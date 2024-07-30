The recent horrifying events at the Sde Teiman prison, where ten Israeli soldiers were detained for the brutal gang-rape of a Palestinian detainee, starkly illuminated the pervasive, systematic torture and inhumane treatment of Palestinian prisoners. This shocking incident is not an anomaly but rather a glaring example of the ongoing atrocities committed against Palestinian detainees. The lack of a robust international response to these abuses underscores the urgency of addressing this issue. It is within this context of egregious human rights violations and glaring international neglect that a comprehensive investigation into the responses and actions of Dr. Alice J. Edwards, the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, was undertaken. This investigation revealed a troubling pattern of inadequacy and bias, culminating in a detailed report on her failure to fulfill her mandate effectively.

Background on Sde Teiman Prison

Executions and Torture: Reports from Al Jazeera and Amnesty International reveal that Israeli forces have been executing and torturing Palestinian prisoners at Sde Teiman for months. Prisoners show signs of severe physical abuse, including beatings, electric shocks, and prolonged solitary confinement. The prison is notorious for its harsh interrogation methods, leading to severe physical and psychological trauma. Amnesty International has highlighted the rampant use of incommunicado detention, denying prisoners contact with the outside world, exacerbating their suffering.

Lack of Investigation: Despite clear evidence of torture and abuse, no international body has initiated a serious investigation into these allegations. The absence of accountability allows these human rights violations to continue unchecked, contributing to what many describe as a silent genocide of Palestinians. This lack of international scrutiny emboldens perpetrators and leaves victims without justice.

Sde Teiman: Shadowy Detention Center

Whistleblower Revelations: Whistleblowers have exposed severe abuses at Sde Teiman. Israeli employees who worked at the facility report that detainees are subjected to extreme physical restraint, beatings, and medical neglect. Conditions are so dire that some detainees have had limbs amputated due to severe injuries and lack of medical care.

Conditions and Treatment: Detainees are blindfolded, forbidden from speaking, and held in squalid conditions. Medical procedures are sometimes performed by under-qualified medics, leading to severe health complications. Whistleblowers indicate that beatings are often acts of revenge rather than for intelligence gathering, contributing to a culture of brutality and impunity.

Satellite Evidence: Satellite images have revealed significant construction and increased activity at Sde Teiman since the beginning of the IsraelI genocidal war. New structures, including large tents and hangars, indicate an uptick in detainee numbers and intensified activity at the camp, suggesting a systematic approach to detaining more Palestinian prisoners under harsh conditions.

Deaths and Brutality in Detention

Recent reports have highlighted the tragic deaths of Palestinian detainees due to alleged torture and medical negligence. For example, one inmate died with a ruptured spleen and broken ribs following a beating by Israeli prison guards, while another succumbed to a chronic condition that went untreated. Eyewitnesses and doctors from Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHRI) corroborated these accounts, revealing a pattern of systemic abuse and neglect.

Since October 7, 2023, at least 13 Palestinians from the West Bank and Israel have died in Israeli jails, with an unknown number of deaths among prisoners from Gaza. Detainees described routine beatings, insufficient food, lack of medical care, and both psychological and physical abuse. The situation has deteriorated significantly, with overcrowding and rampant violence becoming more pervasive. According to a recent report by The Cradle, the head of Israel’s Shin Bet security service has referred to the situation as an “incarceration crisis,” warning that the conditions in Israeli prisons pose a strategic threat to national security. The current number of incarcerated Palestinians stands at 21,000, far exceeding the prison system’s capacity of 14,500. This overcrowding has led to severe deterioration in living conditions, with prisoners facing extreme neglect and abuse.

Failure of the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture

Dr. Alice J. Edwards has come under severe criticism for her blatant failure to advocate effectively for Palestinian detainees and address the systemic abuses they face. Despite making public statements calling for Israel to conduct an urgent probe into the torture of detainees, she has conspicuously avoided calling for an independent and impartial investigation. Such an investigation is legally mandated and crucial for achieving true accountability. Yet, Dr. Edwards has consistently refrained from officially requesting one. Her inaction in this regard renders her calls for investigation mere lip service, devoid of any real intent or substance. This failure is not just a professional oversight but a gross dereliction of duty, leaving the door wide open for ongoing abuses without any credible international oversight or intervention.

