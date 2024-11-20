Let’s get straight to the point: the United States has been funneling billions of dollars into military aid for Israel, and the result is catastrophic. This isn’t just a moral failing—it’s a blatant and ongoing violation of U.S. and international law. Over the last 13 months, the situation in Gaza has escalated into a genocidal slaughter, with over 40,000 Palestinians killed, the majority of them children. Thousands more are dying from starvation, untreated injuries, and diseases brought on by the total collapse of Gaza’s infrastructure. The U.S. has not only ignored this atrocity—it has actively funded it.

This isn’t about "defense" or "security"; it’s about power, imperialism, and a deep disregard for Palestinian lives. Every bomb dropped, every civilian home destroyed, every hospital leveled has been paid for with American taxpayer dollars. Yet, the laws designed to prevent this kind of complicity in war crimes? Tossed aside. Here’s how the U.S. government is breaking its own rules to bankroll the systematic annihilation of Gaza.

For over a year, Gaza has been systematically dismantled—its people bombed, starved, and forced to suffer unimaginable horrors. This is not some unintended consequence of war; this is calculated destruction. The Israeli government has openly declared its intent to destroy Gaza, reducing it to “a city of tents” or eliminating it entirely. Statements like these are not just chilling—they fulfill the criteria of genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention. They demonstrate clear intent to annihilate a people, their culture, and their existence. And yet, these admissions are ignored by the U.S., which continues to underwrite this atrocity without pause.

American taxpayer dollars are flowing directly into the machinery of genocide. This is not hyperbole; this is fact. The fighter jets that drop bombs on densely packed refugee camps? Made in the U.S. The missiles that target schools and hospitals? Bought and paid for with U.S. military aid. Even the bulldozers that demolish Palestinian homes are funded by these billions. The idea that this is about "defense" is not only laughable—it’s an outright lie. You don’t need precision-guided bombs to defend yourself from families in their homes or children playing in the rubble.

And this isn’t just about weapons; it’s about creating the conditions for suffering to persist long after the bombs stop falling. Gaza has been under an illegal blockade for over 17 years, but over the last 13 months, this blockade has turned genocidal. Food, water, electricity, and medicine are all deliberately withheld, creating a man-made humanitarian catastrophe. Hospitals are collapsing, with no fuel to run generators and no supplies to treat the injured. Children are dying not just from bombs but from hunger, dehydration, and diseases caused by the complete breakdown of sanitation systems. This is slow, deliberate killing, and the U.S. is writing the checks that make it all possible.

The scale of the destruction is staggering, but so is the apathy. The U.S. government repeatedly invokes Israel’s “right to defend itself,” as if that justifies the slaughter of tens of thousands of civilians. What about Gaza’s right to exist? What about the rights of Palestinian children to grow up without the constant threat of being bombed, starved, or shot? These questions aren’t even asked in Washington because the lives of Palestinians are treated as disposable, their suffering a necessary price for maintaining U.S. hegemony in the Middle East.

Let’s be clear: this isn’t about democracy or shared values. This is about power and control. Israel serves as a key ally in the U.S.’s imperialist strategy in the region, a heavily militarized outpost that protects American interests while destabilizing any resistance. The lives lost, the families shattered, and the futures destroyed are collateral damage in this larger game. For the U.S., every dollar sent to Israel is an investment in maintaining dominance, no matter how many lives it costs.

At the heart of this catastrophe lies a cruel truth: the U.S. could stop this. Tomorrow, if it wanted to, it could cut off the military aid, enforce its own laws, and hold Israel accountable for its crimes. But it won’t. Why? Because there is no political will to prioritize Palestinian lives over American power, over profits for the arms industry, or over the carefully constructed alliance with Israel. The genocide in Gaza is a choice—one made every year when Congress approves billions in aid, every time a U.N. resolution is vetoed, and every time the White House defends the indefensible.

