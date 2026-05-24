Rashid Khalidi (From The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine):

“The modern history of Palestine can best be understood in these terms: as a colonial war waged against the indigenous population, by a variety of parties, to force them to relinquish their homeland to another people against their will.”

I keep seeing people share a news story. It circulates with the steady confidence of something that is supposed to matter, supposed to signal accountability, supposed to demonstrate that a reckoning is underway. The story is about “Israel.” It reports that the IOF recorded 2,420 cases of sexual misconduct within its own ranks in 2025. People post it. People repost it.

I want to talk about what that story is doing. Not what it says. What it does.

Frantz Fanon (From The Wretched of the Earth, 1961):

“Colonialism is not a machine capable of thinking, a body endowed with reason. It is naked violence and only gives in when confronted with greater violence.”

To understand how deeply buried this reality is, we have to look at the severe attrition rate of sexual assault reporting even in “peacetime,” sovereign nations, and then watch the floor fall out entirely.

In the United States, roughly 33% of sexual assaults are reported to law enforcement, and approximately 8% result in indictment. In the US military, somewhere between 10% and 30% of sexual assaults are ever formally reported, and fewer than half of those receive any meaningful action at all. In “Israel” among its own civilian population, approximately 7% of sexual assaults are reported, with around 17% of those resulting in indictment. Inside the IOF, the reporting rate is estimated at around 12%, and approximately 2% of those complaints result in any charge being filed.

Those are already damning numbers. But they are the numbers that include a reporting mechanism. They are the numbers where, at least theoretically, a survivor can approach a body that is nominally distinct from the perpetrator. They are, in every case, the floor of a much deeper reality.

For Palestinians across Palestine, the reporting rate is zero. Not metaphorically. Structurally, categorically, deliberately zero. The occupier is the only authority, and the occupier is the perpetrator.

Aimé Césaire (From Discourse on Colonialism, 1950):

“Colonization, I repeat, dehumanizes even the most civilized man; that colonial activity, colonial enterprise, colonial conquest, which is based on contempt for the native and justified by that contempt, inevitably tends to change him who undertakes it…”

Here is the problem with every percentage in this conversation, and in every conversation like it.

When researchers say 33% of sexual assaults in the US are reported, that 33% is calculated from the assaults they know about, which is itself only a fraction of what actually occurs. The denominator is already wrong before the math begins. If 100 rapes happen and only 20 are ever disclosed to anyone, researchers build their baseline from those 20. Then they find that 7 of those 20 get reported to police and call it a 35% reporting rate. But the real reporting rate, measured against what actually happened, is 7%. The invisible assaults, the ones never spoken aloud, never whispered to a friend, never told to a crisis center, do not exist in any dataset. They are structurally erased before the counting starts.

This problem compounds exponentially under occupation. For Palestinians, there is no safe person to tell. There is no institution that will record the violation without weaponizing it. There is no legal body that holds the perpetrator accountable rather than the survivor. So the pool of known assaults from which any percentage could be derived is already the tiniest surviving fragment of the actual reality. Whatever number appears in a report represents something that survived suppression long enough to be recorded. The rest is not a statistic. It is the texture of daily life under a genocidal occupation.

Arab Canadian Lawyers’ Association / Majid Report (On the systemic structure of narrative exclusion):

“Anti-Palestinian racism is a distinct form of anti-Arab racism that silences, excludes, erases, stereotypes, defames, or dehumanizes Palestinians or their narratives. It operates through colonial mythologies and erasures where the ongoing Nakba and violent settler-colonization are systematically denied, and where expressing Palestinian identity or documenting history is defamed as an inherent threat.”

There is a further problem that rarely gets named directly.

Human rights organizations, even the best-intentioned ones, operate from frameworks built inside Western legal and humanitarian traditions. Those frameworks have a very narrow definition of what counts as documentable sexual violence. They were designed to process discrete, provable, individualized incidents, preferably with a named victim, a named perpetrator, physical evidence, and a clear timeline. They were not designed with occupation, settler colonialism, or genocide in mind.

What this means in practice is that an entire spectrum of sexual violence gets filtered out before documentation even begins. Routine strip searches that humiliate and expose Palestinians at checkpoints. The use of drones to film women inside their own homes. Forcing detainees into stress positions that are explicitly sexualized. Verbal sexual threats during raids at 2am. The filming and circulation of assault images among soldiers who treat it as sport. These things get categorized as “degrading treatment” or “humiliation” or “abuse” rather than sexual violence, even though for the survivors, the violation is sexual in nature and intended as such.

