We are living in a moment of stark revelation. It’s clearer now than ever: we owe a debt to the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas included, for compelling the world to confront the reality of our own institutions. In a way that has cut through propaganda and willful ignorance, the Palestinian struggle has forced our governments, corporations, media, and even our communities to reveal themselves for what they truly are. With undeniable clarity, we now see the layers of fascism, genocidal intent, and the suicidal recklessness that prop up these power structures.

Let’s be real—without the uncompromising stance of the Palestinian resistance, how much longer would our institutions have worn their facades? Under the guise of democracy, human rights, and peacekeeping, they’ve operated in self-interest and exploitation. But faced with a people refusing to submit, these structures had to rip off their masks. The ugly truths are now bare for all to see. Their responses to the Palestinian movement—suppressing protests, silencing voices, and justifying violence—have exposed the deep-seated fascism within. And while it’s painful, even nauseating, to confront, this exposure is crucial.

This unmasking goes beyond institutions. The Palestinian resistance has forced entire societies to pick a side. No more “neutrality,” no more ambiguity. Either you stand against capitalism, imperialism, and the exploitation they fuel, or you stand for them, whether by action or inaction. The comfort of sitting on the fence is gone. Now, we know who’s with us in the fight for liberation and who upholds the systems of oppression. Those who claim to be allies but hesitate now, at this vital moment, have shown where they truly stand.

For those of us on this path to liberation, this newfound clarity is liberating. We know who our comrades are and who we can, and cannot, count on. We know who’s willing to work toward a world without imperialism and exploitation, and who’s too embedded in, or blinded by, these systems to join us. This is a harsh realization, but it’s necessary. Not everyone is meant to be reached, and not everyone is meant to come along on this journey.

Our task now is to build on this clarity. With our true allies beside us, we’re better equipped to confront the forces of oppression. We’re free to pour our energy into those who stand with us, rather than those who waver. What’s unfolding is horrific and heartbreaking, but as we support Palestinian liberation, we’re building a world where truth, justice, and resistance can rise above the oppression we’re so ready to dismantle.