Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Stockton's avatar
Ron Stockton
1d

First, an occupying state does not have the right of self defence against resistance. Second, Hamas did not kill that many people on October 7, 2023, it is likely that Israel killed most. Third, the way to express his new realization would have been to admit he was wrong from the beginning, apologize for his past words and actions, then agree it has been a genocide since 1917. There will come a time when everyone will have been against the genocide. That time has started.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kay Valley's avatar
Kay Valley
1d

October 7, 2023 was not the start. Israel and the west started genociding Palestinians much earlier and as long as your new recognition doesn't start with that fact, everything else that follows is irrelevant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Story Ember leGaïe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture