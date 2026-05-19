“By a preponderance of the evidence the Plan has not met its obligations as required in the Community Supports Policy Guide.” ALJ Lisa McLain, Proposed Decision | SHN-105253920

i won

“Claimant documents that the Plan failed to issue a notice of action after she self-referred herself to the Plan for the benefit on December 1, 2025. Claimant argues that the Plan’s inaction amounts to an adverse determination (a deemed denial) of the Transitional Rent benefit.” ALJ Lisa McLain, documenting Claimant testimony | SHN-105253920

i need to say that first before grief rearranges the furniture of this story before exhaustion makes a home inside the walls of my mouth

i won

“Thank you for contacting us. We’re currently experiencing a high volume of requests. We anticipate responding to your message within five business days.” DHCS CalAIM ECM ILOS | January 23, 2026

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published the judge ruled in my favor wrote my survival into the record black ink against all the bureaucracy that tried to shuffle me delay me silence me

“Therefore, the Plan’s failure to determine eligibility, failure to ensure a housing support plan is in place as required by the Community Support Policy Guide, and failure to issue a Notice of Action, constitute an adverse determination.” ALJ Lisa McLain, Proposed Decision | SHN-105253920

after 234 days of documented failure

after months spent feeding evidence

into agencies built like furnaces

hot enough to consume language

cold enough to produce nothing

“The Plan testified that it has not received any TAR for Transitional Rent from any provider, and therefore it has not made any adverse determination.” ALJ Lisa McLain, documenting Health Net testimony | SHN-105253920

after every carefully worded correspondence

vanished into the open mouths

of oversight bodies

that swallowed whole paragraphs of suffering

without ever choking

after hearing health net’s own representative

make admissions on the record

the kind that should have cracked the room open

the kind that should have mattered immediately

instead of eventually

i got a decision

a finding of fact

an order

“My household of six disabled adults is facing imminent homelessness on October 6, 2025, despite clear eligibility for ECM and Community Supports (housing navigation, deposit assistance, medically supportive meals).” Story leGaie, to Health Net, DHCS, DMHC, Serene Health | October 5, 2025

a document stamped with the performance of accountability

the thing the system advertises itself

as being capable of producing

and i need you to understand this part

i won

because the rest sounds like ruin

“The claim is granted insofar as it is remanded to the Plan for further action.” ALJ Lisa McLain, Final Order | SHN-105253920

the rest sounds like a body learning

how expensive survival becomes

when institutions decide you are acceptable collateral

the rest sounds like screaming politely

for 234 days

like translating pain into administrative dialect

until your own pulse starts sounding procedural

the rest sounds like discovering

that justice in this country often arrives

not as rescue

but as exhausted recognition

a judge finally saying

yes this happened to you

while the wreckage still smolders around your feet

“You have reached the highest level of escalation with the State Hearings Office. At this point, the outcome must be determined through the State Hearing process, and our office does not have the ability to expedite or influence that decision.” MMCD Ombudsman Office, DHCS | March 12, 2026

i won

but only after being dragged across the underside of a machine

that calls itself healthcare

while counting on people becoming too sick

too poor

too defeated

to keep going

i won

I followed the judge’s instructions.

“Pay close attention to the first pages of any order,” the ALJ said directly to me at the end of the April 16 hearing. “The timelines will matter.”

I heard her. I did exactly that.

i read the first pages i traced the seventy-two-hour window i watched the deadline bleed out into nothing

“Within 30 days of the date of this decision, the Plan shall evaluate whether the Claimant is eligible for the Transitional Rent benefit and issue a legally compliant Notice of Action regarding the eligibility determination, refer Claimant to a provider that is confirmed by the Plan to offer the Transitional Rent benefit, and ensure there is a housing support plan is in place.” ALJ Lisa McLain, Final Order | SHN-105253920

Without a single contact from Health Net. And then I did what I have learned to do when services don’t arrive, when the system looks right at you and decides you are not there. I documented it.

i sent emails and then i sent more emails my fingers typing against the algorithmic silence

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published What ignores the ticking clock? Machine. What swallows the urgent plea? Machine. What hides behind the bureaucratic screen? Machine.