Dr. Muna Saleh (From Anti-Palestinian Racism in Schooling, 2026):

“Colonial mythologies and erasures actively penalize Palestinian presence. From classrooms to digital spaces, the institutional response to Palestinian trauma is enforced silence. The underlying structural logic dictates: ‘You are good, and you are tolerated, only as long as you remain completely silent.’”

Organizations also self-censor based on what they believe they can prove to a legal standard, what funders will support, and what Western media will pick up. A pattern of checkpoint sexual harassment across hundreds of thousands of interactions over years is nearly impossible to package into a report. A single gang rape on video is. So the gang rape gets documented and the checkpoint harassment disappears into the noise, even though both are weapons of the same occupation, deployed with the same intent, producing the same kind of wound.

Saree Makdisi (From Palestine Inside Out: An Everyday Occupation):

“This is the invisible barrier which keeps life in Israel sharply focused and brightly lit, and turns the Palestinians into dark, inhuman figures in the shadows… A vast, rabid system, official Israel, sustains them and protects them, corrupting our minds and our language with vile rationalizations.”

This means the documented record is not just incomplete. It is structurally skewed toward the most extreme, most visible, most legally legible incidents. That skew creates a false picture where sexual violence appears to be exceptional rather than what it actually is: a routine, ambient, deliberate feature of occupation designed to break Palestinian dignity, bodily autonomy, and collective resistance.

The undocumented majority is not missing because it did not happen. It is missing because the systems doing the documenting were never built to see it.

United Nations Human Rights Experts (Joint Statement on Gender-Based Violence and Displacement, April 2026):

“Israeli sexual violence has become embedded in Palestinians’ daily lives under occupation. It is intersecting, structural and systematic, and operates as a tool of control, subjugation and dispossession… Sexualised violence is deployed as a method of domination, to instil fear, punish, and fracture communities by exploiting stigma and shame to isolate survivors and erode social cohesion.”

And then there is what happens when the targets are not Palestinians. When they are Western journalists, filmmakers, medics, and activists carrying passports and legal recourse. When they are people whose governments could theoretically demand accountability.

The suppression of their testimonies is not incidental. It is proof.

Edward Said (From Culture and Imperialism):

“The power to narrate, or to block other narratives from forming and emerging, is very important to culture and imperialism, and constitutes one of the main connections between them.”

In October 2025, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition launched a vessel, the Conscience, carrying international journalists and healthcare professionals toward Palestine. Israeli naval forces hijacked the ship in international waters. What followed was documented in fragments, suppressed in the mainstream Western press, and forced into the open only months later by the survivors themselves.

On December 21, 2025, Anna Liedtke, a German journalist, publicly disclosed at an international solidarity conference what had happened to her in IOF custody after the Conscience was seized. She was subjected to a forced strip search. When she resisted, she was beaten and raped by Israeli female guards.

That detail deserves to be held carefully. Liedtke was assaulted by female guards, under the administrative cover of a routine security procedure. The state gave the rape a procedural name, assigned female perpetrators, and filed it under security protocol. The very frameworks human rights organizations use to identify sexual violence, a male aggressor, an obvious crime, no institutional authorization, are circumvented entirely. The assault disappears before it can be counted.

Surya McEwen, an Australian activist detained during the same mission, documented what was done to her directly: “I was stripped naked and sexually assaulted by Israeli officers while being held hostage. One held a gun to my head, angrily threatening that he would kill me, while the other yanked and pulled on my genitals, perversely and almost gleefully.”

The word gleefully matters. This was not incidental cruelty in the chaos of detention. It was performed. It was enjoyed.

Vincenzo Fullone, an Italian journalist also aboard the Conscience, was subjected to repeated severe sexual violations amounting to rape while being unlawfully detained in an Israeli prison facility after the ship’s capture. Juliet Lamont, an Australian filmmaker who participated in both the October 2025 mission and subsequent maritime campaigns, stated that she was targeted and sexually assaulted by soldiers during her 2025 detention, and noted that the systemic weaponization of bodily violation had grown more explicit over the course of the year.

These are not isolated testimonies. They are a pattern, from a single mission, across multiple nationalities, producing consistent descriptions of sexual violence as deliberate custodial practice. And they were suppressed. Not denied, not investigated. Suppressed.

Then, in May 2026, the scale escalated. On May 18 and 19, Israeli naval forces violently intercepted civilian aid vessels in international waters, including the Kyriakos X and the Lina al-Nabulsi, seizing hundreds of unarmed international activists from 45 countries. Medical examinations and testimonies upon their return documented widespread custodial violence: broken ribs, extensive bruising, taser injuries, and at least 15 distinct reports of targeted sexual assault and rape while in IOF custody.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition stated in response: “We reject any attempt to portray the abuse and degrading treatment witnessed by the world over recent days as isolated misconduct or the actions of extremist officials. The brutality broadcast across social media is a manifestation of the same system of settler-colonial violence and impunity that Palestinians have endured for decades.”

