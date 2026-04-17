There is a particular quality to the silence after you hang up a hearing call. You have spent hours building something in real time, out of memory and documents and the kind of clarity that comes not from calm but from necessity, and then the line goes dead and you are back in a motel room that was never meant to hold six people, a household of disabled adults, two cats, and the accumulated evidence of a system’s decision that your lives are acceptable losses.

That is where I am tonight.

What happened this morning:

I held a State Fair Hearing against Health Net Community Solutions. Case SHN-1052XXXXX. Continued from March 30. I have been fighting this case without a lawyer, from motels, since before the summer ended. Today the evidentiary record closed.

The ALJ had read my documents (all 63 vs. their submission of 4). She quoted them back to Health Net’s representative, Mr. Jones, Appeals and Grievance Case Coordinator, line by line, in a tone that made clear she understood exactly what the record showed. He had not read my submitted testimony. This became apparent in real time. When she asked him about the structural accountability of the plan, about whether Health Net bears responsibility for the absence of Transitional Rent authorizations when it designed a system where only its own contracted providers can submit them, and those providers have spent 244 days confirming they cannot, he did not have an answer. What he had were deflections, and the ALJ did not accept them.

I read directly from the DHCS Community Supports Policy Guide on the record. Page numbers, criteria, exact language. I corrected Health Net’s county behavioral health argument by naming the February 5 three-way screening call, naming the participants, and distinguishing between the eligibility assessment I completed and the service establishment appointment that followed it. I corrected the legal guardian argument by reading the policy guide’s definition of family, which includes any group of persons presenting for assistance together, irrespective of relationship. I corrected the documentation argument by citing the 24-page authorization packet my psychiatrist’s office faxed to Health Net on February 26, 2026, receipt confirmed, which Health Net has not acted on.

I did all of this from a room where my mother cannot safely bathe.

Then, during the hearing window, Healthy Community Forum transmitted a housing assessment that contains no reference to Transitional Rent, extends housing goals to July 2026, and structures every single goal around my labor rather than provider obligation. I filed a supplemental evidentiary letter within hours. I filed a second correction identifying that the person who completed the assessment is a Community Health Worker, not an HTNS caseworker, meaning she has no authority to submit the Transitional Rent authorization that is the entire subject of this hearing. Health Net told this tribunal a provider is actively working with me. What they deployed is a CHW who conducted an initial assessment. Between the removal of my ECM provider, the removal of my HTNS caseworker, and the removal of all access to Community Supports services, there is no one in my authorized service network with the contractual obligation or the role designation to submit the authorization that would move my family out of this room.

I wrote at the end of that filing: I’ve been abandoned.

That is not rhetorical. That is the record.

Three hours.

Before the hearing this morning I almost did not have a phone to take it on. My phone service was cut off. I put out an emergency call, and people came through with three hours to spare.

Three hours. That is the margin we are operating in. Not days. Not weeks. Hours. That is what it looks like when a household that should be receiving mandatory state benefits is instead surviving entirely on the redistribution of other people’s resources, indefinitely, because a managed care corporation has decided that delay is cheaper than compliance.

I want to be precise about something, because it matters and because I am tired of the misreading.

This is not about whether we can afford a house.

We cannot afford a house right now because Health Net has withheld the benefit that would pay for one. That is a different sentence. My household income is $5,636.71 a month. I am a published genocide scholar with a readership, a working writer, a functioning professional operating out of a motel room while managing a complex administrative legal case and providing primary care for five disabled family members. My children pay rent. We have documented, verifiable income. We identified a viable accessible unit in November 2025 and handed the navigator a six-point action plan. She executed none of it. The unit was lost.

The Transitional Rent benefit exists specifically to move people like my household from transitional placements into stable disability accessible and accommodated housing. It is designed to pay deposits, first and last month’s rent, and ongoing rent support. It is designed to fund not just shelter but the infrastructure that makes housing livable for disabled people. A Hoyer lift and adjustable hospital-grade bed for my mother, whose spine is deteriorating and whose heart failure means that how she sleeps and rises each morning is a medical question, not a comfort question. Roll-in shower access for a 79-year-old wheelchair-dependent woman who has not been able to bathe safely in months because every motel room we have been placed in has a step-in tub or a walk-in shower that is a documented fall risk. Grab bars. Hand rails throughout hallways and bathrooms for my sister, who had a stroke less than a year ago and has semi-paralysis and needs structural support built into her environment just to move through it safely. Wider doorways. No carpet. Single level. These are not preferences. They are clinical requirements documented in records submitted to this tribunal. The Fair Housing Act agrees. The DHCS Community Supports Policy Guide agrees. Health Net has been on notice since intake on August 27, 2025.

They have produced, after 244 days, a non-ADA motel room.

What we are asking you to fund right now is the floor while the case resolves. Not a house. Not a fantasy. A floor. The specific cost of not being on the street tonight, and tomorrow night, and the nights between now and when my mother’s CalPERS arrives Thursday.

What we need right now:

Six people. Two rooms. A hearing that happened today. A decision that has not arrived yet. (Due by 15 May, but she gave me the feeling that she actively listened to me and our struggle.)

This weekend, Friday through Sunday morning:

Room 1 (me and my kids): $185.13

Room 2 (my mom and sister): $148.65

Weekend total: $333.78

Sunday through Thursday:

Room 1: $344.72

Room 2: $271.76

Sunday-Thursday total: $616.48

Full immediate need: $950.26

My mother’s CalPERS arrives Thursday. That is the next anchor point. Between now and then there is nothing except what comes through these links.

This is mutual aid, not charity.

Charity asks you to feel something soft and generous toward someone less fortunate. Mutual aid asks you to understand that what is happening to my family is architecture, not accident. Health Net is a subsidiary of Centene Corporation. Centene posted billions in revenue last year. They are paid by the state of California to serve Medi-Cal members. They are being paid right now, this month, for my household, while my mother cannot bathe safely and my sister navigates a step-in shower with semi-paralysis and I build legal cases from a motel bed.

The housing crisis my family is living did not happen because we failed. It happened because a for-profit managed care system was designed to produce this outcome for disabled, low-income, multigenerational households who cannot afford to litigate. I happen to know how to litigate. That should not be the variable that determines whether my mother sleeps in a bed that will not kill her.

When you send money, you are not rescuing us. You are redistributing resources the system has withheld. You are filling a gap that should not exist. That is solidarity with material weight behind it, and it is how we survive each other, which is the only way any of us survives at all.

How to contribute:

If you cannot give money, share this. Sharing is not nothing. It is how the people who can give find us, and in a household operating on three-hour margins, being found faster matters.

The hearing happened. We did everything right. We are still here. Keep us here.

In solidarity always, Story leGaïe