The Love That Shapes This Letter

I’m writing this not to argue, but to lay my heart bare.

When we spoke—when I said, “I don’t study the Holocaust because it’s being used as a weapon”—I saw the shift in your eyes. The tension. The recoil. I could feel the grief behind your silence and the suspicion behind your questions. And even though the word wasn’t said, I felt the ghost of it hovering—“antisemitic.”

I want you to know: that accusation, even unspoken, cuts deeper than disagreement. Not because I fear being wrong. But because it tells me something vital has been lost in translation between the work I do and the way you see it. Between the ethics I live by and the shorthand soundbite you heard. This letter is my attempt to bridge that silence—not to force agreement, but to offer clarity. To show you the ground I stand on, and why I choose the work I choose.

This is not a defense. It is a love letter with teeth. A reckoning shaped by grief, not comfort.

I know your hearts. I know you were raised to care, to resist, to question. I raised you that way. So I trust that beneath the reaction is a desire to understand. And I trust myself enough to meet that desire—not by softening my stance, but by inviting you deeper into it.

This work—my work—isn’t about academic distance. It’s about the politics of memory, the architecture of silence, and the weight of whose stories get to live. It’s about children. Families. Nations made rubble. It’s about genocide not as tragedy, but as strategy.

So before I explain why I said what I said—before I take you through Genospectra, my framework, and why I refuse to center the Holocaust—I need you to sit with this:

I have never denied grief.

But I will never agree to its hierarchy.

And I will not pretend that the world mourns us all equally.

That refusal is where this letter begins.

The Phrase That Hurt

“I don’t study the Holocaust because it’s being used as a weapon.”

That’s what I said. And I meant every word of it.

But I also know how that sentence landed—how it pierced, how it rattled, how it might’ve sounded like I was dismissing sacred grief. So let’s pause right there. I want to honor that discomfort without collapsing into it.

That sentence wasn’t a casual remark. It’s a sharpened truth forged through years of witnessing how the Holocaust has been co-opted—not by survivors, not by mourners, but by states, regimes, and institutions that weaponize memory to justify new atrocities.

I didn’t say the Holocaust wasn’t real. I didn’t say it didn’t matter. I didn’t say it shouldn’t be studied.

What I said—and what I’m saying still—is that the Holocaust has become the centerpiece of a narrative machinery that upholds whiteness, erases Black and brown genocides, and shields settler-colonial states from accountability. That includes the Israeli regime. That includes the United States. That includes every institution that invokes “Never Again” while funding or enabling genocide in Gaza, Sudan, Congo, and Indigenous lands.

The phrase that hurt you is also the phrase that explains why I do the work I do. Why I created Genospectra. Why I map genocide as a structure, not a singular event. Because in genocide studies today, to center the Holocaust is to risk replicating the very exceptionalism that allows other genocides to be dismissed as collateral, tribal, chaotic, or “too political.”

Let me say this as clearly as I can:

It is not antisemitic to critique the instrumentalization of Holocaust memory.

It is antisemitic to treat Jewish grief as a tool of empire.

And it is violently racist to use that grief to erase the mass murder of Palestinians, Congolese, Sudanese, Yemenis, or Indigenous nations.

You latched onto my phrase—but not the structure behind it. Not the systems I’m refusing. Not the hierarchy I’m naming.

If you had asked, “what do you mean by weapon?” I would’ve told you about the genocide denial laws that protect Israel from critique while criminalizing Palestinian memory. About school curriculums that teach the Holocaust while skipping every genocide committed by the United States. About the way funding, legitimacy, and empathy in academia are rationed according to proximity to whiteness and Eurocentric atrocity.

Instead, what I heard was the echo of accusation.

What I needed was engagement.

I understand that sentence struck a nerve. But ask yourselves: whose nerve was it? Was it yours? Or was it a nerve trained by dominant culture to react when someone refuses the sanctioned script?

Because if the only genocide we’re allowed to mourn without controversy is the one most institutionally canonized, something is broken.

And that’s what I’m here to study: the breakage. The betrayal of grief. The weaponization of mourning.

