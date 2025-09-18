On September 17, 2025, Bernie Sanders finally used the word: genocide.

In an op-ed and a viral tweet, he named the crime Palestinians have endured for nearly two years. For many, this should have been a moment of vindication, a moment of moral clarity.

Instead, it sparked outrage. And rightly so.

Genocide dehumanization and genocide rhetoric.

Because in the same breath, he said this:

“Hamas, a terrorist organization, began this war with its brutal attack on October 7, 2023, which [Israeli forces killed most if not all] killed 1,200 innocent people and took 250 hostages. Israel, as any other country, had a right to defend itself from Hamas.”

The genocide in Gaza wasn’t invisible. It wasn’t ambiguous. And it certainly didn’t require nearly two years of devastation to become evident.

On October 13, 2023, just six days after Israel’s assault began, scholars like Raz Segal had already called it what it was: a textbook case of genocide.

Palestinian voices had been screaming into the void even earlier.

Human rights organizations documented the killing, starvation, displacement, and dehumanization in real time.

The world was watching, but far too many chose silence, or soft complicity.

Bernie Sanders was not silent.

But his words were not in defense of the slaughtered.

In November 2023, as bombs flattened Gaza and children died by the hundreds, Sanders doubled down against calls for a ceasefire.

He endorsed the logic of “defensive arms” and “proportional retaliation,” repeating the language of the very state he now admits is perpetrating genocide.

His condemnation of Netanyahu’s policies coexisted with votes to continue U.S. arms sales to Israel, so long as those arms weren’t “offensive.”

So what does it mean to name the atrocity after helping fund it?

What does it mean to mourn the dead with one hand while voting to arm their killers with the other?

For many Palestinians and their allies, Sanders’s delayed moral clarity is not courage, it’s damage control.

A legacy of progressive exception laid bare.

Because he didn’t just fail to act, he actively denied and deferred the truth.

In doing so, he helped normalize the unimaginable.

And it’s not just about Sanders.

This moment reflects a broader crisis of liberal conscience:

The belief that justice can be timed.

That ethics can be calibrated.

That you can one day condemn genocide, after you’ve negotiated its terms.

His sentence about Israel's “right to defend itself” isn’t just a footnote.

It’s the moral architecture used to justify nearly two years of slaughter.

To say Gaza is being subjected to genocide, and then reaffirm the right of the genocidal state to “defend itself”, is not just incoherent.

It is betrayal.

You cannot name the crime while excusing its logic.

You cannot claim moral clarity while repeating the dehumanizing narratives that made the genocide possible.

You do not get to mourn the Palestinians while affirming the myth that their deaths were, somehow, their fault.

Bernie’s framing erases the truth:

Palestinians are people.

Palestinians have a moral, ethical, and legal right to resistance, even armed resistance against genocide and illegal occupation.

Not collateral damage.

But human beings, with histories, families, voices.

To call Israel’s assault a genocide, and then insist it was provoked, is to argue that some genocides are understandable.

That some people’s extermination can be tragic, but not entirely unjustified.

This isn’t just political cowardice.

It’s moral rot.

And worse still, Bernie Sanders had nothing to lose.

No re-election to protect.

No presidential campaign to worry about.

And yet he waited 23 months, while Palestinians were burned alive, while water and food were cut off, while the world watched in horror.

He didn’t stay silent, he defended Israel’s right to kill.

He didn’t stay neutral, he opposed ceasefire efforts.

He didn’t act late, he helped normalize genocide.

So when he finally says, “It is genocide,” many rightly ask:

Where was that clarity before the mass graves?

Where was that humanity before the children died?

What good is the truth, if you only speak it when the damage is done,

and you still deny the people their dignity?

The genocide in Gaza doesn’t need belated acknowledgment.

It needs resistance.

It needs truth without conditions.

And it needs people who will stop pretending that context justifies crimes against humanity.

Because genocide isn’t something you “realize” two years in.

It’s something you either stand against in real time,

or you live complicit in its shadow.

Palestinians didn’t need Bernie Sanders to tell them they were bleeding.

What they needed was for someone in power to stop the bleeding.

And now, his words, though accurate,

arrive like flowers on a grave dug with bipartisan hands.

Marginalia:

Supporting, defending, funding, shielding, and arming a genocide is fascist.

Genocide is not an aberration of politics, it is the purest expression of fascism’s logic.

Fascism, at its core, is the belief that some lives are expendable for the sake of power. That entire peoples can be reduced to a threat. That borders are sacred, but bodies are not. That history must be rewritten in blood and fire. That domination is a right, and resistance is a crime.

And genocide is fascism unmasked, not theory, but practice.

It is fascism with logistics. Fascism with funding. Fascism made policy.

There is no such thing as a democratic genocide.

No such thing as a “defensive” genocide.

No such thing as a progressive who arms one.

When you justify the erasure of a people because of who they are, because of their resistance, because of their grief, because of your fear, you are not protecting democracy. You are enabling fascism.

It does not matter if you wear a suit.

If you tweet your “deep concern.”

If you finally say “genocide” two years too late.

If you say "genocide is bad" but vote to arm the state carrying it out,

you are not a safeguard against fascism.

You are its clerk.

To fund genocide is to legislate death.

To excuse genocide is to sanitize evil.

To delay the truth about genocide is to give it time to finish its work.

FACT:

Genocide is fascism.

And anyone who enables it, whether with bombs or ballots, is complicit.