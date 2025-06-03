“Sometimes a homeland becomes a tale. We love the story because it is about our homeland and we love our homeland even more because of the story.”

― Refaat Alareer, Gaza Writes Back

Author’s Note

When I first read Qasim Rashid’s articles, I wasn’t just angry.

I was gutted.

It felt like another rupture, another blade in an already shredded wound.

His words didn’t merely miss the mark—they erased people I carry in my heart:

the poets, the resistors, the fighters, the fathers, the young boys turned martyrs, the old men turned rubble.

The living.

The gone.

“اجتمعت فيك الثلاث: ثائر و عاشق و شاعر”

― Yahya Al-Sinwar, الشوك والقرنفل

At first, I tried to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Maybe he was overwhelmed—reaching, fumbling for a metaphor that would finally make the world listen.

Maybe he was mourning.

Maybe.

“Sometimes, I look up at the full moon and wonder if I will live to see another one of its crescents.”

― Fatimah A. Bass, Where the Olive Trees Return

But that’s not what my research found.

What I found was complicity.

What I found was capitulation—to Western frameworks, to liberal Zionist tropes, to the same settler narratives that have dehumanized Palestinians for over 75 years.

“I’m not anti-Semitic at all, but I am anti-Zionist. I don’t believe they have the right, after 3,000 years, to reclaim the land with western bombs and guns on biblical injunction.”

― James Baldwin

He writes of genocide without naming Zionism.

He speaks of mourning without naming Palestinians.

He condemns Hamas without acknowledging the breadth of righteous and justified Palestinian resistance.

He centers trauma, but not the people who endure it.

He erases Palestinian men—except when filtered through the colonial code of “terrorist.”

“For if life had taught her anything, it was that healing and peace can begin only with acknowledgment of wrongs committed.”

― Susan Abulhawa, Mornings in Jenin

Nowhere in his work do I find space for Palestinian tenderness.

Nowhere is there Palestinian poetry, or Palestinian dabke, or Palestinian weddings.

Nowhere do I see the stubborn breath of a people who plant trees in war zones and write poems in the rubble.

“Don’t ever be surprised to see a rose shoulder up among the ruins of the house. This is how we survived.”

― Mosab Abu Toha, Things You May Find Hidden in My Ear

So no—this isn’t about grief.

It’s about narrative theft.

It’s about power.

It’s about how easily even those who claim to stand for justice will erase those whose voices don’t fit the Western—and often white liberal—script.

And as a genocide scholar, I reject that.

I reject your framing.

I reject your false neutrality.

I reject the linguistic laundering of genocide.

I reject the absence of Palestinian names in your grief.

“In order for me to write poetry that isn't political,

I must listen to the birds,

and in order to hear the birds,

the war planes must be silent.”

― Marwan Makhoul

You speak of atrocities,

but you do not speak of the people who endure them.

And that silence?

That silence is complicity.

“We were a communion of souls, bound by a common wound,

resisting with the mere act of breathing.”

― Susan Abulhawa, Mornings in Jenin

I. Prologue: The Problem with Rashid’s Platform

Qasim Rashid walks into the public square draped in the garb of a progressive Muslim human rights advocate. But the robe is tailored to Western sensibilities—measured, polished, unobtrusive. His moral compass is presented as universally sound, but his presence is, by design or default, palatable. He becomes the kind of Muslim the liberal West can stomach: brown but obedient, grieving but quiet, devout but docile. Not radical. Not resistant. Not Palestinian.

In his public writings, Rashid constructs a facade of solidarity while erasing the very people he claims to mourn. He offers sorrow without specificity, grief without geography. He speaks of “human suffering,” but his words avoid the name Palestine as if it were a curse. He invokes genocide but never indicts Zionism. He centers the abstract while silencing the embodied. This is not a failure of articulation—it is a deliberate architecture of erasure.

Rashid’s platform is anchored in a liberal Zionist framework, softened by Islamic respectability politics. His Ahmadi Muslim identity, marginalized within Sunni-majority discourse, gives him performative credibility as a voice for pluralistic justice. But proximity is not solidarity, and representation without responsibility can be worse than silence.

But this critique is not just about Rashid. It is about the broader mechanisms by which Palestinian identity is flattened, retranslated, or erased entirely. It is about the co-optation of grief. The laundering of genocide through polite discourse. The exploitation of Palestinian death to make Western audiences feel moral—without ever disrupting power.

To analyze this, we turn to Genospectra—my framework for deconstructing genocide through twelve interlocking phases. Rashid’s rhetorical maneuvers sit at the nexus of narrative violence, epistemic erasure, and settler-colonial recognition. These are not abstract violations. They are material harms that structure genocide in real time. When you deny a people the right to name their oppression, you deny them the right to resist it. When you replace their words with yours, you do not stand with them—you stand on them.

The central harm here is not a disagreement over language. It is linguistic and narrative co-optation—the theft of the right to self-definition. And in genocide, the theft of narrative is a prelude to the theft of life.

This article is grounded in the following principles:

Narrative Sovereignty: Palestinians have the right to tell their own stories without filtration, distortion, or substitution.

Linguistic Autonomy: Terminology like Nakba, muqāwama, ibāda jamāʿiyya (collective annihilation/genocide), and tanfiyya (forced displacement) must be respected and centered.

Survivor-Centered Epistemics: Knowledge must emerge from those living and dying under the boot of occupation—not from sanitized intermediaries seeking Western approval.

Rashid's writings do not simply fail to meet these standards—they betray them. They are not bridges. They are chokeholds.

Marginalia: Genospectra and Narrative Violence

Erasure is not rhetorical—it is infrastructural. It is the demolition of story, name, lineage, and legitimacy. And if Palestinians are not allowed to define their own oppression, the genocide proceeds uncontested—reframed as tragedy, sanitized as “conflict,” made consumable through the euphemisms of empire.

