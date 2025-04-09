At 12:01 a.m. EDT, Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” went live—slamming Chinese imports with a 104% rate. This isn’t economic strategy. It’s economic warfare, built on xenophobia, capital hoarding, and empire maintenance. And it’s coming straight from the fascist playbook.

This Isn’t Protection—It’s Profiteering

Working-Class Americans Will Pay First Prices on essentials—electronics, tools, household goods—are going to skyrocket. The billionaires funding Trump won’t feel a thing. This is class war, masked as “economic patriotism.”

Manufactured Supply Chaos These tariffs weaponize supply chains. Not to create domestic stability—but to collapse interdependence and force corporate reshoring on the backs of exploited labor in the Global South and poor U.S. workers alike.

Escalation by Design The goal isn’t negotiation—it’s provocation. China will respond. This is about manufacturing conflict to consolidate power, distract from domestic crises, and feed the war machine.

Fascism Speaks in Tariffs, Too

Nationalism Disguised as Strategy Trump’s play isn’t about justice or fairness—it’s about resurrecting the Cold War to sell militarism, isolate dissent, and stoke fear. He’s turning global trade into a battleground for white supremacist imperial order.

Bipartisan Cowardice Don’t expect resistance from the Democratic establishment. They built the neoliberal global trade regime—and they’ll now either echo Trump’s xenophobia or stay silent to avoid appearing “weak on China.”

Capital Always Wins The same corporations outsourcing labor to China are now poised to profit from price surges, market volatility, and “emergency” domestic expansion—fueled by deregulation, subsidies, and exploited labor.

Markets Shake—But the Empire Holds

Wall Street Will Adapt They’re not afraid of Trump—they understand him. Volatility is profit. Crisis is currency. The same billionaires pretending to fear instability are hedging their bets and doubling their gains on scarcity.

The Global South Will Bleed As usual, this policy won’t just hurt China. It’ll ripple through Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America—everywhere U.S. and Chinese trade dependencies intersect. It’s economic shock doctrine, exported at gunpoint.

Bottom Line: This Is Imperialism in Real Time

Trump’s tariffs aren’t about fairness. They’re about economic domination, racial scapegoating, and sharpening U.S. imperial violence under the guise of “reciprocity.” It’s class war. It’s empire maintenance. And it’s being cheered on by billionaires, centrists, and fascists alike.

We don’t need better tariffs. We need to burn the system that made them possible.

UPDATE

China Responds: Retaliation as Reckoning

At dawn, China hit back—with an 84% retaliatory tariff on U.S. goods. This isn’t just tit-for-tat; it’s a structural reckoning. Beijing is signaling that U.S. imperial overreach won’t go unanswered—and global capital is bracing for impact.

This Is the Boomerang.

Trump’s fascist economic blitz depends on conjuring enemies to distract from collapse. But China’s response cuts through the illusion: the U.S. isn’t invincible, and this isn’t strategy—it’s spiraling chaos disguised as “reciprocity.”

U.S. agriculture? Gutted.

U.S. manufacturing? Hollowed out.

U.S. workers? Once again sacrificed to sustain empire’s performance art.

And here’s the part liberals will pretend not to see:

Biden laid the tracks.

He maintained Trump’s original tariffs for years, normalizing economic aggression as policy.

He framed China as a national security threat , just like Trump—cementing a Cold War posture that both parties use to justify militarism and economic warfare.

He refused to dismantle neoliberal trade systems—because the Democratic Party, too, is beholden to corporate power and U.S. dominance.

This moment isn’t an anomaly. It’s the natural outcome of bipartisan empire maintenance. Trump is loud. Biden was quiet. But both chose escalation over equity, nationalism over solidarity, and profit over people.

So no—Biden didn’t launch this tariff.

But the machinery of imperial economics is bipartisan.

And silence in the face of fascist escalation?

That’s not neutrality. That’s complicity.