“Below you will find a resource that will assist you with next steps to potentially resolve your complaint with HealthNet. The Medi-Cal Managed Care and Mental Health Office of the Ombudsman helps solve problems from a neutral standpoint...” DHCS CalAIM ECM ILOS | January 29, 2026

I addressed every oversight body I had contact information for. I filed contemporaneous statements under penalty of perjury. I swore to the truth of their absence.

For ten days I wrote into the void.

“Claimant documents that the Plan has manufactured procedural barriers that prevent her from accessing the Transitional Rent benefit.” ALJ Lisa McLain, documenting Claimant testimony | SHN-105253920

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published this is the archive of the ignored the meticulously gathered proof the paper trail of a broken truth

“Thank you for your email, it has been uploaded to our appeals case management system. It has also been forwarded to our customer service team, and they will take it from here.” Samantha Semon, CDSS SHD Central Support | May 7, 2026

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I was building the kind of record that a person builds when they have finally figured out the brutal, underlying math the record is the only thing that survives.

It is the only thing that outlives the system’s crushing indifference.

For ten days, everyone stayed quiet.

What broke the silence was not enforcement. It was a correction.

“A referral to HTNS providers who do not provide Transitional Rent benefit does not meet the Plan’s obligations as outlined above.” ALJ Lisa McLain, Proposed Decision | SHN-105253920

The Presiding Judge of Scope of Benefits wrote to let me know the rules of the game had shifted. Because the decision was technically a remand rather than a reversal, the 72-hour federal standard under 42 CFR 438.424 doesn’t apply here.

The real deadline is 30 days.

No compliance is required until June 4.

She apologized if the information had been confusing to me.

“The requirement for compliance pursuant to 42 CFR 438.424 within 72 hours only applies when a decision reverses a decision to deny, limit or delay services. Here, the judge’s decision did not reverse a decision by your managed care plan. Instead the judge ‘remanded’ issues back to your plan for further evaluation... no compliance is required until June 4, 2026.” C.S. Miller, Scope of Benefits, Presiding Judge, State Hearings Division | May 15, 2026

Confusing.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published that word doing what bureaucracies do best a polite and polished sleight of hand converting a pattern of harm into a personal limitation What rewrites the clock while the patient waits? Machine. What turns a failure of care into a failure of comprehension? Machine. What says we are not late, you are just mistaken? Machine.

Confusing.

It is the language of the void.

“The appeal was deemed exhausted because the Plan failed to comply with state and federal notice and timeliness requirements. This deemed exhaustion is what granted the State Hearings Division jurisdiction to rule on the merits of the case." ALJ Lisa McLain, Proposed Decision | SHN-105253920

It takes the crushing weight of their indifference

the sheer exhaustion of having to fight for the bare minimum to survive

and it places it squarely on your inability to understand their semantics.

a remand not a reversal thirty days not seventy-two hours

a timeline stretched across the same indifferent expanse

I am not confused. I am paying attention.

I replied at 4:20 in the morning on May 16.

…confused? not i…

I wrote three sarcastic paragraphs.

i have learned that the record cannot afford my anger but dry humor can always find a way

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published i have learned that what i need to preserve is legibility not feeling even when feeling is the most honest thing left especially when it is the most professional “fuck you” i have ever sent really, it was a thing of beauty I should be awarded for such things

A public service HA!

“Six disabled people are displaced. The program designed to help us has produced 53 days of delay, broken callback promises, and no services. We need help now.” Story leGaie, to DHCS, Centene | January 23, 2026

I said I had followed the judicial instruction I was given.

I said I had not been aware that following a judge’s words required independent regulatory research to verify against guidance no oversight body had offered.

Not once.

Not during the ten days I spent writing to all of them.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published What expects you to audit the gavel? Machine. What watches you write into the void and blames you for the echo? Machine.

And then I wrote the sentence that I meant with my whole chest:

I am genuinely curious how I was expected to know that the judge’s words required that level of scrutiny while the institutions responsible for clarifying them maintained complete silence.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published four twenty in the morning the anger distilled into procedure the rage translated into a sarcastic inquiry

I am not confused. I am just awake while the system sleeps.

