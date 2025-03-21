Public education in the U.S. is not a neutral institution. It is a function of the state, designed to produce obedient workers, instill nationalist mythologies, and condition children into compliance with existing power structures. The idea that teachers are mere victims of this system, forced into complicity against their will, is a dangerous and convenient myth. The absence of widespread pushback against propaganda lessons isn’t just institutional pressure or normalization—it’s often active compliance.

Teachers are not just passive actors forced into indoctrination; they willingly participate in enforcing state narratives. Whether through history classes sanitized of imperialist crimes, reinforcing capitalist work ethics, or upholding authoritarian classroom structures, teachers are the frontline enforcers of the ideological status quo. They have the choice to resist, to challenge, to subvert—and yet, most do not. Instead, they accept their role as functionaries of the apparatus, maintaining the very system they claim to critique when it suits them.

The Classroom as a Microcosm of Fascist Control

To understand the role of teachers in enforcing state power, look at how they treat the most vulnerable students. Schools operate as training grounds for carceral logic, and teachers are complicit in criminalizing children, particularly Black, Indigenous, disabled, and neurodivergent students. These students are disproportionately suspended, expelled, arrested, or funneled into alternative education systems that serve as direct pipelines to incarceration. The way teachers participate in this process is not passive—it is an act of state violence.

Special education students are routinely neglected, their needs weaponized against them through restraint, seclusion, and punitive discipline rather than support. Disabled students are criminalized for behaviors that should be met with understanding and accommodations. Neurodivergent children are punished for struggling in systems never designed for them. The school-to-prison pipeline exists because teachers, administrators, and the system they uphold choose to enforce it.

The presence of school resource officers, the callous disregard for students experiencing poverty or abuse, the rigid enforcement of conformity—none of this is accidental. It is the direct result of educators acting as extensions of a system designed to punish rather than nurture. Compliance isn’t neutral—it’s complicity.

Resistance Is a Choice—Most Teachers Don’t Take It

When teachers strike, it is almost always for wages, benefits, or working conditions. Rarely do they mobilize against the structural injustices of the education system itself. Rarely do they demand the abolition of police in schools. Rarely do they stand against standardized testing designed to reinforce racial and economic disparities. Rarely do they call out the forced assimilation of immigrant children, the surveillance of Muslim students, or the erasure of Indigenous histories. When it comes to their own labor conditions, teachers will fight. But when it comes to dismantling the oppressive framework they are part of, most remain silent.

There are, of course, individual teachers who resist. Some push back against curricula, incorporate radical pedagogy, or actively work to shield their students from harm. But these are exceptions, not the norm. The vast majority of teachers enforce the rules of the system without question, using their own power over students to maintain order rather than disrupt it.

The reality is that teachers, by and large, are not victims of the fascist system—they are its enforcers. A system like this does not function without willing participants. And as long as teachers continue to act as its foot soldiers, they cannot claim to be powerless against it.