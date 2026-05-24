Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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elena the red's avatar
elena the red
9hEdited

The pervasive sexual violence on the Palestinians is like the drones we hear in the background of every video shared by our friends there.. a constant reminder a terrorist threat of what is and what can be done at any moment.

It’s all part of the Zionists terrorism on Palestine and her amazing (still and always!!) people.

Nice work sister I had thought of sharing the terrorists internal rape stats as an example of how much worse it is and must be for the Palestinians. Now I won’t. I try to never aid those devils even accidentally but the scope is so vast and this was a piece of it I missed until you pointed it out.

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William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
14h

The unpeople

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