“Claimant testified that the Plan’s inaction has resulted in homelessness and out-of-pocket expenses for emergency housing.” ALJ Lisa McLain, documenting Claimant testimony | SHN-105253920

But I did not stop there.

Because C.S. Miller’s interpretation is not just an administrative clarification.

It is a legal position. And it is wrong.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published i spent the next four days dissecting the syntax of their denial building a case against the architecture of the trial four days pulling the teeth from their polite and polished smile

“Claimant testified that the adults in her household are at risk of institutionalization due to the health impacts of homelessness on household members with disabilities.” ALJ Lisa McLain, documenting Claimant testimony | SHN-105253920

The argument is this: 42 CFR 438.424(a) is triggered when a hearing officer reverses a decision to deny, limit, or delay services. The regulation does not require the hearing officer to use the specific, magic word “reversed.” It requires that the hearing officer rule against an adverse determination.

ALJ McLain found the adverse determination existed.

She found it unlawful.

She granted the claim.

That is a ruling against an adverse determination whether the procedural remedy is called a reversal or a remand.

The label on the vehicle does not change what the vehicle did.

“Dr. S documents that delaying the state hearing may negatively impact Claimant’s mental health and overall stability.” ALJ Lisa McLain, documenting medical evidence | SHN-105253920

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published What hides the wreckage behind procedural semantics? Machine. What pretends a granted claim is not a mandate? Machine.

There is a second problem, which I transmitted to CMS Region 9 in a federal oversight complaint, filed at 4:31 in the morning on May 19.

If the word “remand” in an ALJ order forecloses the federal 72-hour effectuation requirement, then any hearing officer can strip a claimant of federally mandated due process protections simply by choosing different procedural language, regardless of what was found on the merits.

“I am doing exactly what I was instructed to do, and I am being redirected in circles while my household of six medically fragile adults remains unsheltered.” Story leGaie, to DHCS Ombudsman | February 18, 2026

That is not a limitation on the regulation.

That is a structural loophole.

That is a trapdoor built directly into the floorboards of the law, rendering the regulation optional in any case where an ALJ uses remand as the procedural vehicle. That cannot be what 42 CFR 438.424(a) was written to permit.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published four thirty-one in the morning the dark pressing heavy against the glass building a barricade out of federal code refusing to let the loophole pass

And there is a third problem, one that does not require winning the remand argument at all. The regulation also independently requires the plan to act as expeditiously as the enrollee’s health condition requires.

“Claimant documents that providers have inappropriately placed responsibility onto her to gather information when it is the provider’s obligation to obtain and verify information.” ALJ Lisa McLain, documenting Claimant testimony | SHN-105253920

The ALJ record already contains the truth of the body

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published physician documentation of cardiac risk syncope risk incomplete cardiac evaluation active unsheltered homelessness

“Dr. D documents Claimant is currently unsheltered and does not have the logistical support necessary to complete urgent cardiac testing, and that the current delay places her at continued risk of serious complications, including myocardial infarction, stroke, or syncope-related injury.” ALJ Lisa McLain, documenting medical evidence | SHN-105253920

Under those conditions, thirty days is not expeditious by any standard the regulation contemplates. Thirty days is a gamble with a pulse. Thirty days is a polite way of waiting to see if the problem solves itself by dying.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published What measures a failing heartbeat in thirty-day increments? Machine. What looks at the street and calls it a waiting room? Machine. What reads the risk of sudden death and tells you to wait until June 4? Machine.

I am not confused. I am building the case.

I am unhoused.

I am coordinating care for six disabled adults.

I am doing all of this without a lawyer,

from an iPad,

because there is no one else to do it.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published six lives resting in the glow of a glass screen a digital tether held taut in the cold translating the syntax of survival while the system does exactly what it was built to do fold its hands and watch What demands a law degree from the pavement? Machine. What abandons six bodies and calls it policy? Machine. What forces you to be the roof, the advocate, and the shield all at once? Machine.

“If I lose consciousness or become incapacitated due to this untreated and spreading infection, five other disabled adults will be left without a caregiver, without resources, and without any backup support.” Story leGaie, to Centene, DHCS, DMHC, DSS | March 11, 2026

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published the battery drains but the archive remains four thirty-one in the morning the street quiet but the screen bright i am holding the line. because there is no one else.