“Occupation, curfew, settlements, closed military zone, administrative detention, siege, preventive strike, terrorist infrastructure, transfer. Their WAR destroys language. Speaks genocide with the words of a quiet technician. Occupation means that you cannot trust the OPEN SKY, or any open street near to the gates of snipers tower. It means that you cannot trust the future or have faith that the past will always be there. Occupation means you live out your life under military rule, and the constant threat of death—a quick death from a sniper’s bullet or a rocket attack from an M16. A crushing, suffocating death, a slow bleeding death in an ambulance stopped for hours at a checkpoint. A dark death, at a torture table in an Israeli prison: just a random arbitrary death. A cold calculated death: from a curable disease. A thousand small deaths while you watch your family dying around you. Occupation means that every day you die, and the world watches in silence. As if your death was nothing, as if you were a stone falling in the earth, water falling over water. And if you face all of this death and indifference and keep your humanity, and your love and your dignity and YOU refuse to surrender to their terror, then you know something of the courage that is Palestine.”

— Suheir Hammad

Let this be clear: What Rashid is doing is not benign. It is not misunderstood. It is not simply “imperfect” solidarity.

It is a betrayal—of the living, the martyred, and the future still fighting to breathe.

And it must be named.

II. Legal Evasion Masquerading as Precision

In one of the most conspicuous rhetorical pivots in Rashid’s public writing, he declares:

“This is not ‘just’ genocide anymore. This is a full blown holocaust.”

(Holocaust, Substack, May 27, 2025)

At first glance, it appears a dramatic gesture—an attempt to amplify urgency, to shock the conscience. Beneath the surface, it is sleight of hand. This framing is not only legally incoherent—it is epistemically violent.

The word genocide is not mere description. It is a legal category, enshrined in international law through the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. It comes with specific implications: definitions, thresholds, state obligations. To invoke “genocide” is to activate evidence frameworks, judicial pathways, and, in theory, the world’s duty to intervene. Language is not abstract. It is infrastructure for justice.

Yet Rashid writes,

“the Israeli government’s assault on Gaza is no longer ‘just’ a genocide—it is also a holocaust.”

(Hiding in Hospitals & Stealing Aid?, May 28, 2025)

He blends terms, diluting their legal force.

Holocaust, by contrast, has no such legal standing. It is a historically specific term—rightly evoking horror, but not codified in international criminal law. To claim Gaza is now a “Holocaust” instead of genocide is not only legally incorrect, it erases the possibility of legal redress, further entrenching settler impunity. Even as Rashid acknowledges genocide (referencing “the government’s genocide and holocaust,” Hiding in Hospitals & Stealing Aid?), his rhetorical pivot to “holocaust”—defined via Merriam-Webster as “a thorough destruction involving extensive loss of life, especially caused by fire” (Holocaust)—reflects a Western lens that prioritizes emotional resonance over legal accountability.

This is not merely semantics. It is a direct assault on Palestinian linguistic autonomy. Rashid replaces ibāda jamāʿiyya(collective annihilation/genocide) with a foreign narrative, obscuring Palestinians’ right to name and legally contest their suffering.

More dangerously, Rashid’s framing omits the 2024 International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling—a historic decision that found South Africa’s case against Israel under the Genocide Convention plausible, triggering provisional measures. This ruling, though not a conviction, legally recognized that the threshold of genocidal risk was met. For a self-described human rights attorney to ignore this is not mere oversight. It is complicity.

This omission leaves Palestinians—whose hospitals Rashid notes the Israeli military has targeted (“the Israeli military had bombed 110 hospitals and medical centers in Gaza,” Hiding in Hospitals & Stealing Aid?)—without legal leverage, perpetuating their vulnerability under occupation.

Worse, this evasion mirrors the logic of settler-colonial legal strategy. Settler regimes depend on narrative reconfiguration: rhetorical grandstanding that sounds like outrage, but subtly dismantles the evidentiary chain necessary for prosecution. This is not accidental. This is how genocide denial operates in real time—not through outright rejection, but replacement: substituting legal language with moral pageantry.

Zionist officials do the same, avoiding “occupation,” “apartheid,” and “ethnic cleansing” while rehearsing “self-defense” and “tragedy.” Rashid’s “holocaust” rhetoric fits neatly within this pattern. It echoes the linguistic obfuscation of every settler project since 1948—where terms like “security” and “conflict” have disguised decades of ethnic cleansing, a pattern Rashid himself notes has spanned “the past 20 months” of bombing (Hiding in Hospitals & Stealing Aid?), yet still fails to legally challenge.

“Justice does not disappear by coincidence. It disappears only beneath a military boot or a silent tongue.”

— Mourid Barghouti, I Was Born There, I Was Born Here

Rashid’s tongue, though not silent, is strategically evasive.

Marginalia: Legal Mechanism

Inventing non-legal terminology helps settler regimes dodge accountability while appearing empathetic. It is a tactic of soft denialism: rewording the crime to delay its prosecution, to obscure its architecture, and to redirect rage toward abstraction.

III. Epistemic Violence: Naming Without Consent

“Colonizers write about flowers.

I tell you about children throwing rocks at Israeli tanks

seconds before becoming daisies.”

— Noor Hindi, Dear God. Dear Bones. Dear Yellow.

Qasim Rashid does not say Nakba.

He does not say muqāwama.

He does not say ibāda jamāʿiyya—collective extermination.

Instead, he writes of “a holocaust, live-streamed” (Holocaust, May 27, 2025).

Instead, he describes “a mass-scale, intentional, systematic campaign of death” (Hiding in Hospitals & Stealing Aid?, May 28, 2025).

Instead, he laments the fate of “civilians” suffering “starvation, dehydration, and now incineration.”

And in doing so, he commits a quieter kind of crime—epistemic violence: erasing the names through which a people define their pain, their resistance, their history.

