They said today is Palestinian Child Day—
as if dust hasn’t already etched every date into bone.
As if the sky doesn’t keep its own calendar
written in smoke and falling ceilings.
As if calendars weren’t torn in half like limbs
beneath homes that learned to whisper help
before they learned to scream.
The children didn’t know.
No one told them
while they were digging through what was left
of their mothers’ hair.
No one mentioned it
when the sky cleaved the bakery in two
and turned the scent of bread into ash.
No one handed out ribbons
when the milk ran out,
just silence so thick
you could choke on it.
They say it’s a day for children—
as if children haven’t already been
tucked into body bags
with no bedtime story,
turned into rubble-stained lullabies,
names spoken once
and never again.
17,954
is not a number.
It’s a graveyard’s worth of birthdays
never sung.
A scream folded so tightly into itself
it becomes marrow.
It’s what happens
when the world learns to count corpses
faster than it learns to weep.
274 babies
too soft to scream,
too sacred to survive.
Still pink,
still curled from the womb,
some never even opened their eyes—
but still, they were seen as threat enough
to bury.
52 starved.
17 froze.
Not because the world forgot,
but because it remembered,
and did not flinch.
Because aid was called a risk,
and hunger became a weapon,
and grief,
just another talking point.
They died with names
you will never hear.
Names spoken in broken lullabies,
whispered into the collars of the dead.
They died with cheeks
still soft enough to kiss—
but there are no lips left brave enough
to reach them.
39,384 orphans.
Children who no longer know
what it feels like
to be chosen first.
Who dream of arms
that no longer exist.
Who fold themselves
into corners of cold rooms
trying to remember
what it felt like to be held.
No one says goodnight.
No one calls their names.
They wake up
like ghosts too stubborn to vanish,
too forgotten to rest.
700 were taken.
Snatched into silence.
Still wearing the same pants
with cartoon cats,
shirts crusted with fear.
Some haven’t spoken
since the door slammed shut.
1,055 behind bars
for the crime of growing up
on the wrong side of genocide.
And still the world debates
what to call this.
And what of the ones who stayed?
Stayed to become
less and less of themselves—
digits, data,
a blur of bandages and blank stares.
Eyes that will never blink again.
Arms that cannot reach.
Legs that remember running
even as they vanish.
Every day,
15 more children
are broken in ways
no medicine knows how to touch.
And they said—they said—
this is their day.
But they don’t want a fucking day.
They want arms that lift,
not drone strikes.
They want their fathers back,
not foreign sympathy.
They want legs that carry them,
not crutches flown in
with press releases.
They want to be more than
a tragedy condensed for timelines.
They want their names
to outlive the headlines.
They want to be names,
not numbers,
not collateral,
not silence wrapped in press jargon.
If there is anything left in this world worth saving,
it is the children—
not just the ones who still breathe,
but the ones buried in shallow graves
with stories still blooming in their throats.
The ones behind steel bars
dreaming in chains.
The ones learning to draw drones
before they learn the alphabet.
The ones who stopped speaking
because every word betrayed them.
They don’t need hashtags.
They need your outrage.
The kind that rattles glass.
The kind that makes statues sweat.
They need the rage
you’ve hidden beneath your ribs
to catch fire
and do something.
They need you
to stop pretending neutrality isn’t a weapon.
To unlearn comfort.
To finally feel
the scream they’ve been swallowing
for 75 years.
Not a day.
Not a post.
A reckoning.
-Story leGaïe
Story Ember Legaie this is a poignant, tragic poem. A protest this poem. A protest the whole world should hear and so many should feel deeply ashamed and responsible.