On the morning of May 19, Day 14 post-decision, between 3:56 AM and 4:48 AM, I built a fortress out of their own rules.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published fifty-two minutes in the dark four iron nails driven into the archive while the administrators slept in their warm, compliant beds my fingers mapped the anatomy of their failure What builds a labyrinth and demands I navigate it blind? Machine. What expects the broken to carry the absolute burden of the fix? Machine. What forces an unhoused advocate to become an entire legal department before the sun comes up? Machine.

I did not just complain; I trapped them in a web of their own jurisdictional mandates.

I fired a flare

at every single level of the hierarchy,

leaving no dark corner

for them to hide

their inaction

“Claimant testified that the new provider does not offer Transitional Rent stating that they do not have the system in place to support this service.” ALJ Lisa McLain, documenting Claimant testimony | SHN-105253920

To the State Hearings Division:

I filed a Formal Request for Compliance, documenting that not one of the ordered remedies had been implemented and demanding enforcement contact with Health Net within 48 hours.

To Health Net Legal and Compliance:

I sent a Notice of Contempt, establishing the willful, knowing nature of their silence, ensuring they knew that every sunrise past May 8 would be cited as a documented liability.

To DHCS and MCQMD:

I bypassed the individual dispute and attacked the contract itself, arguing that failing to comply with a Director-adopted order is a performance failure, threatening the one thing a managed care plan respects, corrective action plans and contract sanctions

To CMS Region 9:

I escalated the procedural loophole to the federal ceiling, requesting the federal government review California’s interpretation of 42 CFR 438.424(a) and correct their mechanics of evasion.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published four documents before five in the morning the battery draining the cold settling in the sheer, grit of survival rendered in legal prose

This is what it takes.

It is a devastating sentence. It is the thesis statement of how I navigate this broken world. It should not take this. It should not require me, a solitary, unsheltered person coordinating care for six disabled adults, to master Title 42 of the Code of Federal Regulations from an iPad in the freezing hours of the morning just to force a system to keep a human heart beating.

“...to be transparent... finding a roll-in shower might be asking too much.” Tasha, Serene Health Supervisor | December 16, 2025

The people who wrote the word “confusing,”

the people who decided that thirty days was an acceptable timeline for a failing heart,

the people who designed the procedural trapdoors

they went home.

They slept in warm beds.

And I stayed awake.

Because there is no one else to do it.

I took the system’s weapon

the crushing, exhausting weight of procedure

and I turned it back on them with surgical precision.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published i rage at the math of it the sheer, brutal asymmetry one person carrying the weight of six abandoned worlds typing truth into the algorithmic void because the void will not document itself

I am building the record.

I am making it impossible for them to say they did not know.

“Health Net has used ‘provider churning’ to reset authorization clocks and avoid their mandatory coverage obligations.” Story leGaie, to DHCS Ombudsman | March 5, 2026

And while I was doing it, while I was building the fortress in the dark, Health Net was already quietly dismantling it in the daylight.

They had taken my compliance enforcement demand and routed it straight into their grievance system.

A woman named Lupa had called on May 15.

She introduced herself,

polite and procedural,

as the coordinator for the grievance I had filed.

I did not file a grievance.

“Health Net’s grievance process, as applied to me, is functionally inaccessible because I am homeless, the precise condition that qualifies me for the benefit being denied through that same process.” Story leGaie, to DMHC, DHCS, Health Net, Centene | February 18, 2026

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published i sent a demand for compliance i sent a mirror reflecting a judge’s gavel i sent a notice that the law is not a suggestion

I sent a demand for compliance with a judicial order.

Those are not the same thing,

and I need you to understand exactly why the distinction matters.

“The Plan Representative testified eligibility for the benefit was not at issue because it had not yet been determined.” ALJ Lisa McLain, documenting Health Net testimony | SHN-105253920

A grievance enters a resolution process.

A grievance is a complaint,

a suggestion of dissatisfaction,

a thing to be mediated and investigated by the very entity that caused the harm.

A compliance demand says,

the obligation already exists.

