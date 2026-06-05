Survivors of liberation struggles carry a dual archive.

One archive holds what was done to us.

The other holds what is being done to others.

We know how to read both because they are written in the same language, the same syntax, the same old grammar that keeps returning under new names.

The grammar of power over bodies.

The grammar of institutions that document harm while helping to produce it.

The grammar of reports that record suffering in the passive voice while policies manufacture it in the active voice.

The grammar of the official record that says one thing and the living body that says another.

The grammar of disappearance.

The grammar of credibility, distributed unevenly and rationed according to status.

The grammar of waiting rooms and case numbers. Checkpoints and cages. Files and denials. Stamps, signatures, authorizations, approvals. The long administrative sentence that stretches across generations.

We are fluent in this grammar not because we studied it.

We are fluent because it was pressed into our skin.

Because our bodies became margins where decisions were annotated.

Because our names appeared as reference numbers in systems that never learned how to pronounce them.

Because we learned early that institutions often describe the wound and the weapon in the same document.

The report arrives after the injury.

The form arrives after the loss.

The file thickens while the life inside it grows thinner.

So we learned to read between the lines because that is where our lives were hidden.

We learned to listen for what the record omitted.

We learned that absence has a handwriting of its own.

And now we carry another archive.

Not only memory.

Recognition.

A different kind of literacy.

The ability to hear an old sentence spoken to a new victim.

The ability to recognize a familiar silence before anyone names it.

The ability to watch power change its uniform while keeping its syntax.

The ability to recognize the machinery by its sound alone, even after the logos have changed, even after the flags have changed, even after the forms have been redesigned and the justifications rewritten.

The gears still turn with the same rhythm.

The sentence still arrives at the same conclusion.

The body still receives the final punctuation.

We were written in that grammar.

We were filed there, categorized there, translated into statistics and summaries, compressed into evidence and exhibits and appendices.

But language is never owned entirely by those who govern it.

Records can be answered.

Margins can become texts.

Footnotes can become testimonies.

And archives can speak.

Now we are writing back.

Not as evidence.

Not as case studies.

Not as subjects of someone else’s record.

Not as data points waiting to be interpreted.

But as authors.

As witnesses.

As custodians of memory.

As people who have learned that survival itself is a form of reading.

And that telling the story is a form of revision.

We are writing back because the first draft was never the whole story.

We are writing back because the body remembers what the record forgets.

We are writing back because history has too often been written by the hand that held the pen and the weapon at once.

And we are writing back because we refuse to leave the story in the hands of those who wrote the first draft.