This is not a slight. This is a siren.

The Ethics Behind My Work

You know I’m a genocide scholar. But you’ve never really asked what that means.

It doesn’t mean I memorize names and dates. It doesn’t mean I specialize in past horrors, safe in their archival distance. It means I study power—how it kills, how it erases, how it justifies itself. It means I track patterns across borders and centuries. It means I ask: who built the machine, who fuels it, and who gets ground beneath it while the world calls it civilization?

I created Genospectra because I refuse to study genocide as something rare or finished. Genocide is not an aberration. It is not chaos. It is not history. It is a strategy. It is a method. It is infrastructure. It is process. And every genocide shares scaffolding with others.

Genospectra is my attempt to dismantle that scaffolding—phase by phase, structure by structure. Not to prove that atrocities happen, but to prove they are designed. Engineered. Profitable. And still happening.

I don’t follow state-designated definitions. I don’t let courts or museums define the edges of atrocity. I follow the blood trails the world won’t look at:

— the villages drowned in cobalt extraction in the Congo.

— the children starved in Gaza as a military tactic.

— the forced sterilizations of Indigenous women.

— the mass graves under U.S. boarding schools.

— the medical systems designed to let us die slow.

This is the core of my ethics: I do not center which genocide is most recognized. I center who is still bleeding.

And I study process, not prestige. I don’t need a genocide to be “acknowledged” to name it. I don’t need a UN resolution to care. And I won’t participate in a scholarly tradition that treats some genocides as canonical tragedies and others as inconvenient noise.

The reason I don’t study the Holocaust is the same reason I don’t study 9/11: its memory has been institutionalized, sanitized, and weaponized to justify state violence. Its victims deserve remembrance—but not at the cost of erasing others. And not in service of empire.

If I had followed the traditional path, I would have been rewarded for centering Jewish-European suffering while side-stepping Palestinian grief, or flattening Sudan into statistics, or treating Congo as a postscript. But that path would require betrayal. A betrayal of my ethics. Of other survivors. Of myself.

So I made my own path.

And it does not lead back to the comfort of consensus.

You ask why I don’t study the Holocaust?

Because everyone else already is.

Because while the world builds museums for some dead, it bulldozes the graves of others.

Because I refuse to climb a ladder built on selective mourning.

Because I’m not here to replicate grief hierarchies. I’m here to burn them down.

Why I Don’t Center the Holocaust

Let me say this plainly:

I don’t center the Holocaust because it is already centered. Not just academically, but culturally, politically, and financially.

It is the most studied genocide in the world. It is the most institutionally protected. It has entire museums, university programs, global remembrance days, legal protections. There are criminal penalties in multiple countries for denying it—which I support—but there are no such penalties for denying what’s happening in Gaza, in Congo, in Sudan. In fact, denying those genocides is not just tolerated—it’s the global norm.

I don’t center the Holocaust because it has been made into the gold standard of suffering—and that standard has become a weapon. A measuring stick used to discredit other genocides as “not quite,” “not yet,” “not enough.” It becomes a moral monopoly. A gatekeeper of grief.

I don’t center the Holocaust because it is actively being used by Zionist regimes to justify the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. “Never again,” they say—but what they mean is never again to us, and never mind if it’s done by us.

I have watched Holocaust remembrance be used to:

— shut down Palestinian voices at universities.

— deflect accusations of apartheid and settler violence.

— criminalize boycotts of Israel.

— justify the militarization of police departments across the U.S.

— rationalize the building of surveillance tech used against Black, brown, and Muslim communities.

— silence Black Jews and anti-Zionist Jews who refuse to let their history be hijacked.

That is not remembrance.

That is weaponized grief.

That is narrative violence.

This is not about denying the Holocaust’s horror. It was horrific. It was genocide. It was state-orchestrated dehumanization and annihilation on a terrifying scale. I mourn the lives lost—sincerely.

But I will not uphold a world where that mourning becomes a bludgeon. Where it is used to obscure other genocides, to justify present-day ethnic cleansing, to frame critique as bigotryand silence as neutrality.

And I will not be forced into a choice between affirming one people’s suffering or another’s right to survive.