This is not mere omission.

This is substitution.

Palestinian frameworks are erased and replaced with abstractions that fit neatly into Western liberal appetites for apolitical victimhood. Even as Rashid’s post-2023 rhetoric finally acknowledges “genocide”—noting “the unanimous consensus of genocide scholars that this is genocide” (Holocaust)—his refusal to use Palestinian terms ensures that recognition is filtered through a Western lens, stripped of the specificity and resistance that Nakba and muqāwama carry. Palestine becomes a vague location. Palestinians, a vulnerable mass. Liberation becomes “complicated,” resistance a footnote, struggle a statistic.

This pattern is the exact phenomenon I critiqued in both “Not in Translation” and “Open Letter: On the Theft of Names and the Erasure of Palestinian Genocide.” It is the theft of meaning, disguised as compassion. It is the demand that the colonized translate themselves into the language of their killers in order to be mourned.

And this violence is not just cultural—it is strategic.

Walter Mignolo calls this epistemic disobedience: the refusal to cede narrative sovereignty to colonial language systems. Naming, in this view, is not decoration—it is insurgency. Eve Tuck and K. Wayne Yang write that decolonial naming disrupts settler ontologies. Frantz Fanon called it ontological refusal: the rejection of being known only through the colonizer’s gaze.

While rooted in the colonial ideologies of Genospectra Phase 1: Colonial Legacy and Initial Othering, the denial of a group’s right to self-naming most accurately reflects the workings of the Catenas of Narrative Sovereignty—a pervasive catena operating across all phases of genocide. This process targets a people’s right to define themselves, articulate their history, and control the language of resistance. By silencing indigenous terms, reframing oppression through colonial euphemism, and substituting external narratives for lived reality, it prepares the ground for cultural annihilation and enables the erasure of both identity and memory.

To refuse Palestinian naming is to refuse Palestinian existence.

When Rashid refuses to speak Nakba, he erases the framework that makes sense of Zionist violence—a framework absent when he describes Gaza’s destruction as “more than 90%” without naming its 1948 origins (Holocaust). When he avoids muqāwama, he erases the legal and moral right of colonized people to resist occupation by any means necessary, even as he critiques Israeli bombing without acknowledging Palestinian resistance (Hiding in Hospitals & Stealing Aid?). When he swaps ibāda jamāʿiyya for the generic “suffering,” he turns genocide into a sad accident, not a structure of annihilation—as seen in his focus on “civilians… denied food and medicine” (Hiding in Hospitals & Stealing Aid?) without naming genocidal intent.

This is not solidarity.

This is translation as suppression.

This is how genocidal regimes survive—not only through tanks and missiles, but through euphemisms and ellipses. Since 1948, Zionist narratives have reframed Palestinian displacement as a “conflict,” erasing the term Nakba to sanitize settler violence. Rashid mirrors this linguistic strategy, focusing on “mass-scale… death” (Hiding in Hospitals & Stealing Aid?) without historical grounding.

“The fish,

Even in the fisherman’s net,

Still carries,

The smell of the sea.”

— Mourid Barghouti

Even in the net of Rashid’s language, Palestine still smells of sea and stone. But that scent is fading, unless we fight for it to remain.

Marginalia: Propaganda

If colonized grief must be translated into Western-friendly terms, it is not solidarity—it is suppression. Propaganda does not only lie through exaggeration; it lies through omission, through the soft violence of linguistic sanitation.

IV. Dehumanization and Depersonalization as Genocidal Foundations

At the root of every genocide is the deliberate transformation of a people into something less than human—other—a threat, a number, a symbol, a void. It is not enough to kill; a people must first be linguistically stripped of their being. Qasim Rashid participates in this process not with open malice, but through selective omission. His language is not incendiary, but it is insidious.

To understand this, we must distinguish two related, but distinct, mechanisms:

Dehumanization is the stripping away of legal and moral personhood. It reduces Palestinians to bodies without rights—subjects of sympathy only as long as they remain docile, quiet, or dead. It appears in phrases like “innocent civilians,” a qualifying clause that implies not all Palestinians are civilians, or worse, not all civilians are innocent.

Depersonalization is the erasure of identity: the refusal to name Palestinians, to locate them in geography, lineage, or community. It’s when Rashid refers to “people over there,” never saying Palestinian, never saying Gaza, never naming resistance. It is the erasure of relationship, memory, kin.

As Mohammed El-Kurd writes in Perfect Victims: And the Politics of Appeal: “There is a thin line between representation, particularly liberal reductions around representation, and the reproduction of the Palestinian as a fetish or a token, thus as a dehumanized subject once more.”

Rashid walks—and frequently crosses—that line. His insistence on “neutral” language, his refusal to name the oppressed, creates a linguistic vacuum in which genocide becomes narratively permissible. This is Genospectra Phase 7: Direct Violence and Cultural Destruction—not only physical destruction, but the Catena of Narrative Violence, where the stories, names, and memories of a people are systematically erased.

Naming matters. So does specificity.

When Rashid avoids saying “Palestinian,” he decontextualizes the violence. When he references Palestinians only through their suffering (“mothers with starving babies”), he flattens multidimensional humanity into consumable pity. There are no fathers, no teachers, no elders, no grandmothers. No artists. No engineers. No teenagers. No resistance. There is no joy, no music, no jokes, no organizing brilliance, no revolutionary poetry—just bodies and statistics for Western consumption.

This erasure is profoundly gendered and intersectional:

Palestinian men are reduced to hypermasculine “terrorists,” stripped of grief, tenderness, or intellect.

Palestinian women are flattened to starving mothers, stripped of agency, political consciousness, leadership in resistance.

Queer, disabled, elderly Palestinians—anyone who doesn’t fit the Western liberal sympathy archetype—are vanished entirely. Inconvenient to the narrative. Made unspeakable.

This is not accidental. It is the ideological scaffolding of genocide.