Summary of Findings on Dr. Alice J. Edwards

The Comprehensive Bias Report by Story leGaïe provides a detailed evaluation of Dr. Edwards’ performance, revealing significant shortcomings and unacceptable biases in her role as UN Special Rapporteur on Torture. It highlights her inconsistent advocacy, reliance on internal investigations, failure to acknowledge Palestinian suffering, lack of engagement with peers’ findings, and inadequate follow-up actions.

Strong Criticism

As noted by Story leGaïe in the report, “Dr. Edwards’ silence is not just a matter of professional negligence; it is a moral failing of the highest order. The atrocities in Gaza are not isolated incidents but part of a systematic campaign of oppression and violence. As the Special Rapporteur on Torture, Dr. Edwards’ mandate is to speak out against such human rights abuses, to advocate for the victims, and to push for accountability. Her failure to do so is a betrayal of the very principles her position is supposed to uphold.”

Quotes Highlighting the Urgency

Head of the Palestinian Prisoners Club to Al Jazeera

"The occupation has been carrying out executions against prisoners for months." "Sde Teiman Prison prisoners show signs of torture." "Sde Teiman camp is one of the stations where torture is used systematically." "No international body has opened a serious investigation into torture in Israeli prisons." "There is a silent genocide of Palestinians being committed in Israeli prisons."

These quotes underscore the severity of the situation and the urgent need for action. Dr. Edwards has known about this information for months and has done nothing substantial to address it. Her failure to act decisively and impartially not only undermines her credibility but also perpetuates the suffering of Palestinian detainees.

The Need for Action

The unacceptable conduct of Dr. Edwards in failing to address the severe human rights abuses against Palestinians is a stark reminder of the shortcomings within the international human rights framework. This is why a detailed report on Dr. Edwards was written. It is imperative that the international community recognizes these failings and takes immediate steps to ensure accountability and justice for the victims of torture and abuse.

To address this, the following actions are crucial

Remove Dr. Alice J. Edwards from Overseeing Cases of Torture on Palestinians: Due to her evident bias and inability to advocate effectively for Palestinian victims, it is essential that she be removed from handling these cases. An impartial and dedicated advocate must take her place to ensure justice is served. Demand Accountability: The international community must hold Dr. Edwards accountable for her biased and inadequate responses. This includes a thorough review of her actions and the implementation of corrective measures to ensure such neglect does not continue. Independent Investigations: There must be a strong push for independent and impartial investigations into the allegations of torture and abuse in Israeli prisons. Reliance on internal investigations by the accused parties is insufficient and undermines the pursuit of justice. Strengthening International Oversight: The UN and other international bodies should enhance their oversight mechanisms to ensure that special rapporteurs and other officials adhere to their mandates without bias. This includes regular evaluations and transparency in their work. Support for Victims: Concrete steps should be taken to support the victims of torture and abuse, including providing medical care, psychological support, and legal assistance. Ensuring their voices are heard and their rights are protected is paramount. Public Awareness and Advocacy: Raising global awareness about the human rights violations in Palestinian Territory and the need for robust international intervention is essential. Advocacy efforts should focus on mobilizing public opinion and pressuring governments and international bodies to take decisive action.

By addressing these issues head-on, the international community can work towards ensuring that the principles of human rights and justice are upheld for all, particularly for those who have suffered under severe and systematic abuse.

For more details, please refer to the Independent Comprehensive Bias report here.

For more information on the recent events at Sde Teiman, visit Haaretz or Washington Post, for more information on the human rights torture and detainee violations visit Al Jazeera, CNN, Amnesty International. Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, PressTV, and The Cradle.

For more information on the ICJ Mandated Orders (Summary)

On January 26, 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued provisional measures ordering Israel to prevent genocidal violence and preserve evidence of alleged genocide (ICJ Order, January 26, 2024). This was followed by an order on March 28, 2024, which directed Israel to ensure the unhindered provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza, including food, water, electricity, and medical care, and to increase and maintain open land crossing points for these services (ICJ Modified Order, March 28, 2024). On May 24, 2024, the ICJ reaffirmed its provisional measures and added requirements for Israel to halt its military offensive in Rafah and allow unimpeded access for UN investigations into genocide allegations (ICJ Additional Provisional Measures, May 24, 2024). Furthermore, on July 19, 2024, the ICJ characterized Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as constituting apartheid. The court concluded that Israeli legislation and measures impose systemic discrimination and a near-complete separation between settler and Palestinian communities, violating Article 3 of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD). The ICJ also emphasized that the Occupied Palestinian Territory is a single territorial unit, and Israel must respect its integrity and the right of Palestinians to self-determination (ICJ July 19, 2024).