The suppression of the flotilla survivors’ testimonies and the circulation of the Knesset’s internal accounting are not separate events. They are two operations of the same erasure apparatus: one blocking what happened to internationals, the other amplifying what happens internally, both serving the single function of keeping Palestinian suffering permanently outside the frame.

Noura Erakat (Human rights attorney, from her statement to the UN Security Council Open Debate on Women, Peace, and Security, October 2025):

“The systematic sexual abuse and torture of Palestinians in captivity, including rape of men, women and children; filmed forced nudity; and electrocution of genitalia, have resulted in mental and physical trauma that impede an ability to engage in sexual intimacy at all… Attacks on the reproductive capacity of Palestinian women and girls collectively aim to eliminate the possibility of a Palestinian future.”

When Erakat speaks of eliminating a Palestinian future, she is describing violence engineered to preempt the unborn. By targeting reproductive capacity and crushing the psychological possibility of intimacy, the occupation scales sexual violence up from individual domination to demographic warfare. The ultimate target is not the body. It is the lineage.

Dr. Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian (On the intersections of territorial and bodily violation):

“The Zionist movement’s imaginary of conquering and settling the Palestinian body is inseparable from the project of conquering and settling Palestinian land, and erasing indigenous presence. Here, we build on native scholar Andrea Smith’s assertion that the logic of colonial sexual violence ‘establishes the ideology that Native bodies are inherently violable, and by extension, that Native lands are also inherently violable.’”

Dr. Afaf Jabiri (Feminist academic, addressing the biases within contemporary frameworks, 2025):

“Genuine solidarity demands rejecting colonial narratives that prioritize certain lives over others and addressing the racialized biases embedded within feminist frameworks. [This requires] centering Palestinian voices and experiences [against] well-documented sexual violence and torture against Palestinian women and men, not to mention the reproductive violence or ‘reprocide’ that is part of genocidal logic.”

Jabiri’s term “reprocide” names something that Western liberal feminism consistently refuses to see. Reprocide is not a metaphor. It is the deliberate destruction of a people’s reproductive future through sexualized violence: the bombing of maternity wards, enforced starvation that collapses gestational health, and the psychological obliteration of the conditions under which intimacy, family, and continuity are possible. When you place Erakat’s testimony alongside Jabiri’s framework alongside the documented reality of limoscide across Palestine, you are not looking at a crisis of military discipline. You are looking at a total war on the demographic denominator of a nation. This is what genocide looks like when it is waged through the body.

Francesca Albanese (UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories):

“The logic of colonial erasure, which started by denying political rights, is now culminating in the genocide being unleashed against Palestinians… Like all settler-colonial projects, Israeli settler colonialism carries in it seeds of genocide. The destruction is caused by Israel’s deliberate physical and biological devastation of Palestinians as a group in order to take control of the land.”

In May 2026, Mehdi Hasan’s show Mehdi Unfiltered aired a segment about a New York Times investigation into the systematic rape of Palestinian prisoners by IOF soldiers. To discuss it, Hasan invited Ben Marmarelli, an “Israeli” human rights lawyer known for his criticism of liberal Zionism. When Hasan asked if the findings were shocking, Marmarelli shrugged it off. Of course not. It’s old news.

Hasan’s broadcast framed that moment as a journalistic win. It wasn’t.

Marmarelli’s criticism of liberal Zionism makes his dismissiveness more damning, not less. A liberal Zionist would at least perform shock. Shock is the currency of liberal Zionism, the carefully maintained pretense that these atrocities represent a departure from “Israeli” values rather than their expression. Marmarelli has moved past that pretense. He understands the occupation’s mechanisms clearly enough to reject its softer cover stories. And yet his response to documented mass rape, sexual torture, and the violation of children is casual indifference. That indifference is not a departure from the occupation’s logic. It is its clearest expression.

What actually happened in that broadcast: a man representing the legal infrastructure of the occupying state was handed the microphone to react to documented atrocity, and his casual dismissal was packaged as accountability journalism. Palestinian survivors did not speak. Palestinian lawyers did not speak. The people whose bodies this happened to were not in the room. The occupier’s lawyer was.

