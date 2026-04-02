Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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Every breath is a blessing's avatar
Every breath is a blessing
4d

what can we do???

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2 replies by Story Ember leGaïe and others
Dillon's avatar
Dillon
4d

I have seen a lot of people paralyzed by knowing. Then again ignorance is not bliss.

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