept any version of safety that is purchased at the cost of another person’s disposability. That refusal is not abstract. It is a way of moving through every institution, every relationship, every rhetorical choice, every moment of improvisation when the analysis arrives after the desire and the desire is faster.

Marx inscribed on his grave the thesis that philosophers have only interpreted the world, in various ways, and that the point is to change it. The interpretation is necessary. The frameworks are necessary. The precise naming of what is happening, the refusal of the euphemism, the insistence on the legal category rather than the softer term, all of it is necessary. But interpretation without transformation is the trophy shelf. It is the catalog of atrocities filed for future reference while the atrocities continue.

The Body Count as Evidence

Every claim about knowing, every assertion of political consciousness, every framework for understanding structural violence, every theory of liberation, every declaration of solidarity, has a test. The test is the body count.

Not as metaphor. As evidence. If the framework is accurate and the knowing is real, if the analysis is correct and the solidarity is material, then the framework, the knowing, the analysis, and the solidarity should be disrupting the conditions that produce the count. If they are not disrupting those conditions, then however precise the analysis, however correctly positioned the framework, however genuine the feeling of solidarity, something essential is absent. The something that is absent is agency. And the absence of agency is not a natural condition. It is produced, deliberately and systematically, by the same apparatus that produces the need for the analysis in the first place.

The static witness catalogs the body count and builds monuments to it. The static witness processes the atrocity into documentation, into testimony that goes into the record, into grief that is genuine and expressed and then filed. The static witness is not the enemy. The static witness often believes genuinely in the importance of the record. But the record is not resistance. The record is the floor, the bare minimum evidence that the atrocity happened, the threshold below which denial begins. It is not the ceiling. And treating the floor as the ceiling is how the body count continues to climb while the monuments multiply.

Active witnessing is something else. Active witnessing is the ontological state in which the known atrocity enters the body as an imperative. Not as information to be filed. As a demand that disrupts the witness’s own comfort, their own institutional loyalties, their own relationship to the structures that produce the atrocity. To be an active witness is, as Gelender writes of the only genuine anti-Zionism, to be a traitor to the death project of one’s own community when one’s own community is the death project. It is the kind of witness that Thomas Sankara embodied when he named the liberation of women as the precondition for all other liberation, not as a position he held theoretically but as a structural commitment he made materially. It is the kind of witness that bell hooks named when she wrote about resistance as a healing force, not as a strategy but as an ontological necessity, the way of being in the world that makes continued subjugation incompatible with continued existence.

“We are the boat returning to dock,” Remi Kanazi writes. “We are the footprints on the northern trail. We are the iron coloring the soil. We cannot be erased.” This is the ontological statement of a people whose knowing has become being. They are not describing what they know about resistance. They are inhabiting it. The resistance is constitutive of the self being described. It is not a position the self holds. It is what the self is.

The distinction between this and the trophy shelf is everything. And the body count is the evidence.

The Floor Is Not the Ceiling

I return to the question I began with, and I want to sit with it without the comfort of resolution, because the question is not a problem to be solved. It is a diagnostic instrument to be kept in use.

We know. We are knowing. But are we? Do we?

I am asking myself this question as the person writing these words. I have the frameworks. I can name the mechanisms. I can apply the legal standards, identify the discursive apparatus, trace the catena of narrative violence through the institutions that produce it. I can do this with considerable precision. But precision is not transformation. And the question of whether the knowing has entered my body deeply enough to make the continuation of the harm incompatible with my continued silence is one I have to answer every day in the choices I make, the risks I take, the comfort I refuse, the implication I do not flinch from.

The only answer that matters is the material one. Not what I know. What I do. Not what I feel. What I change. Not what I can name. What I disrupt.

The philosophers have only interpreted the world. The point is to change it.

The body count is the proof of the interpretation’s insufficiency. It is not a tragedy. It is evidence. It is the accumulated material consequence of every moment the knowing stopped at the edge of implication, every moment the static safety was chosen over the disruption that liberation demands, every moment the abstraction was accepted in place of the material reality it was designed to obscure.

Every safety measure not rooted in collective liberation is a mechanism for deciding who dies so that others can feel secure in their ignorance. This is not a metaphor. It is a description of policy. It is the description of the border, the prison, the market, the military operation with a name and a logo and a completion timeline. It is the description of a government that bombs cancer treatment facilities and calls it “precision.” It is the description of a political culture that knows about the bombing and catalogs the outrage and moves to the next item in the feed.

If evil gets a parade, silence is the marching band.