Hasan has not brought Palestinian survivors from Palestine onto his platform to anchor the story in their own words. His coverage routes through Western analysts, human rights commentators, and “Israeli” legal professionals. The range of voices he considers adequate to discuss Palestinian mass rape runs from liberal Zionist to critical “Israeli” human rights lawyer. Palestinian survivors remain outside that range entirely. The spectrum has shifted slightly leftward while staying entirely within the occupying group.

The people who survived the metal tables, the attack dogs, and the systemic torture are treated as subjects of a report rather than authors of their own history. When atrocities against Palestinians only become real after a Western newspaper publishes them, and only become discussable after an “Israeli” figure confirms them on camera, a clear message is delivered: Palestinian testimony does not count until the occupier validates it. That is not journalism. That is the occupation extending into the architecture of media, deciding when Palestinian suffering is allowed to enter the conversation and whose mouth it has to come from first.

Even on a platform explicitly marketed as alternative and unfiltered, the raw testimony of the colonized is bypassed in favor of narratives digestible to a Western liberal audience. Palestinian pain is processed through occupation-adjacent voices, packaged for Western consumption, and sold as critical coverage.

So. Back to the news story.

When “Israel” releases internal military sexual assault statistics to its own Knesset, and that gets picked up and circulated as news, the coverage positions “Israel” as a society capable of self-examination. It generates a story about Israeli women and soldiers as victims, which absorbs the available public attention and sympathy around sexual violence. And it does so at the exact moment when the documented record of IOF sexual violence against Palestinians, and against international activists whose testimonies are being suppressed in real time, is accumulating faster than Western media is willing to process it.

The framing of “Israel” grappling with sexual misconduct within its own ranks implies a society with the moral architecture to grapple. It implies the problem is internal dysfunction rather than deliberate weapon. It implies victims worth counting and perpetrators worth naming. Palestinians are structurally absent from that frame, which is exactly how the frame is designed to function.

Noura Erakat (Human rights attorney and scholar):

“In the aftermath of violence, a systematic propaganda campaign immediately starts, blaming Palestinians for their own deaths. It is a calculated lie, but it is a systemic one. The entire world stops asking questions the moment you say ‘terrorism’ or ‘Palestinian resistance.’ It is as if those words are expected to be a carte blanche to kill as many Palestinians as possible, a narrative that the rest of the world accepts because of how numb we have become to the loss of Palestinian lives.”

The people posting these stories may genuinely believe they are sharing something important about accountability and sexual violence inside a military. But accountability for whom, visible to whom, and at the expense of whose erasure, those are political questions that the act of sharing answers whether the person sharing has engaged with them or not.

Every platform inch spent on IOF soldiers harassing each other is a platform inch not spent on Anna Liedtke, on Surya McEwen, on the Palestinian farmer who asked for paper to write a complaint after being raped with a metal baton while guards laughed, and was denied. That trade-off is not neutral. It is a choice. And it is a choice that the occupation benefits from, which makes it, functionally, work done on the occupation’s behalf. Not because the person sharing intended that. Because the frame they are operating inside was built to produce that outcome, to obscure the reality that the violation of the body is the primary path toward the liquidation of the land.

This is how narrative violence works at its most sophisticated. It does not require a directive. It does not require that every journalist, editor, or person who presses share consciously intend to serve the genocide. It only requires that the existing frameworks, what counts as a story, what counts as evidence, whose suffering is legible, whose testimony is credible, remain intact and unquestioned. When those frameworks are already built on colonial assumptions, people doing their jobs in good faith inside them will reliably produce coverage that serves colonial interests. The work gets done without anyone having to ask for it.

The Genospectra Lens (On Centering the Colonizer and Liberal Hijacking):

“Modern liberal discourse frequently hijacks the language of human rights to shift accountability away from systemic frameworks and center the feelings of the colonizer. This inversion turns the ongoing resistance of the occupied into an existential threat, while rendering the structural violence of the occupier entirely invisible.”

Palestine is Palestine. The geography of the assault is the geography of the occupation, which covers all of it. The genocidal sexual violence being deployed by the IOF and illegal occupation settlers is happening across Palestine, in detention facilities, at checkpoints, during raids, inside prisons holding Palestinians from every part of their land, in homes demolished before dawn, in interrogation rooms built for exactly this purpose. It is not a crisis within a system. It is not a failure of discipline. It is the system. It is the architecture of occupation made flesh, made wound, made silence.

When you share the story about 2,420 IOF complaints, ask yourself what story you are not sharing. Ask yourself whose testimony is circulating and whose is being suppressed. Ask yourself who built the frame you are standing in, and what it was built to keep out of view.

The unknowability of the true scale of sexual violence against Palestinians is not an accident. It is a design of genocide. And every time we fill the available space with “Israel’s” internal reckoning, we participate in maintaining it.