As El-Kurd continues: “The very moment that the Palestinian exits the womb, he is ‘unchilded’—flung away from childhood by a ‘machinery that exists everywhere and always’ and treated as both a good-for-nothing nobody and a dangerous ticking bomb at once.”

This is the logic Rashid’s writing obeys. His silence is not neutrality—it is participation. Because when you erase the name, you greenlight the murder.

Marginalia: Genocide Logic

Genocide requires depersonalization. Strip the name, burn the body, erase the archive. A people cannot be defended if they no longer exist—verbally, legally, or historically.

V. Spectacle Without Systems: Emotional Warfare

Qasim Rashid’s public responses to the genocide in Gaza are framed through carefully curated glimpses of horror—images of starvation, homes on fire, bloody children’s limbs. He writes, “Israeli airstrikes killed at least 52 people in Gaza… their bodies—incinerated in the night” (Holocaust, May 27, 2025), and describes, “children are being burned alive in their sleep” (Hiding in Hospitals & Stealing Aid?, May 28, 2025). These snapshots are designed to provoke outrage. But outrage, without anchoring in structural systems, quickly collapses into despair. And despair, when isolated from a theory of change, becomes paralysis.

This is not accidental. It is the affective economy of liberal performativity. Rashid’s framing removes the mechanics of violence—apartheid, occupation, settler-colonial Zionism, economic blockade, military conscription, surveillance capitalism—and leaves only the wounded body. The martyred child becomes a prop, not a person. The grieving mother becomes proof of suffering, not a subject of resistance. Genocide is rendered a camera reel and the audience is asked to cry, but never act.

This mode of storytelling mirrors the Genospectra Catena of Genocide Voyeurism: the systemic repackaging of atrocity into digestible visuals stripped of root causes. It is genocide made consumable. It is solidarity outsourced to feelings. It is empathy weaponized into inertia.

“Curating the native as ‘respectable’ is a misplaced priority because it redirects critical scrutiny away from the colonizer, which in turn neglects the innate injustice of the colonial project.”

— Mohammed El-Kurd, Perfect Victims: And the Politics of Appeal

By refusing to name the colonizer—by speaking of “what’s happening over there” as if settler-colonialism is not the orchestrator—Rashid builds a house of mirrors. Horror is reflected endlessly, but never explained. The reader is emotionally overloaded and structurally disarmed. They feel, but do not know how to move.

This is the Western emotional fatigue trap. Overexposed to blood and death, viewers in the global north become numb. Since the 1967 occupation, media spectacle—images of Palestinian suffering without context—has numbed audiences, a tactic Rashid mirrors by focusing on “incinerated” bodies (Holocaust) without historical framing. The images lose meaning. Resistance is dislocated from its context. People stop looking, not because they don’t care, but because they’ve been taught that care is impotent.

In this sense, Rashid’s rhetorical mode serves the colonizer. He replays the trauma without indicting the system. He peddles pain without pointing to power. In doing so, he helps turn genocide into background noise—a war-torn screensaver, flickering behind sanitized words.

Marginalia: Spectacle Fatigue

Spectacle without systems numbs the public. Genocide becomes background noise. Emotional appeal without political context is not solidarity. It is anesthetic.

VI. The “Good Victim” Trap and Respectability Politics

In Qasim Rashid’s public discourse, grievability is conditional. His mourning is selective, reserved for Palestinians who conform to the aesthetic of passivity: children, mothers, burned corpses. Silent, motionless, sanitized grief. His posts lament the suffering of “innocent civilians”—a phrase so overused it no longer registers as compassion, but as compliance, as if innocence must be proven before empathy is permitted.

The problem is not that these lives are mourned—it’s that others are erased.

Rashid does not speak the name muqāwama. He does not mourn those who resist. There is no space in his narrative for the dignity of self-defense, for the legitimacy of armed struggle under occupation, or for the international legal right of an annihilated people to resist by any means necessary. In Rashid’s framing, any Palestinian who resists—violently or even defiantly—is unworthy of grief. They are unworthy of being humanized.

This is the logic of the Good Victim trope, as dissected by Mohammed El-Kurd in Perfect Victims: And the Politics of Appeal:

“To be a victim in the eyes of the West, a Palestinian must renounce their rage, their right to return, their right to resist. They must be a blank slate, a body without a cause.”

This is not empathy. It is conditional pity—a colonial invention that turns suffering into a public relations campaign. The “good victim” trap polices whose pain is allowed to be visible, whose lives can be publicly grieved, and whose deaths must be hidden or justified. It is the logic that says:

We will grieve your daughter shot at a checkpoint, but not your son who threw a stone.

We will cry for your mother, but never for your brother who joined the resistance.

We will eulogize your children, but never name the violence that killed them.

We will weep over ruined homes, but never indict the state that bulldozed them.

This is how respectability politics functions: it neutralizes the colonized, divides the worthy from the unworthy, and weaponizes “innocence” against the reality of survival. In Rashid’s hands, it becomes a rhetorical scalpel, slicing away every act of defiance and agency until only docile corpses remain.

And it is not a coincidence. This logic mirrors white liberal grief economies, where only “valid” victims are those who did not fight back; where loss is always staged as tragedy, never injustice; where resistance is recast as terror, and self-defense becomes a criminal act. This is not merely rhetorical harm—it is material: it shapes aid policy, colors media coverage, and infects legal proceedings. The “good victim” is allowed to be rescued, but never to be free.

“Our massacres are only interrupted by commercial breaks. Judges legalize them. Correspondents kill us with passive voice. If we are lucky, diplomats say that our death concerns them, but they never mention the culprit, let alone condemn the culprit. Politicians, inert, inept, or complicit, fund our demise, then feign sympathy, if any. Academics stand idle. That is, until the dust settles, then they will write books about what should have been.”