This catastrophe is not inevitable—it’s orchestrated. It is the result of deliberate decisions by both the U.S. and Israeli governments to destroy Gaza and its people. And until this complicity ends, the bloodshed will continue, the suffering will deepen, and the world will watch as yet another genocide unfolds in plain sight.

Arms Export Control Act (AECA): A Tool Turned Weapon

The AECA was supposed to create a safeguard, ensuring that U.S.-manufactured weapons would only be used for self-defense or internal security. It’s a law rooted in the idea that American arms should never become tools for aggression, oppression, or outright murder. But when it comes to Israel, this principle is discarded like yesterday’s trash. Instead of upholding the law, the U.S. has turned a blind eye as its weapons are used not for defense, but for the wholesale destruction of Palestinian lives and infrastructure. Fighter jets, precision-guided missiles, and even cluster munitions have become instruments of ethnic cleansing, not security.

Israel’s use of U.S. arms in Gaza is a case study in violating the AECA’s core intent. Let’s start with the bombs dropped on densely packed neighborhoods. Gaza is one of the most overcrowded places on Earth—there is no such thing as a “surgical strike” when the targets are surrounded by civilians. Fighter jets, funded by U.S. aid, have turned entire apartment complexes into piles of rubble, often killing dozens of families in a single night. Schools, mosques, and hospitals aren’t spared either. These are not military targets—they’re lifelines for a besieged population, deliberately destroyed to deepen the suffering.

And what about precision-guided missiles, often touted as “smart” weapons? In Gaza, these weapons have targeted refugee camps, U.N. shelters, and even medical facilities. What’s smart about bombing a place where children sleep or the only hospital that remains operational after weeks of bombardment? These aren’t mistakes; they’re part of a broader strategy to terrorize and erase the people of Gaza.

Then there are the cluster munitions, banned under international law in over 100 countries because of their indiscriminate nature and long-lasting danger. Israel has used these weapons in civilian areas, knowing full well that unexploded submunitions will continue to maim and kill for years to come. These actions are so far removed from the definition of “self-defense” that invoking it feels like a sick joke. This isn’t defense—it’s the methodical annihilation of a population.

Under Section 3(c)(1)(B) of the AECA, any country caught misusing U.S. arms should immediately lose access to further military aid. The law is crystal clear: U.S.-made weapons cannot legally be used for indiscriminate attacks on civilians, violations of international law, or actions outside of agreed-upon purposes. And yet, despite a mountain of evidence—documented war crimes, repeated violations of the Geneva Conventions, and decades of human rights abuses—Israel continues to receive billions of dollars in military aid annually. Why? Because enforcement of this law stops cold when it comes to Israel.

Congress and the White House have repeatedly demonstrated that political alliances and profits for the military-industrial complex take precedence over legal obligations and human lives. The AECA’s intent is ignored outright, replaced by vague justifications about "shared security interests" and Israel’s so-called “right to defend itself.” But these excuses collapse under scrutiny. The reality is that Israel’s actions in Gaza have nothing to do with defense—they are acts of domination and destruction, carried out with U.S. complicity.

When Israel’s violations become too egregious to ignore, U.S. officials invoke “presidential discretion” to bypass accountability. These waivers, intended to address rare and exceptional circumstances, have become a routine tool to shield Israel from the consequences of its actions. It’s a cynical loophole that allows the U.S. to sidestep its own laws while continuing to supply the weapons that fuel Israel’s war crimes. The so-called safeguards meant to ensure compliance with the AECA are nothing more than a facade, torn down whenever Israel’s violations come to light.

This is not about an isolated misuse of arms; it’s about a systemic policy of annihilation. Israel’s repeated and deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure, medical facilities, and densely populated areas is not random—it’s a calculated strategy aimed at breaking the spirit of the Palestinian people. When U.S.-funded fighter jets bomb an entire family in their sleep or destroy the only bakery in a refugee camp, it’s not an accident—it’s a message. That message is clear: there will be no reprieve, no safe space, no mercy.

And the U.S. isn’t just complicit—it’s a co-conspirator. Every time the U.S. signs off on another weapons shipment to Israel, it directly contributes to this strategy of mass suffering. Every missile sent, every fighter jet delivered, every dollar allocated to military aid enables the systematic destruction of Gaza and its people. The AECA was meant to prevent this exact scenario, but instead, it has become a tool for funding and legitimizing genocide.

The question isn’t whether the AECA is being violated—it’s how much longer the U.S. will ignore that violation while Palestinian blood continues to be shed.

Foreign Assistance Act (FAA): Complicity in Genocide

The Foreign Assistance Act (FAA) was supposed to be a guardrail, a legislative measure designed to prevent U.S. aid from propping up regimes that commit gross human rights violations. In theory, it’s a promise that American resources will never be used to support governments engaged in atrocities like ethnic cleansing, torture, or the mass targeting of civilians. But when it comes to Israel, this promise has been broken time and again. Gaza stands as a glaring testament to the United States’ willful disregard for its own laws.

Let’s be blunt: Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in Gaza is not just a violation of human rights—it’s the textbook definition of crimes against humanity. Over the last 13 months, the scale of the devastation has escalated to genocidal proportions. More than 40,000 Palestinians—over half of them children—have been killed in indiscriminate bombings. Entire families have been wiped out, buried under the rubble of their homes. Over 2.3 million people are trapped in an open-air prison, denied the most basic necessities: food, water, electricity, and medical care. The infrastructure required for survival—hospitals, schools, water plants—has been systematically destroyed. These are not the accidental tragedies of war; they are the deliberate outcomes of policies designed to dominate, displace, and erase an entire population.

Under Section 502B of the FAA, the U.S. is required to cut off aid to any government engaging in such violations. The language of the law is unambiguous: when there is credible evidence of gross violations of internationally recognized human rights, assistance must stop. By this measure, Israel should have been disqualified from receiving U.S. aid decades ago. Forced displacement? Check. The bombing of civilian infrastructure? Check. Targeting medical facilities, marketplaces, and shelters? Check. Yet, instead of halting aid, the U.S. has increased it.

Israel receives a staggering $3.8 billion annually in military aid, more than any other country on the planet. That’s $10.4 million a day—money that directly funds the weapons and machinery of Gaza’s destruction. Every missile fired into a crowded marketplace, every bomb dropped on a refugee camp, every bulldozer used to demolish a Palestinian home carries the unmistakable stamp of U.S. support. The FAA was supposed to prevent this. Instead, it’s been ignored, sidelined, and rendered meaningless.

The consequences of this complicity are devastating. Gaza is not just under siege; it is being systematically annihilated. When bombs level entire neighborhoods, when water plants are destroyed to deprive people of clean drinking water, when hospitals are reduced to rubble in the middle of a medical emergency, it’s not just a military campaign—it’s genocide. The U.N. Genocide Convention defines genocide as acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group. Israel’s actions in Gaza meet this definition in full. And the U.S.? It’s not just an enabler—it’s an accomplice.

The FAA’s mandate is clear: aid must stop when human rights violations occur. But in the case of Israel, this mandate has been shredded. The U.S. government has chosen political alliances and imperial interests over legal and moral accountability. The lives of Palestinians, it seems, are simply not part of the equation. The message sent by continuing aid is unmistakable: Palestinian lives do not matter.

This isn’t just a failure of enforcement; it’s a deliberate choice. Cutting aid to Israel would require confronting uncomfortable truths about the U.S.’s role in this genocide. It would mean admitting that American weapons, dollars, and policies have played a central role in the systematic destruction of Gaza. And that’s a truth Washington refuses to face. Instead, the U.S. government bends over backward to justify its complicity, invoking Israel’s "right to defend itself" as if that somehow erases the images of dead children pulled from the rubble or families starving under siege.

The reality is stark: the FAA is being ignored because enforcing it would jeopardize the U.S.’s imperialist project in the Middle East. Israel is not just a recipient of U.S. aid; it’s a strategic ally in maintaining American dominance in the region. The $3.8 billion a year is not just about supporting Israel—it’s about propping up a militarized outpost that serves U.S. interests. And if that means Palestinians have to die, so be it. That’s the cold calculus driving U.S. complicity.

