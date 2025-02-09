The last time I watched a football game, Colin Kaepernick took a knee, not for show, not for brand deals, but in defiance of a system that slaughters Black people and gets away with it. He put his entire career on the line to protest police violence, the dehumanization of Black bodies, and the reality that in America, Black death is both sanctioned and profitable.

The backlash was immediate. The NFL blacklisted him. Sponsors disappeared. The same league that lets abusers, rapists, and known bigots keep playing decided that challenging white supremacy was the one unforgivable offense. They made it clear: you can play, you can entertain, you can sacrifice your body for the game, but the second you challenge the system, you’re out.

The Same Racism, the Same Machine

And now? We’re right back where we started. The same racism, the same machine, the same commodification of Black and Brown athletes for profit. The NFL never changed, it just got better at the PR game.

For a while, they slapped “End Racism” on end zones, mumbled about equity, and wrote some hush-money checks to activist groups. But this year? They didn’t even bother. The Kansas City “Chiefs,” a team built on racist caricature, quietly erased their fake activism while bowing to a criminally convicted fascist who’s back in the White House.

And why is he back? Because democrats didn’t want to stop stanning for genocide and the military-industrial complex.The NFL is just another limb of empire, and empire only cares about keeping its machinery running, whether that means silencing Black voices, laundering war propaganda, or making sure people stay entertained enough to ignore the horrors it funds.

Sports as Propaganda: The NFL and Empire

Because let’s be clear: this isn’t about sports. The NFL is an extension of empire, a billion-dollar propaganda engine that runs on racism, militarism, and distraction. You don’t just watch a game;

You watch Black labor enrich white billionaires.

You watch police and military glorified in pre-game ceremonies.

You watch war machine ads disguised as patriotism.

And this year, they took it even further:

The Secret Service literally hired Hollywood to produce a recruitment video. Think about that. The U.S. government used the Super Bowl (one of the biggest cultural events of the year) to pull more people into its security apparatus. They’re not just selling beer and cars anymore; they’re selling militarized control. And most people will never even question it.

Because the Super Bowl isn’t just a football game, it’s a massive, coordinated spectacle designed to reinforce empire. The military pays for “honoring the troops” pre-game performances. Law enforcement gets free advertising through “first responder” segments. Every commercial break reinforces a carefully curated message:

Consume. Stay in line. Believe in America. Ignore the genocide.

The Violence That Gets Buried

And then there’s the violence they don’t talk about.

The Super Bowl is one of the largest hubs for human trafficking in the U.S. Every year, thousands of women and girls (mostly Black and Brown) are trafficked to serve the influx of men flooding host cities. It’s a known crisis. Law enforcement agencies admit it. Organizations track it. And yet, the cycle repeats.

And that’s not the only kind of violence.

Domestic violence spikes across America on Super Bowl weekend. Study after study shows that women are more likely to be beaten, strangled, or murdered during and after big sports events, especially when their partner’s team loses.

But you won’t hear that in any game-day ad.

Because American black eyes, American broken bones, American strangulation doesn’t sell as well as beer.

Meanwhile, the Genocide Continues

While the stadium lights shine and the national anthem plays, Palestinians are being slaughtered in real time.

Just yesterday, an 8-month-pregnant Palestinian woman was shot and killed in the West Bank. Her unborn baby died because militants blocked life-saving assistance. Gaza is a mass grave. People are starving, freezing, suffocating. The occupation carpet-bombed entire neighborhoods, now children beg for food and water through the rubble.

No Super Bowl tribute. No corporate statements. No hashtags.

Because Palestinian lives do not fit into the empire’s spectacle.

The U.S. doesn’t just enable Israel’s genocide; it funds, arms, and shields it from accountability. But you won’t hear that between plays. Instead, you’ll get a heartwarming Budweiser ad, a flashy halftime show, and maybe a “support the troops” montage to make you feel good about the same military that funds the murder of Palestinians.

The Algorithm Keeps You Numb

But don’t worry, your phone is here to keep you distracted.

Pizza. Beer. “Big Game” deals. Buy, buy, buy.

The machine doesn’t pause for genocide. The ads keep rolling. The algorithm keeps feeding you dopamine hits between every play. This isn’t a game, it’s a carefully orchestrated distraction.

A fascist, capitalist, genocide-fueled shitshow designed to make sure you don’t think too hard about what’s happening beyond the stadium.

And the worst part?

Most people will cheer.

Personal Marginalia: The NFL Loves to Exploit—Because They Exploited Me

The NFL doesn’t just profit off Black and Brown pain, off girls and women being exploited, they literally stole from me.

Not one, but two different photographs from my domestic violence awareness series (both registered with the U.S. Copyright Office) were taken without my consent, without acknowledgment, without payment.

They ignored my invoices, ignored my demands for compensation. Instead, they plastered my work everywhere: in NFL-backed domestic violence awareness campaigns, Pentagon programs, law enforcement trainings, and social media promotions. They took my trauma, my survival, my art—and used it as a prop.

And when I fought back? When I demanded accountability? Not one single lawyer would touch my case.

Says something, doesn’t it?