If memory becomes a border wall between griefs,

then that memory has been colonized.

I don’t center the Holocaust because to do so within the existing academic and political frameworks would require me to accept a lie: that genocide is only real if the West says it is. That genocide counts more when the victims are white, European, and already buried.

And I’m not here to bury grief. I’m here to unearth the graves no one else will touch.

The Real Hurt: What the Reaction Revealed

What shook me most wasn’t the disagreement. It was the way your focus narrowed to one sentence—“I don’t study the Holocaust because it’s used as a weapon”—while everything else I tried to say dissolved in the static of your discomfort.

You didn’t ask what I meant. You didn’t ask what I’ve seen, what I’ve read, what I’ve survived. You fixated on the perceived transgression without pausing to ask why I might be refusing the script. And I get it—that phrase was jarring. But so is watching the memory of one genocide used to justify another. So is watching brown bodies starve while the world lectures them on civility and remembrance.

This isn’t just about the words I said. It’s about what was exposed in the moment you heard them.

It revealed something deeper than disagreement. It revealed just how deeply Western narratives have trained even the most loving people—even my own children—to respond to critique of the dominant grief with suspicion, defensiveness, and fear.

And I need to name that. Not to shame you. But because you are not the first to react this way.You are echoing a pattern.

The truth is, you’ve inherited a world where certain griefs are sacred and others are disposable. Where the Holocaust is taught with reverence, but the genocide of the Congo is a footnote—if it’s mentioned at all. Where Palestinian suffering is constantly put on trial, made to justify itself over and over, while Israeli violence is shielded by the memory of Jewish trauma.

And when I challenged that structure—even gently, even briefly—you felt the tremor. Not because what I said was antisemitic. But because it was outside the approved frame.

You felt the discomfort of seeing the Holocaust decentered. And maybe what hurt wasn’t the sentence—but the threat it posed to the moral scaffolding you’ve been taught to trust.

That’s not your fault. But it is something to face.

Because when someone refuses to center the most institutionally sanctioned genocide in history—not out of denial, but out of solidarity with those still being erased—it can feel like a betrayal. But it’s actually an act of refusal. Of defiance. Of refusal to participate in the grief economy that pays tribute to one atrocity while funding another.

I said what I said not to wound you, but because I cannot and will not uphold a hierarchy of pain.

If you felt hurt, sit with it. Ask where that hurt points. Is it asking you to defend one group—or to expand your capacity to grieve them all?

Because I am not against remembering.

I am against selective remembrance.

I am against grief being rationed like aid—only for the worthy, the whitewashed, the posthumously permitted.

And I need you to know that your reaction didn’t scare me—but it did sadden me. Because I want you to be able to see the world through the lens I’ve spent my life sharpening: one that doesn’t rely on dominant narratives to tell me which lives count.

My Work Is Not to Fight One Weapon

I need you to understand something central to everything I do:

My work is not to fight one weapon of genocide.

My work is to dismantle the entire arsenal.

I am not here to spend my life challenging how one state uses Holocaust memory to justify its crimes. That’s necessary work, but it’s not my calling. Because by the time we’ve dissected that one blade, the rest of the machine has already moved on—grinding other lives into ash.

Zionism is not the only system that weaponizes grief.

Israel is not the only regime that frames its violence as survival.

And the Holocaust is not the only genocide that’s been used as moral cover for empire.

If I spent my time only analyzing how one atrocity is misused, I would be complicit in something even more dangerous: letting genocide masquerade as the exception, when it is in fact the rule of imperial history.

I study patterns.

I study infrastructure.

I study how genocide is planned, normalized, and laundered through the language of humanitarianism.

And that means I study systems that most people would rather not see.

I don’t get to study only the genocides that are legible, historicized, and institutionally mourned. I study the ones still unfolding under U.S. weapons, IMF policy, settler law, and NGO silence. The ones buried under euphemisms like “intervention,” “displacement,” and “conflict.” The ones you can’t visit a museum about—because the graves are still being dug.

So when I say I don’t study the Holocaust, what I mean is: I refuse to become another scholar offering safe, respectable grief while Gaza starves and the world looks away.