— Mohammed El-Kurd, Perfect Victims: And the Politics of Appeal

Rashid’s framework is an ecosystem of respectability politics: it trains his audience to feel sorry, but not responsible; to cry, but never act; to grieve, but only in silence, and only for the “acceptable” dead. It teaches the world to accept the annihilation of those who refuse to remain still.

But Palestinian resistance cannot be separated from Palestinian life. To honor one while denying the other is not empathy—it is evisceration. It is to demand, as the price of being grieved, that the colonized surrender their agency, their history, and their rage.

This is not solidarity. It is the anesthesia of empire.

Marginalia: Good Victim Logic

The colonized must surrender agency to be mourned. To be grievable, you must be still, speechless, and already dead.

VII. Holocaust as Gatekeeper of Grief

Qasim Rashid does not deny Palestinian death. He simply rescripts it, demanding it pass through a moral filter constructed from someone else’s ashes.

He writes: “This isn’t genocide. It’s a Holocaust.”

A declaration that sounds like gravity, but is, in fact, erasure.

In Rashid’s framework, “genocide” is too small a word to describe Palestinian suffering—unless it is refracted through the prism of European trauma. What he offers is not elevation. It is colonial ventriloquy. He folds Palestinian death into a Western archive of grief, where suffering becomes legible only if it mirrors the past of white Europe.

This rhetorical move reflects what historian A. Dirk Moses calls the “memory bunker”—a conceptual fortress built around the Holocaust as the singular, unparalleled atrocity against which all other horrors are measured, and usually dismissed. The Holocaust becomes a weaponized metaphor, not a history. Its invocation sets the bar so high that only the most spectacular, spectacularly documented, and Eurocentric mass murders are allowed to qualify as genocide.

When Palestinian death must be burned alive to count, your scale is broken.

In this architecture of mourning, there is no room for Nakba. No recognition of 75 years of colonial violence. No space for the slow deaths: siege, starvation, displacement, theft of names. Rashid’s invocation of the Holocaust reinscribes the hierarchy of genocide, where the Jewish experience is the moral measuring stick and the Palestinian experience is the moral inconvenience.

Yet Rashid never acknowledges those Holocaust survivors and descendants who explicitly reject Zionism and affirm Palestinian liberation. Organizations like Jewish Voice for Peace have repeatedly stated:

“Never again means never again for anyone.”

Their anti-Zionist stance directly confronts the narrative Rashid wields. But instead of amplifying this solidarity, he buries it beneath exceptionalism.

This is not just rhetorical damage—it is ontological violence. By making the Holocaust the only valid genocide, Rashid forces Palestinians to compete with ghosts for recognition. He severs the word genocide from its legal, material, and experiential foundations and attaches it instead to a trauma not his own, weaponizing borrowed grief to gatekeep the legitimacy of the oppressed.

The result is silence, not remembrance.

“But what about the secret I bear?” I asked.

“Tell it to the world,” he advised.

And that is what I am doing.

— Emile Habiby

To speak of Palestinian genocide in its own terms is not Holocaust denial. It is genocide recognition. And the refusal to do so—especially by those with platforms, credentials, and clout—is complicity.

Academic, Legal, and Survivor-Based Refutation

Legal Falsity:

The Holocaust is not a legal category. Genocide is.

“Holocaust” is not defined in the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, the Rome Statute, or any international criminal legal code. “Genocide” is the juridical category: its use triggers obligations, investigations, and international action. Insisting on “Holocaust” is not only legally wrong; it actively undermines the prosecution of Israel’s crimes, giving the state an escape hatch from the Genocide Convention itself. Academic Debunking:

Genocide is the foundation of atrocity studies—not Holocaust exceptionalism.

Scholars from Raphael Lemkin to Mahmood Mamdani to A. Dirk Moses have documented that genocide, not Holocaust, is the universal framework for mass atrocity. The “memory bunker” thesis exposes how Holocaust exceptionalism is deployed to exclude colonial genocides (including Palestine) from legal or moral redress. To say that Gaza’s annihilation must be called a “Holocaust” is to erase not only Palestinians, but every genocide survivor whose suffering does not pass the European test. Erasure of Palestinian Epistemology and Survivor Memory:

Nakba, ibāda jamāʿiyya, muqāwama, and decades of resistance are not rhetorical flourishes. They are lived, legal, and historic fact.

Rashid’s demand for a “Holocaust” label is a demand that Palestinians surrender their language, their frameworks, and their right to define their own destruction. This is epistemic violence—translating survival and grief into a language designed to serve Western comfort, not Palestinian justice. Anti-Zionist Jewish Testimony:

Rashid’s Holocaust rhetoric also mutes even the growing number of Jewish survivors and descendants who have used their privilege to stand with Palestine—a bitter irony, since Western liberals are far more likely to hear them than to listen to Palestinians themselves. Groups like Jewish Voice for Peace, Holocaust survivors who protested at Auschwitz, and Israeli dissenters all echo: “Never again means never again for anyone.” Yet to ignore these voices—or to invoke them while continuing to sideline Palestinians—is to weaponize Jewish memory against itself. This is not just a distortion of solidarity; it is a form of narrative violence that wounds both the survivor and the survivor’s ally. When solidarity becomes contingent on who is speaking, Palestinian grief is again filtered through the authority of non-Palestinian voices. True justice demands that we do not use anti-Zionist Jewish testimony as a shield or substitute for Palestinian self-definition. To do so is to reinscribe the very silencing Rashid’s rhetoric perpetuates—compounding harm for both communities.

Genospectra Framework—Genocide Hierarchy as a Tool of Suppression:

The Catena of Narrative Violence within Genospectra describes precisely this phenomenon: the use of narrative hierarchy and linguistic gatekeeping to flatten, erase, and subordinate genocides deemed inconvenient to Western power. Rashid’s “Holocaust” pivot is not just false; it’s a settler-colonial tactic, one that denies Palestinian genocide recognition in international forums and public memory.

There is no legal, academic, or survivor-based basis for Rashid’s rhetorical pivot. The Holocaust cannot be the only metric for mass atrocity—neither in law, in history, nor in lived Palestinian experience. Demanding it as a requirement is not only ahistorical and legally indefensible, it is an act of narrative violence.

Marginalia: Genocide Hierarchy

To demand that Palestinian death imitate Jewish memory is not solidarity—it’s censorship. To refuse Palestinians their own terms is to join in their erasure.

VIII. Narrative Theft and Identity Flattening

“Humans in Gaza.”

That’s how Rashid refers to Palestinians. Not as a people. Not as a nation. Not as a resistance movement. Not as survivors of settler-colonial genocide.

Just “humans.”

“To be humanized in the eyes of the world, a Palestinian must strip themselves of their complexity, their anger, their defiance. They must become a caricature of suffering, a prop for pity, rather than a person with a will to live and resist.” —Mohammed El-Kurd’s Perfect Victims and the Politics of Appeal

This semantic sleight-of-hand might seem harmless—even universalizing. But in the context of active erasure, it is devastating. To reduce Palestinians to “humans in Gaza” is to erase their political identity, their history, and their liberation struggle. It’s not neutrality—it’s narrative theft. It flattens a people into passive objects of pity, stripping away their agency, lineage, and the very vocabulary of their survival.

Rashid does not speak of muqāwama, Nakba, or ibāda jamāʿiyya. He does not say Palestine. He deletes the name and replaces it with a sterile, humanitarian placeholder.

He steals the story, then tells it back in acceptable English, to an audience primed to mourn only sanitized bodies, not defiant ones.

This is epistemic violence, and it echoes Frantz Fanon’s diagnosis in Black Skin, White Masks:

“To speak means to exist absolutely for the other.”

In settler colonial regimes, language itself becomes a weapon of ontological death. When the colonizer controls the vocabulary, the colonized no longer exist as subjects—they become symptoms. Rashid’s rhetoric participates in this process. He speaks over Palestinians, about Palestinians, for Palestinians—while never naming them as Palestinians.

If there is no Palestinian, there is no genocide.

This erasure is not accidental. It is infrastructural. And it aligns perfectly with settler logics:

Obscure the name, collapse the claim.

This is a technology of domination perfected over centuries, from the “Indian” of U.S. genocide to the “Aborigine” of Australia—always the anonymous victim, never the self-naming nation. This flattening is how the colonial archive grows, while the stories of resistance are systematically buried.

My own essay, Not in Translation, traced this exact pattern. How “neutral” voices strip the Arabic from Palestinian mouths, flatten their kinship terms into digestible sorrow, and translate a centuries-long liberation movement into a non-political griefscape.

What Rashid does is not an act of advocacy—it is a hostile translation of pain. It makes Palestinian loss palatable to settler sensibilities by deleting the words that resist. It is the soft violence of translation-as-erasure, a violence that is structural, not incidental.

And when language is colonized, so is memory.

“we are the boat

returning to dock

we are the footprints

on the northern trail

we are the iron

coloring the soil

we cannot

be erased”

— Remi Kanazi, Before the Next Bomb Drops

Naming is not optional. Naming is sovereignty. And narrative control is not neutral—it is an act of war. The power to name is the power to define, legitimize, and ultimately, to erase. Rashid’s erasure is thus not only rhetorical, but genocidal—because it prepares the world to forget, and makes space for the next round of annihilation.

Marginalia: Narrative Control

If there is no Palestinian, there is no genocide.

If there is no name, there is no memory.

If there is no resistance in the language, there is only silence—ready to be filled by the vocabulary of the oppressor.

IX. Strategic Alignment with Settler Propaganda

Rashid’s rhetoric is not just flawed—it is strategically aligned with settler propaganda. His language choices echo Zionist talking points, not by accident but by design. This is what makes his betrayal more insidious than silence: it performs concern while reinforcing the very narratives used to justify erasure.

Consider the pattern:

He denies genocide, or avoids the term altogether. (Silence is denial; he only named it after consensus became unavoidable, and now seeks to change its name.)

He replaces genocide with the Holocaust, invoking a moral exceptionalism that positions Palestinian grief as derivative and unworthy unless measured against Jewish suffering.

He never says “Zionism,” “settler-colonialism,” or “apartheid.”

He leans on “both sides” rhetoric, flattening the power asymmetry, mirroring decades of liberal Zionist discourse and decades of Western “conflict” euphemism.

This is not just a failure to speak with precision. It’s complicity in narrative engineering. Rashid’s framework mirrors seventy-five years of Zionist propaganda, which has always been linguistic before it is legal, and legal before it is lethal.

From the foundational lie—“a land without a people for a people without a land”—to the Oslo-era language of “peace process,” “roadmap,” and “security coordination,” settler regimes have always relied on semantic framing to authorize violence. Rashid participates in this same lineage by refusing to name the occupation, by substituting settler-colonialism with vague humanitarian appeals, and by deploying genocide denial under the cover of legal caution and rhetorical grandstanding.

Settler grammar is not random—it’s recursive. Every erasure has a lineage.

This alignment is not unique to the Israeli colonial project. Rashid’s rhetorical posture parallels U.S. settler narratives: Manifest Destiny, the Doctrine of Discovery, the “taming” of the frontier. It echoes Australia’s Terra Nullius doctrine, which denied Indigenous existence outright in order to rationalize genocidal settlement. In each case, erasure required a sanitized lexicon: “civilization,” “security,” “progress,” “shared pain,” “complicated history.” The language becomes the weapon—justified, rational, regrettable.

In Genospectra terms: this is the Catena of Narrative Violence and the Pervasive Catena of Historical Revisionism. The colonial project depends on creating a linguistic ecosystem in which violence appears regrettable but inevitable, and where the colonized are always already blamed for their own extermination.

“Just as the ripples of a stone thrown into a pond will spread further and further away from the source, so the ripples of the disaster in 1948 hit my parents first and then spread to us and to our children long afterwards. Seeing only the ripples, it was easy to confuse the original cause with its effects.”

— Ghada Karmi, Return: A Palestinian Memoir

Rashid plays precisely into this ripple confusion. He frames the effects—starvation, rubble, grief—while omitting the cause: Zionism as a settler-colonial structure, the occupation as an ongoing process, the Nakba as a living wound. He offers a public script of moral anguish that obscures accountability, reciting the ripples and never the stone.

This isn’t miscommunication—it’s collaboration. Whether intentional or not, Rashid’s selective language and conceptual omissions become functional extensions of the colonial apparatus. His is the language of the “reasonable moderate,” a familiar and comforting intermediary for Western audiences. He offers outrage that never threatens power, grief that never demands justice, and solidarity that never risks rupture.

Marginalia: Colonial Continuum

Settler speech is not random—it’s recursive. Every erasure has a lineage. Every unspoken word is a legacy of conquest.

X. The Cost of Linguistic Theft in Global Advocacy

Linguistic theft is not just symbolic—it is strategically destructive. When Rashid chooses metaphors over legal definitions, generalities over specificity, and settler euphemisms over Palestinian truth, the harm does not evaporate into the ether. It echoes across legal courtrooms, policy chambers, and the frontlines of resistance. The consequences are measurable, material, and catastrophic.

This is not an abstract debate. It is a question of power, accountability, and the future of global justice.

1. Legal Cost

International law is not built on sentiment or metaphor—it is built on specificity. The International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ) require the precise deployment of terms: “genocide,” “apartheid,” “occupation.” These words have teeth; they trigger investigations, shape indictments, and define the boundaries of international responsibility. “Holocaust,” despite its emotional gravity, has no standing in the lexicon of international prosecution.

When Rashid replaces “genocide” with “Holocaust analogies,” he is not heightening urgency—he is severing the legal lifeline Palestinians need to hold the occupation regime accountable. A diluted vocabulary becomes a diluted case. Courts cannot convict on sentiment. Law demands the language of law. Anything less is an invitation to impunity.

Marginalia: You Can’t Prosecute a Metaphor

“Holocaust” has no legal standing in international law. “Genocide” does.

2. Political Cost

Language is geopolitics. Rashid’s framework, by re-centering grief through Western trauma hierarchies, reproduces a global pecking order of suffering. Only atrocity that mirrors European horror is granted full legitimacy. This is the logic of colonial empathy: Palestinian genocide must become a mirror image of white, European catastrophe before it is allowed to be mourned, let alone stopped.

This move does more than insult—it isolates Palestine from a global genealogy of resistance. By refusing to name Zionism as settler-colonialism, Rashid severs the political kinship binding Palestinians to Algeria, South Africa, the Congo, Kashmir, Turtle Island. He forecloses the possibility of transnational solidarity, turning a world-historic struggle into an isolated humanitarian crisis.

This is not just a missed opportunity—it is a deliberate shrinking of political horizons, serving those who benefit from Palestinian isolation.

3. Movement Cost

The movement cost is immediate and personal. Rashid’s refusal to adopt Palestinian terms is not a quirk of style; it is a structural betrayal. It signals to organizers—especially Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, and Black radicals—that respectability is the ticket to visibility. That their rage, their refusal, their self-definition must be softened, repackaged, or omitted to be palatable.

In real terms, this means that the labor of organizing is doubled. Not only must activists resist the occupation, but they must now also resist its echoes in supposedly allied voices. They are forced to spend precious energy correcting betrayals rather than building liberation.

For Muslim audiences, Rashid’s respectability politics are doubly disorienting. His language teaches a generation to grieve in abstraction, to mourn selectively, and to speak only in register approved by empire. He flattens Islam into a humanitarian script of pity and loss, erasing its history as a site of anti-colonial praxis, rebellion, and collective survival.

“The surest way to eradicate a people's right to their land is to deny their historical connection to it.”

— Rashid Khalidi, The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine

This is the danger of linguistic theft: it erodes the intellectual, legal, and emotional scaffolding of solidarity. It teaches us to forget while pretending to remember. Rashid’s version of advocacy doesn’t build bridges—it bulldozes the foundations on which authentic internationalism rests.

XI. What True Solidarity Demands

There is no “neutral” language left. Not 20 months into a genocide carried out live on every device on earth. Not after more than 173,000 Palestinians have been killed outright, and over half a million more are dead or dying—right now—from engineered starvation, denial of water, targeted bombardment, and the systemic iatrocide of blockade. This is not a metaphor. This is extermination in real time, with the world watching and the West endlessly debating the proper term for the pile of bodies.

So when Qasim Rashid decides—now, of all moments—to swap out “genocide” for “Holocaust,” this is not caution, not strategy, not grief seeking higher expression. This is interference. This is the slow deflation of global outrage. This is a rhetorical sandbag on the tracks, derailing the fragile, hard-won momentum that survivors and solidarity movements have built. Derailing genocide recognition now means prolonging the slaughter.

“There's a Palestine that dwells inside all of us, a Palestine that needs to be rescued: a free Palestine where all people regardless of color, religion, or race coexist; a Palestine where the meaning of the word "occupation" is only restricted to what the dictionary says rather than those plenty of meanings and connotations of death, destruction, pain, suffering, deprivation, isolation and restrictions that Israel has injected the word with.”

— Refaat Alareer

That Palestine does not need another humanitarian, another Western-approved mouthpiece.

It needs an unflinching accomplice.

1. Use Palestinian Frameworks—Without Censorship

True solidarity begins by refusing to edit out the language of survival and resistance.

