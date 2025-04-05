They said today is Palestinian Child Day—

as if dust hasn’t already etched every date into bone.

As if the sky doesn’t keep its own calendar

written in smoke and falling ceilings.

As if calendars weren’t torn in half like limbs

beneath homes that learned to whisper help

before they learned to scream.

The children didn’t know.

No one told them

while they were digging through what was left

of their mothers’ hair.

No one mentioned it

when the sky cleaved the bakery in two

and turned the scent of bread into ash.

No one handed out ribbons

when the milk ran out,

just silence so thick

you could choke on it.

They say it’s a day for children—

as if children haven’t already been

tucked into body bags

with no bedtime story,

turned into rubble-stained lullabies,

names spoken once

and never again.

17,954

is not a number.

It’s a graveyard’s worth of birthdays

never sung.

A scream folded so tightly into itself

it becomes marrow.

It’s what happens

when the world learns to count corpses

faster than it learns to weep.

274 babies

too soft to scream,

too sacred to survive.

Still pink,

still curled from the womb,

some never even opened their eyes—

but still, they were seen as threat enough

to bury.

52 starved.

17 froze.

Not because the world forgot,

but because it remembered,

and did not flinch.

Because aid was called a risk,

and hunger became a weapon,

and grief,

just another talking point.

They died with names

you will never hear.

Names spoken in broken lullabies,

whispered into the collars of the dead.

They died with cheeks

still soft enough to kiss—

but there are no lips left brave enough

to reach them.

39,384 orphans.

Children who no longer know

what it feels like

to be chosen first.

Who dream of arms

that no longer exist.

Who fold themselves

into corners of cold rooms

trying to remember

what it felt like to be held.

No one says goodnight.

No one calls their names.

They wake up

like ghosts too stubborn to vanish,

too forgotten to rest.

700 were taken.

Snatched into silence.

Still wearing the same pants

with cartoon cats,

shirts crusted with fear.

Some haven’t spoken

since the door slammed shut.

1,055 behind bars

for the crime of growing up

on the wrong side of genocide.

And still the world debates

what to call this.

And what of the ones who stayed?

Stayed to become

less and less of themselves—

digits, data,

a blur of bandages and blank stares.

Eyes that will never blink again.

Arms that cannot reach.

Legs that remember running

even as they vanish.

Every day,

15 more children

are broken in ways

no medicine knows how to touch.

And they said—they said—

this is their day.

But they don’t want a fucking day.

They want arms that lift,

not drone strikes.

They want their fathers back,

not foreign sympathy.

They want legs that carry them,

not crutches flown in

with press releases.

They want to be more than

a tragedy condensed for timelines.

They want their names

to outlive the headlines.

They want to be names,

not numbers,

not collateral,

not silence wrapped in press jargon.

If there is anything left in this world worth saving,

it is the children—

not just the ones who still breathe,

but the ones buried in shallow graves

with stories still blooming in their throats.

The ones behind steel bars

dreaming in chains.

The ones learning to draw drones

before they learn the alphabet.

The ones who stopped speaking

because every word betrayed them.

They don’t need hashtags.

They need your outrage.

The kind that rattles glass.

The kind that makes statues sweat.

They need the rage

you’ve hidden beneath your ribs

to catch fire

and do something.

They need you

to stop pretending neutrality isn’t a weapon.

To unlearn comfort.

To finally feel

the scream they’ve been swallowing

for 75 years.

Not a day.

Not a post.

A reckoning.

-Story leGaïe