I refuse to become fluent in only one dialect of horror while children in Congo die for battery-grade cobalt. While Sudanese families vanish from satellite maps. While Indigenous lands are poisoned, sterilized, and sold.

I do not study genocide to honor history.

I study genocide to expose the present.

And to rupture the future it’s trying to secure.

So no—I don’t study the Holocaust.

I study the logic that made it possible.

And I study the systems that kept that logic alive—long after the camps were liberated—when the world decided to recycle the blueprints rather than burn them.

I’m not a memorialist.

I’m a dismantler.

If You Ever Read My Work

If you ever read my work—not a headline, not a sentence taken out of context, but the whole body of it—you’d know I am not cruel. You’d know I don’t deny suffering. You’d see that I am obsessed with memory, with mourning, with the names history tries to erase.

You’d find the children—named, not numbered.

The ruins—mapped, not romanticized.

The grief—held, not pathologized.

The rage—sharp, not shameful.

You’d see how many hours I’ve spent tracing how systems kill, not just people, but possibility.You’d see that I don’t compare genocides—I contextualize them. I map their machinery, their mutations, their echoes.

You’d see that I quote Holocaust scholars—yes, even there—not to discredit the atrocity, but to show how that very language has been absorbed into the rhetorical armor of empires. You’d see that I name Zionism not because I conflate it with Judaism, but because I refuse to let Jewish identity be held hostage by a settler-colonial state.

You’d see that I cite Jewish anti-Zionist thinkers, that I mourn Jewish victims of fascism, and that I never weaponize the Holocaust against its own descendants. But I will always name when it is weaponized against the rest of us.

And you’d see that I’ve built a framework—Genospectra—not around a single moment in history, but around a global pattern of erasure and extermination. That I am not working in opposition to Holocaust memory—I am working in refusal of its exceptionalism.

So no—I don’t study the Holocaust.

But I study the logic that enables it to be misused.

I study what happens when the world picks one grief to sanctify and leaves the others to rot in silence.

If you ever read my work, you’d see that I am fighting for a world where every grave gets named, where no genocide is convenient, and where no people’s suffering is leveraged to excuse another’s annihilation.

You don’t have to read it. But if you ever do, I hope you’ll read it not as a rebuttal—but as a reckoning.

A reckoning born of love.

The kind that doesn’t flatter power.

The kind that doesn’t wait for approval to mourn.

The kind that refuses to rank the dead.

Love Beyond Agreement

You don’t have to agree with me.

That’s not the point of this letter.

You are not my students. You are my children. My breath. My bloodline. My hope that something gentler will one day rise from the wreckage of empire. I don’t need you to mirror me. But I do need you to understand that everything I do—including the things that unsettle you—comes from love. And not the passive kind. Not the polite, agreeable kind. The kind that protects. The kind that refuses. The kind that names the thing the world is too afraid to say aloud.

I love you enough to write this—to put words to what could’ve remained a rupture.

I love you enough to stay, even when you question me.

And I love you enough to tell you that your discomfort does not outweigh someone else’s obliteration.

This work has cost me. Friendships. Stability. Invitations. Safety. But it has never cost me my integrity. And I need you to know that I will never trade my ethics for belonging. Not even with you. Not even to be understood.

If you carry forward anything from this letter, let it be this:

Never let anyone tell you whose grief is legitimate.

Never let power dictate which dead deserve to be remembered.

And never confuse consensus with justice.

My refusal to center the Holocaust is not a rejection of grief—it’s a rebellion against the system that only permits grief when it serves empire.

And if, one day, you do read my work—not just with your eyes, but with the part of you that knows what it means to be silenced, misunderstood, or disappeared—I hope you’ll see me more clearly.

Until then, know this:

I will keep doing this work.

I will keep naming the machinery.

I will keep honoring the dead who aren’t allowed to be mourned.

And I will keep loving you—even when that love doesn’t sound like agreement, but like a boundary drawn in the name of truth.

This is where I stand.

And this, too, is an act of love.

Mom (aka Story leGaïe)