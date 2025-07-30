Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GS-z-14-1's avatar
GS-z-14-1
2d

Story Ember le Gaïe:

For multiple reasons, I conclude that you are doing the most vital work of your generation. The analysis you developed and continue developing is, in my opinion, a global imperative.

The categories, vocabulary, and concepts in their relations that you provide are an essential foundation for seeking resolution of ongoing crises that have, for generations, mocked the best intentions of ‘never again’ sayers.

What you have assembled should advance the work of peace by decades. At some point, as earth’s governmental superstructures are restored to their rightful owners and are genuinely democratized, the way you have shown us ought to be incorporated into diplomatic studies.

Each new horror has left us scrambling to extinguish one blaze after another. As you know, the shift toward the new strategy you propose is VERY long overdue.

For your work, heartfelt gratitude.

Keep safe and be well!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thea Cadogan's avatar
Thea Cadogan
2d

Wow...thank you so much for what you do...speaking what may be uncomfortable to some but always speaking the truth for those that are unable to speak and explaining these truths with your heart and soul. I really admire you and the work you do. With love and respect... 💜🪶

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Story Ember leGaïe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture