Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

The latest report from the Watson Institute on the U.S. financial support for Israel’s military operations in Gaza unveils the stark and far-reaching impacts of this alliance. Viewed through the lens of the Genospectra framework—which breaks down genocide into a complex, layered process—this data shows how U.S. involvement goes beyond economics, embedding itself within a structure that legitimizes violence and collective punishment against Palestinians. With over $22.76 billion in U.S. spending, representing more than 70% of Israel’s military budget for these operations, this support reveals a deep alignment that amplifies the oppression of Gaza.

1. Financial and Military Support as Active Complicity in Genocide

The U.S. financial aid that facilitates Israel’s relentless military campaigns has led to devastating civilian casualties and the destruction of Gaza’s essential infrastructure. Under the Genospectra framework, this aligns with the Axis of Economic Exploitation and the Axis of State-Sponsored Violence. Here, U.S. financial contributions go beyond funding—they actively sustain a system built to erode the Palestinian population’s resilience. By funding such operations, the U.S. becomes an accessory to genocidal practices, economically reinforcing violence that aims to weaken and suppress Palestinian existence.

2. Cloaking Genocide: Bureaucratic and Legal Justifications

The U.S. government often frames its alliance with Israel in terms of “national security,” using bureaucratic language like “strategic partnership” and “counter-terrorism” to justify ongoing support. This tactic falls under Genospectra’s Axis of Bureaucratic Legitimization, where state policies obscure the true impact on marginalized populations. Through diplomatic maneuvering and selective legal language, the U.S. normalizes actions that, in reality, amount to collective punishment and, by some standards, genocide.

Moreover, the Catena of Legal and Judicial Manipulation becomes evident as the U.S. utilizes legal frameworks to shield Israel from international accountability. By labeling military aid as “defensive,” it creates a shield that prevents scrutiny and enables Israel to act with impunity. This legal manipulation reveals how states can co-opt judicial systems to protect actions that would otherwise contravene international law, including the prohibitions against genocide and collective punishment.

3. Resource Denial as a Weapon of War

The U.S.-funded military operations have led to devastating restrictions on food, water, healthcare, and shelter in Gaza, resulting in collective punishment of Palestinian civilians. Such actions violate Article 33 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits reprisals against civilian populations. The targeted destruction of infrastructure, compounded by the blockade, reflects a deliberate policy of deprivation.

In Genospectra terms, this falls under the Catena of Resource Denial and Economic Manipulation. By funding these actions, the U.S. is not just supporting Israel’s military; it is underwriting policies that deprive Palestinians of basic resources, effectively weaponizing essential goods. This aligns with genocidal processes aimed at breaking a community’s ability to sustain itself, slowly dismantling both its social fabric and capacity to resist.

4. Narrative Manipulation and Propaganda as Tools of Oppression

In the U.S., the narrative surrounding support for Israel is framed through the lens of regional stability and security. This portrayal, which echoes through media and political rhetoric, fits into the Axis of Propaganda and Narrative Manipulation. By shaping public opinion, policymakers obscure the reality of Israel’s actions in Gaza, reframing them as necessary defense measures.

This propaganda effort forms a feedback loop, where Palestinian resistance is consistently cast as “terrorism,” justifying extreme military measures. Such narrative manipulation aligns with Genospectra’s framework, which highlights how genocidal regimes use propaganda to dehumanize and isolate targeted groups. Here, Palestinian resistance is painted as inherently violent, making it easier for society to accept, or even endorse, the violent suppression of Gaza.

5. Ethical Responsibility and the Depth of Complicity

The Genospectra framework stresses that genocide extends beyond overt acts of violence to include the systems that support and sustain it. Through its financial and political backing, the U.S. is not simply an ally to Israel—it is complicit in a structure that systematically oppresses and erases Palestinian lives. Recognizing this complicity reframes genocide as a process involving multiple actors, where those who supply resources and cover for oppressive actions share in the responsibility.

This depth of involvement underscores a moral and ethical threshold that has been crossed. The U.S. is not just supporting a foreign government but reinforcing genocidal mechanisms. Acknowledging this complicity requires not only ceasing military aid but re-evaluating the very foundations of its alliance with Israel.

Complicity Redefined

The Watson Institute’s findings reveal that U.S. involvement in the Gaza conflict is not limited to financial support—it is embedded in a network of bureaucratic, legal, and narrative frameworks that sustain Israel’s operations. The Genospectra framework shows that genocide does not function in isolation; it relies on intricate systems of support and complicity. By funding these operations, the U.S. transforms economic aid into a tool of collective punishment, reinforcing the structures that enable the continued suffering of the Palestinian people.

In this current reality, where financial contributions are woven into a framework of oppression, we see how genocide unfolds not only on the ground but also in the bureaucratic halls of power, justified and disguised through legal language and selective narratives. The U.S. role in Gaza is not merely that of a bystander; it is an active participant in a genocidal process—one that degrades, isolates, and ultimately aims to erase a people’s existence.

As we grapple with the implications of this alliance, the challenge lies in recognizing how deeply this complicity runs, reshaping our understanding of accountability in a world where oppression is sustained not by one hand, but by many.