But the costs of this complicity go beyond the legal and moral. The U.S. is sacrificing its credibility—what little remains of it—as a defender of human rights. How can Washington lecture other countries on democracy and humanitarian principles when its own laws are violated to enable genocide? How can it demand accountability from others while vetoing U.N. resolutions that seek to hold Israel accountable? The hypocrisy is staggering, and the price is paid in Palestinian blood.

Every day that aid continues, every dollar sent to Israel, every bomb stamped “Made in the USA” deepens this moral catastrophe. The FAA was meant to ensure that American aid would never be used to fund atrocities. Instead, it has become a dead letter, a hollow promise ignored in service of imperialism. The U.S. government has made its choice, and the consequences are written in the shattered bodies of Gaza’s dead.

The FAA isn’t just being violated—it’s being eviscerated. The law was supposed to be a firewall, preventing U.S. complicity in human rights abuses. But in the case of Israel, it’s been reduced to ashes. Until the U.S. is held accountable, the bloodshed will continue, and the genocide in Gaza will rage on, funded by American dollars and protected by American power.

Leahy Laws: A System Built to Fail

The Leahy Laws were established with a clear purpose: to prevent U.S. military aid from being used to support foreign forces that commit gross human rights abuses. Torture, extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances—these are precisely the atrocities the Leahy Laws are meant to block. Yet, when it comes to Israel, these laws are rendered meaningless, ignored in favor of political alliances, and undermined by a deliberate refusal to enforce them. The result? The U.S. continues to fund and arm a regime where such abuses are not exceptions but standard operating procedure.

Let’s start with torture. Palestinian detainees, including children, are routinely subjected to it by Israeli forces. Reports from human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, describe how detainees are beaten, shackled in stress positions for hours, deprived of sleep, and denied access to medical care. Psychological torture is also rampant: threats against family members, mock executions, and prolonged solitary confinement are common. These methods aren’t used to gather information—they’re used to break people, to instill fear, and to assert dominance. For Palestinian children as young as 12, the experience is particularly horrifying, with many subjected to night raids, physical violence, and detention without access to their families or lawyers.

And then there’s administrative detention, a cornerstone of the Occupation regime’s control over Palestinians. Under this policy, Palestinians can be detained indefinitely without charge or trial, often based on vague or undisclosed "evidence." The goal isn’t justice—it’s suppression. These detainees, many of them teenagers, are held in squalid conditions, tortured, and humiliated as part of a broader effort to crush resistance. Administrative detention isn’t just a tool of oppression; it’s a blatant violation of international law. Yet, despite this, the U.S. continues to supply the weapons and financial support that sustain it.

The Leahy Laws explicitly require the U.S. to cut off military aid to any foreign forces responsible for such abuses. The law isn’t ambiguous—it demands action when evidence of gross violations of human rights is presented. By this standard, Israeli forces should have been blacklisted years ago. The evidence is overwhelming, documented not only by international human rights organizations but also by U.N. bodies and Israeli human rights groups like B’Tselem. And yet, no action is taken. Why? Because when it comes to Israel, the U.S. chooses to look the other way.

The State Department, tasked with vetting foreign forces under the Leahy Laws, pretends these abuses don’t exist or justifies them as necessary “anti-terrorism measures.” Palestinian resistance, whether it’s armed or nonviolent, is labeled as "terrorism," creating a pretext for any and all actions by Israeli forces. Extrajudicial killings, for example, are rebranded as "neutralizing threats." Forced disappearances and indefinite detention are excused as "security measures." The language of anti-terrorism becomes a smokescreen, hiding the reality of systematic human rights violations and allowing the U.S. to sidestep its own laws.

Take extrajudicial killings, another gross violation of human rights prohibited by the Leahy Laws. Israeli forces routinely execute Palestinians without trial under the guise of “security operations.” Videos and eyewitness accounts show unarmed Palestinians shot at close range, sometimes while lying incapacitated on the ground. These killings aren’t anomalies—they’re part of a broader policy of domination and terror. But instead of enforcing the Leahy Laws, the U.S. arms the very forces responsible for these crimes, effectively endorsing them.

The displacement of Palestinian families is yet another violation that should trigger the Leahy Laws. Homes are demolished not just as a form of punishment but as a means of ethnic cleansing, making way for illegal settlements. Families are forcibly removed, their homes reduced to rubble by U.S.-funded bulldozers, leaving entire communities homeless. This is collective punishment, a war crime under international law. Yet, instead of holding Israel accountable, the U.S. bankrolls the bulldozers and turns a blind eye to the suffering they cause.

The Leahy Laws are toothless when it comes to Israel, not because the evidence isn’t there but because the U.S. has decided that Palestinian lives are expendable. The double standard is glaring. When similar abuses occur in other countries, the U.S. is quick to act, cutting aid and imposing sanctions. But for Israel, there are no consequences. The laws that should protect the oppressed are instead ignored to protect the oppressors. This is not a failure of oversight—it’s a deliberate choice, rooted in the U.S.’s imperialist strategy and unwavering support for the Israeli occupation regime.

By continuing to supply weapons and aid to Israeli forces, the U.S. is not just complicit in these abuses—it is actively enabling them. The Leahy Laws were designed to prevent exactly this kind of complicity, but their selective enforcement reveals their true nature: a system built to fail when it matters most. Until the U.S. enforces these laws consistently and cuts off aid to Israeli forces, it will remain a co-conspirator in the occupation’s crimes. The victims—Palestinian families torn apart, children tortured and detained, communities erased—deserve more than hollow promises. They deserve justice, and the Leahy Laws, if enforced, could be a start. But for now, they remain nothing more than empty words.

National Security Memorandum 20 (NSM-20): A Hypocritical Farce

In 2023, the United States introduced National Security Memorandum 20 (NSM-20) as a supposed safeguard against the misuse of American weapons. The policy was heralded as a commitment to ensuring that U.S. arms transfers would not exacerbate human rights violations, fuel war crimes, or breach international law. On paper, it sounds like a step in the right direction. In practice, it’s nothing more than political theater—a hollow gesture to placate critics while the weapons shipments roll on uninterrupted. Nowhere is this hypocrisy more glaring than in the context of U.S. military aid to Israel.

Let’s be clear: the U.S. government’s own reports acknowledge that Israeli forces consistently violate international humanitarian law (IHL). The evidence is overwhelming and well-documented by international organizations, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and even the United Nations. Civilians make up the majority of the dead in Gaza, hospitals are bombed while patients lie in intensive care, and humanitarian corridors meant to evacuate civilians are deliberately targeted. These are not unfortunate accidents or isolated incidents—they are systematic breaches of IHL, carried out with intent and precision. And yet, despite these undeniable atrocities, the U.S. continues to supply Israel with the very weapons enabling them.

NSM-20 was supposed to change that. It explicitly requires that arms transfers not be authorized if there is a significant risk that they will be used to commit war crimes or exacerbate existing human rights abuses. By its own standards, NSM-20 should have shut down U.S. weapons shipments to Israel years ago. But instead of enforcing its guidelines, the U.S. has turned a blind eye, allowing its weapons to perpetuate the genocide in Gaza. The memorandum has become little more than a hypocritical farce, a piece of paper that serves to create the illusion of accountability while facilitating the exact crimes it was meant to prevent.

Consider the reality on the ground in Gaza. Over 40,000 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children, have been killed in the last 13 months alone. Entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble. Hospitals—protected under international law—have been bombed to the ground, leaving the injured and dying with nowhere to turn for care. The siege on Gaza, an act of collective punishment, has left 2.3 million people without access to basic necessities like clean water, food, and medical supplies. These actions are not only violations of IHL; they are crimes against humanity. If NSM-20 had any teeth, aid to Israel would have ceased the moment these atrocities began.

But instead, the weapons keep flowing. U.S.-supplied fighter jets drop bombs on residential buildings. American-made missiles strike refugee camps and schools. Even the bulldozers used to destroy Palestinian homes are funded by U.S. aid. NSM-20 might as well not exist for all the good it’s doing. The U.S. government’s refusal to enforce it is not a matter of ignorance or oversight—it’s a deliberate choice. The policy exists solely to provide cover for continued arms transfers, giving the appearance of ethical scrutiny while enabling genocide.

The hypocrisy runs even deeper when you consider how the U.S. applies similar standards to other countries. When gross human rights violations are committed by governments deemed adversaries—whether in Venezuela, Syria, or Iran—the U.S. is quick to impose sanctions, cut off aid, and demand international accountability. But when it comes to Israel, the standards vanish. The same acts that would trigger immediate consequences for other nations are brushed aside as "self-defense" when Israel is the perpetrator. NSM-20 isn’t just failing—it’s being selectively ignored to protect a regime committing war crimes on a massive scale.

The U.S.’s refusal to enforce NSM-20 not only undermines its credibility but also emboldens Israel to escalate its atrocities. By continuing to arm Israel, the U.S. sends a clear message: the rules don’t apply to you. This impunity has allowed Israel to target hospitals, bomb humanitarian aid convoys, and impose a total siege on Gaza without fear of consequence. It’s no coincidence that the scale and brutality of the violence have only grown since NSM-20 was introduced. Instead of acting as a deterrent, the policy has become a tacit endorsement of genocide.

The failure of NSM-20 is not just a legal or procedural issue—it’s a moral catastrophe. The memorandum’s stated purpose is to prevent U.S. complicity in war crimes, yet it has achieved the opposite. By refusing to enforce its own guidelines, the U.S. has positioned itself not as a bystander but as a co-conspirator. Every bomb dropped on Gaza, every civilian killed, and every hospital destroyed carries the fingerprints of American complicity.

If NSM-20 were enforced as intended, it would represent a meaningful step toward accountability. It would halt the flow of weapons to Israel, force a reckoning with the war crimes being committed, and send a message that the U.S. will no longer enable genocide. But as it stands, NSM-20 is nothing more than a hollow promise, a tool of deception designed to shield the U.S. from responsibility while Palestinian blood continues to spill. Until the U.S. enforces its own policies and stops arming Israel, NSM-20 will remain what it is today: a hypocritical farce.

International Law: Shattered by U.S.-Israel Relations

International law exists to set boundaries on the horrors of war and to protect civilians from the atrocities of unchecked military violence. Agreements like the Geneva Conventions and the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) were created specifically to prevent war crimes such as the deliberate targeting of civilians, the destruction of critical infrastructure, and the collective punishment of entire populations. Yet, when it comes to Israel’s actions in Gaza, these principles are obliterated. The repeated violations of international humanitarian law are blatant, well-documented, and catastrophic—and the United States plays a central role in ensuring there are no consequences.

The Geneva Conventions, ratified by Israel, are unequivocal in their protections for civilians during times of war. They prohibit the deliberate targeting of civilians, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and the use of collective punishment as a tactic of war. Yet, Israel’s treatment of Gaza flies in the face of every one of these provisions. Over the past 13 months, entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble. Hospitals, schools, and even refugee shelters marked with U.N. flags have been bombed. Civilians have been killed en masse, not as collateral damage but as deliberate targets. The siege on Gaza, which deprives over 2.3 million Palestinians of food, water, and medicine, is a textbook case of collective punishment—explicitly banned under the Geneva Conventions. These are not isolated incidents. They are part of a systemic policy of annihilation and domination.

