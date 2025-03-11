The Trump administration has crossed a line—and they’re watching to see how much they can get away with. The abduction of Mahmoud Khalil is not just an isolated case; it’s a deliberate test of how far they can push open authoritarianism before real resistance begins.

State-Sanctioned Abduction and the Criminalization of Dissent

On Saturday night, ICE and DHS agents stormed a student residence at Columbia University and illegally abducted Mahmoud Khalil, a lawful permanent resident and lead negotiator for the Gaza Solidarity Encampment. He was taken without a judicial warrant, without charges, and disappeared without access to legal counsel for over 72 hours—a direct violation of constitutional protections.

Khalil is held in an undisclosed location, and his wife was initially lied to about his whereabouts. His green card has not yet been stripped, but the State Department has already stated their intent to revoke it—an unprecedented political move that would strip a lawful U.S. resident of his status solely for his pro-Palestinian activism.

Trump’s White House Now Demands Columbia University Become an Informant for DHS

In a press conference, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt escalated the attack, stating:

“Columbia University has been given the names of other individuals who have engaged in pro-Hamas activity, and they are refusing to help DHS identify those individuals on campus. And as the president said very strongly in his statement yesterday, he is not going to tolerate that.”

This is state-sponsored blacklisting. The White House is demanding that Columbia University act as an informant for DHS—handing over names of students accused, without evidence, of “pro-Hamas activity.”

This is McCarthyism 2.0—except instead of communists, it’s Palestinians, Arabs, Muslims, and anyone who dares to oppose U.S.-backed genocide in Gaza.

“Pro-Hamas” = Any Criticism of Israel

The Trump administration has created a catch-all accusation: if you oppose genocide, oppose ethnic cleansing, or oppose U.S. military aid to Israel—you’re “pro-Hamas.”

A journalist recently asked the White House directly:

Q: The core of pro-Palestinian protests on campuses is a demand to end the war on Gaza, a goal this administration supports. Why hasn’t this been acknowledged?

The response?

White House: Because these colleges and protests have put out Hamas propaganda.

The vague language here is intentional. The administration can now label any criticism of Israel as “Hamas propaganda.” They don’t need evidence. They don’t need a definition. They simply declare it, and their entire state apparatus acts accordingly.

This is not about national security—this is a sweeping political purge of activists, journalists, students, and academics who refuse to accept the U.S. government’s role in genocide.

This is a Test. If They Get Away With It, It Won’t End Here.

The targeting of Mahmoud Khalil is a trial run. If Trump’s administration successfully revokes his green card, they will move on to others. This is about setting a precedent—that the U.S. government can strip legal residents of their status, disappear them without charges, and blacklist student activists for speaking against state-backed atrocities.

Every university that complies with this fascism, every administrator that aids in this repression, and every politician that remains silent is complicit.

This isn’t ending with Khalil—it’s just beginning.