URGENT | FRIDAY 10:30PM UPDATE

Less than 12 hours left.

At 11AM tomorrow, the rooms expire again.

That is the part people do not understand about motel homelessness. There is no settling in. No exhale. No moment where your body fully believes the roof will still exist next week. Survival becomes a rolling deadline measured in checkout times, confirmation emails, deposit holds, and whether strangers on the internet decide your family deserves another day indoors.

We still need $1,310.

Tonight, my entire nervous system feels like static. I have spent months acting as caretaker, advocate, transportation coordinator, housing navigator, crisis manager, paperwork machine, fundraiser, and emotional support system for six disabled adults while the agencies assigned to help us rotate between silence and performative concern.

A judge ruled in our favor this week.

The compliance deadline expired today.

Nothing materially changed.

Tomorrow morning is still coming.

I keep thinking about how many times we have packed our lives back into bags since July. How survival under displacement trains you not to get attached to surfaces, routines, drawers, or temporary calm because another forced move is always waiting nearby.

And somehow community keeps filling the gap anyway.

Someone donates $5.

Someone shares the post.

Someone interrupts their evening long enough to care.

And those small acts accumulate into another night alive, another morning indoors, another chance to keep going.

Please keep pushing this outward tonight.

CashApp: StoryleGaie

Venmo: Subversiva

Square: https://square.link/u/q88qp9DT

PayPal: http://paypal.com/ncp/payment/5S925DTHQ3B9Q

Chuffed: https://chuffed.org/project/marginaliasubversiva