The Arms Trade Treaty (ATT), to which the U.S. is a signatory, prohibits arms transfers when there is a clear risk that those weapons will be used to commit war crimes or crimes against humanity. By its own standards, U.S. weapons should never reach Israel. Yet, American fighter jets, missiles, and bombs are the backbone of the military machine responsible for Gaza’s devastation. The ATT explicitly mandates accountability for nations that violate its terms, but when it comes to Israel, the treaty might as well not exist. The U.S. continues to send billions of dollars in military aid to Israel, knowing full well that these weapons will be used to perpetuate war crimes.

The international response—or lack thereof—reveals the depths of U.S. complicity. The United Nations has repeatedly condemned Israel’s actions, labeling them war crimes and crimes against humanity. U.N. investigations have found credible evidence of violations of international humanitarian law, from the deliberate targeting of civilians to the use of prohibited weapons. The global body has called for accountability, yet these calls fall on deaf ears because the United States, wielding its veto power in the U.N. Security Council, blocks every attempt to hold Israel accountable. Resolutions demanding ceasefires, investigations, or sanctions are struck down before they can even reach a vote, ensuring that justice remains out of reach for Palestinians.

This U.S. veto power doesn’t just protect Israel—it undermines the very foundation of international law. When one country can unilaterally block accountability for war crimes, the system collapses. The rules that are supposed to apply universally become meaningless, reduced to tools of political convenience. By shielding Israel, the U.S. sends a message to the world: international law doesn’t matter if you’re a U.S. ally. This selective application of justice erodes the legitimacy of institutions like the U.N. and emboldens other nations to commit atrocities, knowing they, too, can escape accountability if they align themselves with American interests.

The consequences of this impunity are staggering. In Gaza, the blockade has pushed millions of people into what human rights experts have called a state of unlivable suffering. Families are starving, hospitals have no electricity to run life-saving equipment, and children are drinking contaminated water. These are not accidental byproducts of war—they are the direct result of policies designed to destroy the Palestinian people’s ability to survive. International law is supposed to prevent this. Instead, the U.S. enables it.

The role of the U.S. in undermining international law goes beyond blocking accountability. By continuing to arm Israel, the U.S. is actively facilitating the violations it claims to oppose. Every American bomb dropped on a Gaza hospital, every U.S.-made missile fired into a crowded marketplace, every U.S.-funded bulldozer used to demolish Palestinian homes represents a direct breach of the ATT and an open defiance of the Geneva Conventions. The U.S. isn’t just complicit—it’s a co-conspirator, its weapons and money fueling the very crimes international law seeks to prevent.

This double standard doesn’t just harm Palestinians—it destabilizes the entire framework of international law. When laws are selectively enforced, they lose their power to deter. When accountability is only applied to U.S. adversaries, international law becomes a farce, a tool wielded not for justice but for political gain. The U.S.’s unwavering support for Israel has turned the global rule of law into a laughingstock, a set of rules that only apply to the powerless.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. If international law is to mean anything, it must be applied universally, without exceptions for powerful allies or strategic interests. The genocide in Gaza is not just a moral atrocity—it is a legal one, a flagrant violation of every principle the global community claims to uphold. By continuing to shield Israel from accountability, the U.S. is not just enabling these crimes—it’s destroying the very system of international law designed to prevent them.

The result? A world where genocide goes unpunished, where the oppressed have no recourse, and where the most powerful nations decide who gets to live and who must die. Until the U.S. stops undermining international law and starts enforcing the rules it helped create, this cycle of impunity will continue, and the promise of justice for Palestinians will remain a distant dream. International law isn’t just shattered by U.S.-Israel relations—it’s being ground into dust.

The Bottom Line: Blood Money

Every single dollar of U.S. aid sent to Israel is blood money—money that directly finances the apartheid system, ethnic cleansing, and the ongoing genocide of Palestinians. This isn’t hyperbole or emotional rhetoric—it’s the undeniable reality of what American taxpayer dollars are funding. Each bomb that flattens a home in Gaza, each missile that incinerates a refugee camp, each bullet fired at a Palestinian protester is paid for, in part, by the United States. This money isn’t building "security"; it’s underwriting mass murder.