We know. We have always known. The question that cannot be filed away, cannot be resolved by adding one more item to the trophy shelf, cannot be answered by the correct feeling expressed at the appropriate moment, is whether the knowing has become the kind of being that changes what we do.

The floor is not the ceiling. The record is not the resistance. The analysis is not the act.

The body count is still rising. The clock reads genocide every moment of every day. And “liberation can only come totally and in unison” means there is no version of our safety that is acceptable while the count continues. There is no correct position that exempts us from the obligation. There is no framework so precise, no analysis so rigorous, no grief so genuine that it substitutes for the material disruption of the conditions producing the deaths.

We know this.

Now we have to be knowing it.

Now we have to do.

{Abstraction + Static Safety - Agency = The Body Count}

“Those who do not move do not notice their chains.” — Rosa Luxemburg

I Must. You Must. We Must.

Mario Savio stood on the steps of Sproul Hall in 1964 and said what the entire architecture of epistemological knowing cannot say: there is a time when the operation of the machine becomes so odious, makes you so sick at heart, that you can’t take part, you can’t even passively take it, and you’ve got to put your bodies upon the gears and upon the wheels, upon the levers, upon all the apparatus, and you’ve got to make it stop.

This is the exact threshold where epistemology is forced into ontology. Where the knowing enters the body so completely that the continuation of the machine becomes physically incompatible with your own existence. Not metaphorically. Not politically. Physically. The body becomes the argument. The body becomes the wrench.

The gears are the infrastructural abstractions this essay has been mapping: “precision strikes,” “operations management,” “collateral infrastructure,” “strategic utility,” “administrative necessity.” Language that converts human beings into data points so that killing them becomes a function rather than a crime. The machine runs on the belief that bodies are negotiable inputs to a larger calculation. When you place your physical self upon those gears, you reassert the body as the primary map. You make the administrative fiction of thingification impossible to sustain in that moment, in that place, in the grinding halt of a machine that requires passive consent to keep moving. You move from saying you refuse the machine to being the refusal. One is a position. The other is an act.

But Savio’s gears are not only the gears of the state. The machine is portable. It reproduces itself inside every formation that accepts disposable bodies as the price of continuity. Every microphone handed to a predator is a message delivered to every survivor in the room: we already decided who matters more. The logic that some harms must be absorbed for the sake of the bigger picture is the same logic that authorizes civilian casualties as collateral to the larger mission. The scale differs. The structure is identical. To put your body on these gears is to refuse that calculus wherever it operates, including inside the spaces that call themselves liberated. Eloquence does not purchase exemption. The movement that runs on disposable bodies is not a liberation movement. It is the system with better slogans.

This is where static safety finally collapses. The walled fortress of correct positions, filed griefs, and purchased innocence cannot survive the body’s entry into the machine. Those who do not move do not notice their chains. Moving, placing the weight of your own implication between the gear and its next rotation, is the collapse of purchased innocence. The moment the “I know” becomes incompatible with “I did nothing.”

The static witness records the sound of the gears. The active witness is the reason the gears stop. The difference is not a matter of correct feeling or accurate analysis. It is a matter of what the body does.

Then comes the harder question. What is built in the space that the refusal opens?

Not a program. Not a manifesto with a hierarchy beneath it. A community that can keep people alive without the machine’s permission. Neighbors who feed each other until no one goes hungry. Healthcare built by the people for the people, because the system was designed to manage dying, not to heal. Food and water sovereignty, so no community can be starved into submission. The neighborhood workshop that repairs and fabricates without waiting for elite supply chains to decide what the people deserve. Secure communication that connects across surveillance and blackout, because solidarity requires contact. Skills trained by empire returning home to defend the communities empire was built to destroy. And at the center of all of it, without exception, the most vulnerable, because any revolution that does not make their survival its first measure is not a revolution. It is a reorganization of who does the discarding.

You can kill a revolutionary. You cannot kill what the revolutionary built when they understood the work was never about them. The clinic outlasts the killing. The depot outlasts the killing. The food system, the communication network, the neighborhood that has decided it will not abandon its most vulnerable, these outlast it. The machine of disposability requires dependence. A community that has learned to feed, heal, and hold itself offers significantly less leverage to the machine. There is no clean gear to seize when the community has already become the infrastructure.

When the body enters the machine, agency re-enters the formula. Agency stops the count. The stopped machine reveals the space where life can be built on different terms. And life built on different terms is what no empire can fully metabolize, because it refuses the premise on which empire depends. That some bodies will always be the price.

I must. You must. We must.

The floor is not the ceiling. The record is not the resistance. The analysis is not the act.

Put your body on the gears.

Then build something the gears cannot reach.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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The 4 Winds Approach to Revolution