You do not get to “simplify” Palestinian terms to make your audience more comfortable. These are not poetic embellishments—they are the vocabulary of survival:

Ibāda jamāʿiyya (إبادة جماعية) — collective annihilation.

Nakba (نكبة) — the ongoing catastrophe, not a distant memory.

Muqāwama (مقاومة) — resistance in all its forms, from stone-throwers to poets.

Tanfiyya (تنفية) — forced exile and the erasure of roots, lineage, and return.

If you refuse these words, you are not neutral—you are participating in ideological apartheid. Naming matters. Censorship is collaboration.

2. Celebrate Life as Resistance

Palestinians are not only dying—they are living, and every act of endurance under siege is a defeat for Zionist logic.

“We love life whenever we can.” — Mahmoud Darwish

The olive harvest, tended under the shadow of drones.

The wedding thrown in a shattered home.

The poem recited at a checkpoint, echoing past the guns.

The child named Fajr (“Dawn”), born into resistance.

This is not sentimentality. This is insurrection in tenderness, as radical as any act of sabotage or protest.

Oh rascal children of Gaza, You who constantly disturbed me

with your screams under my window, You who filled every morning

with rush and chaos, You who broke my vase

and stole the lonely flower

on my balcony, Come back— And scream as you want, And break all the vases, Steal all the flowers, Come back, Just come back… — Khaled Jum'a

Solidarity means amplifying these joys and acts of cultural defiance, not just cataloguing wounds.

3. Move Beyond BDS: Name the Killers, Join the Resistance

Support BDS, yes. But don’t let your “boycott” become a comfortable cop-out for inaction.

Solidarity is not just a consumer choice—it’s a confrontation.

Palestine Direct Action shutting down Elbit arms factories.

A15 and Shut It Down 4 Palestine blockading ports, arms shipments, and trade routes.

Youth throwing rocks at tanks.

Farmers planting saplings in land razed by settlers.

Mothers naming their newborns after martyrs, not out of grief, but out of refusal.

This is solidarity: disruption, sabotage, and material resistance.

It is refusing to make genocide “manageable” for Western institutions. It is making oppression expensive, inconvenient, and impossible to ignore.

4. No More Metaphors. No More Delays.

The word is genocide. That word has legal, moral, and strategic power.

It is the word that triggers investigations.

It is the word that moves governments to divest.

It is the word that forces the world to look survivors in the eye and see who did this, and why.

Calling it genocide is not just rhetorical accuracy—it is a demand for justice, a lever for law, a language that cannot be laundered or mistranslated.

When Rashid swaps out “genocide” for a metaphor, he’s not elevating the conversation. He is sabotaging the demand for action. He is buying time for the murderers.

5. Intent Is Irrelevant—Impact Is Catastrophic

It does not matter if Rashid “meant well,” or simply wanted to reach a wider audience. Intent does not resurrect the dead.

Every time a public figure, especially a “human rights” lawyer, softens the language at the moment when the world is finally—finally—naming genocide, they give the occupation regime another shield.

It tells “Israel”: Maybe genocide is too strong a word.

It tells Western governments: Maybe we should wait for more “evidence.”

It tells the ICC and ICJ: Maybe there is still doubt.

And it tells Palestinians: Your language for your own extermination is too radical for us to say out loud.

That is not solidarity. That is linguistic betrayal disguised as caution.

The bodies do not care if you meant well.

Dead children are not resuscitated by “good intentions.”

And genocidal regimes are not stopped by polite metaphors.

You do not get to rebrand genocide in its twentieth month.

You do not get to downgrade Palestinian suffering to “shared tragedy” just as the world finally listens.

You do not get to wring your hands over “division” while the children are being burned.

Solidarity is not theoretical. It is naming the crime, joining the resistance, and refusing to dilute the truth—no matter who gets uncomfortable.

Because the point of solidarity is not to feel safe.

It is to make the oppressor feel unsafe.

If your solidarity is real, it does not require translation.

It does not flatten resistance.

It does not erase names.

It does not whisper “Holocaust” while the bombs still fall.

It says: Palestine will be free.

And it means—from the river to the sea, without apology, and without translation.

Further Reading, Sources, and Appendices

This article is deeply sourced, drawing on direct textual analysis, survivor testimony, and decolonial critique. To ensure full transparency and to model rigorous citation (as opposed to Rashid’s persistent erasures), all supporting research and analysis are openly accessible.

Appendices

Appendix A: Survey Note – Qasim Rashid’s Use of Palestinian Family Terms on X

Read Appendix A (PDF)

Appendix B: Decolonial Propaganda & Genocide Analysis Report – “Holocaust” Article

Read Appendix B (PDF)

Appendix C: Decolonial Propaganda & Genocide Analysis Report – “Hiding in Hospitals & Stealing Aid?” Article

Read Appendix C (PDF)

References (Research Report Citations)

(For a full analysis of Rashid’s rhetorical evolution and its harms, see Appendices above.)

Palestinian Authors for Additional Reading

Poetry, Memoir, History, and Resistance:

Refaat Alareer (Gaza Writes Back)

Mahmoud Darwish (Memory for Forgetfulness, Why Did You Leave the Horse Alone?)

Mosab Abu Toha (Things You May Find Hidden in My Ear)

Mohammed El-Kurd (Rifqa, Perfect Victims: And the Politics of Appeal)

Suheir Hammad (Born Palestinian, Born Black)

Remi Kanazi (Before the Next Bomb Drops)

Susan Abulhawa (Mornings in Jenin, Against the Loveless World)

Ghada Karmi (Return: A Palestinian Memoir)

Marwan Makhoul (Land of the Sad Orange)

Khaled Jum'a (poetry and children’s literature)

Hind Khoudary (journalism/testimony)

Support all Palestinian writers, follow their accounts, read their books, cite their words.

For justice to be real, it must be named by those who bleed for it. If your solidarity is real, it does not require translation.