The laws that should prevent this complicity—the Arms Export Control Act (AECA), the Foreign Assistance Act (FAA), the Leahy Laws, and even National Security Memorandum 20 (NSM-20)—are ignored, rewritten, or rendered meaningless in the name of imperialist interests. These laws were created to ensure that U.S. aid doesn’t support war crimes or human rights abuses, yet they have been weaponized against the very people they were meant to protect. Why? Because the United States’ alliance with Israel is rooted not in shared "values" or "democracy" but in imperial control. Israel is a strategic foothold in the Middle East, and the cost of maintaining that foothold—millions of Palestinian lives—is deemed acceptable collateral damage.

This is not just a failure of policy; it’s a failure of humanity. The images coming out of Gaza are heartbreaking: children pulled from the rubble, their lifeless bodies wrapped in blood-soaked sheets; parents clutching the remains of their families after a U.S.-funded missile tears through their home; hospitals bombed while medics work tirelessly to save the dying with no electricity or medical supplies. These atrocities aren’t happening in secret—they’re unfolding in full view of the world, with the unmistakable stamp of U.S. support. The U.S. isn’t just an enabler of this genocide—it’s an active participant.

At this point, the question isn’t whether the United States is complicit—it’s how much longer this complicity will continue. How many more children need to be buried under the rubble of their homes before the U.S. enforces its own laws? How many more hospitals need to be bombed, how many more families need to be erased, before the world acknowledges the truth? Every day that U.S. aid flows to Israel, it sends a clear message: Palestinian lives don’t matter.

This isn’t about "defense." It’s not about "security." It’s about genocide. The blockade of Gaza, the deliberate targeting of civilians, the destruction of critical infrastructure, and the mass displacement of Palestinians aren’t security measures—they’re methods of domination, erasure, and ethnic cleansing. And the United States isn’t just funding this—it’s providing the political cover to make it possible. Every time the U.S. vetoes a U.N. resolution condemning Israel, every time it repeats the lie of Israel’s "right to defend itself," it’s giving its blessing to genocide.

The military-industrial complex profits handsomely from this bloodshed. Defense contractors like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Raytheon rake in billions supplying the weapons used to bomb Gaza into oblivion. These corporations lobby Congress and the White House to ensure the money keeps flowing, turning Palestinian suffering into shareholder dividends. It’s a vicious cycle: the U.S. arms Israel, Israel commits war crimes, and the weapons manufacturers get richer. Meanwhile, Palestinian families are left to bury their dead in the rubble of what used to be their homes.

The human cost of this complicity is staggering. Over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the last 13 months, with children making up the majority of the casualties. Thousands more have died from starvation, untreated injuries, and diseases caused by the complete collapse of Gaza’s infrastructure. The survivors are left to endure unspeakable suffering, trapped in what the U.N. has described as an "open-air prison." This is a humanitarian catastrophe of unprecedented proportions, and the United States is holding the keys to the prison gates.

The international community is complicit as well, but the United States bears the lion’s share of responsibility. As long as the U.S. continues to fund and arm Israel, there will be no accountability. As long as the U.S. wields its veto power at the U.N. to block investigations and resolutions, justice will remain out of reach for Palestinians. The U.S. cannot claim to be a champion of human rights while propping up a regime that commits atrocities with impunity.

It’s time to end the charade. The U.S. cannot continue to hide behind the facade of "defense" and "security." The truth is plain for the world to see: this is about genocide, pure and simple. Until the U.S. is held accountable for its role in this atrocity, it will continue to have Palestinian blood on its hands.

The choice is clear: either the U.S. enforces its own laws, cuts off military aid to Israel, and demands accountability, or it continues to be complicit in the destruction of an entire people. Every dollar sent to Israel is another bomb, another bullet, another act of terror against Palestinians. It’s blood money, and it’s time for it to stop. Until then, the cycle of violence, destruction, and death will continue unchecked, and the world will remember the United States not as a force for peace, but as a sponsor of genocide.