You are already in violation.

This is not a request.

Converting one into the other is not a bureaucratic error.

It is a clock reset.

“The submitted evidence demonstrates that the Plan has not referred Claimant to any providers who provide the Transitional Rent benefit.” ALJ Lisa McLain, finding of fact | SHN-105253920

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published the alchemy of the institution turning a mandate into a suggestion turning a deadline into a processing period making the bleeding wait for the paperwork

It is a deliberate, systemic way of making urgency optional again. It replaces a binding legal mandate

a thing with teeth,

a thing with federal weight

with a quiet, internal procedure that Health Net gets to manage on its own comfortable timeline.

“Every day my household remains unhoused is a direct consequence of Health Net’s failure to prepare for a mandate it knew about for at least a year.” Story leGaie, to CalAIM ECM/ILOS, DHCS Ombudsman, DHCS Civil Rights | March 30, 2026

They take the sword out of the judge’s hand,

place it into a filing cabinet,

and tell you they will look into it.

I did not file a grievance.

I am not confused.

And I am not letting them reset the clock.

“The Plan’s statement of position requests dismissal of the claim on the basis that it has not denied any request for the transitional rent benefit.” ALJ Lisa McLain, documenting Health Net testimony | SHN-105253920

Lupa told me Health Net is “doing everything.”

She did not name a provider. She did not confirm a Notice of Action. She did not confirm a housing support plan.

She said the words doing everything, and that was it.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published the void dressing itself up in action the sound of a promise without a pulse the sheer arrogance of an empty phrase

What speaks in absolutes to hide its empty hands?

What uses the word “everything” to mean absolutely nothing?

What offers a platitude instead of a provider?

“The Plan Representative could not confirm at the time of the hearing if Healthy Community Forum for the Greater Sacramento Region offers Transitional Rent.” ALJ Lisa McLain, documenting Health Net testimony | SHN-105253920

And then there is Kay Miller of Healthy Community Forum.

She sent me a text message to tell me she had read my email.

She did not answer either of the two specific questions I had asked in writing.

She tried to reschedule the listing appointment I had already declined in writing.

She read my email.

She wanted me to know.

She read it.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published as if perception is a substitute for compliance as if witnessing the boundary gives her permission to walk right through it as if my words are just an obstacle course for her agenda

“Claimant testified that she has requested Transitional Rent from the Plan since December 1, 2025. Claimant maintains that the plan has taken no action on her requests and has failed to issue any Notice of Action.” ALJ Lisa McLain, documenting Claimant testimony | SHN-105253920

They are both doing the exact same thing.

Lupa with her vague assurances,

Kay with her selective illiteracy.

They are converting my literal,

documented existence

my questions,

my needs,

my legal rights

into white noise.

“Our organization does not currently have the set up for transitional rent, but we are working on it.” Kay Miller, Healthy Community Forum | March 30, 2026

They want me to accept the mere receipt of my words as the resolution of my problem.

They want to be congratulated for the act of looking in my direction while they continue to do exactly what they intended to do anyway.

Doing everything.

Read your email.

I am not confused.

I see the mechanics of erasure happening in real time.

They think because they acknowledged the transmission,

I will stop transmitting.

I will not.

“Sorry, we’re full and can’t take on any more people right now.” UC Davis Health Resources, via CalAIM, Health Net Housing and Tenancy Services | October 24, 2025

I have spent months in this.

I have learned the difference between contact and service. Between acknowledgment and response. Between a system going through its motions and a system actually moving.

What Health Net and HCF are doing is the motion without the movement.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published they call they text they assign case coordinators they say they are doing everything performs the pantomime of care while the body starves logs a text message as a saved life mistakes a case number for a roof

And then

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published no provider no notice no plan no food no housing

Nothing that touches the actual conditions of my life.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published the air is still cold the pulse is still a liability the street is still the street

They want the metrics of engagement without the burden of delivery.

They want the administrative credit for saying the word “everything” while ensuring that “everything” never materializes into anything I can eat, anything I can live inside, anything that will actually keep a heart beating.

They are checking boxes in a brightly lit room.

Lupa is typing her notes.

Kay is marking her email as read.

I am surviving the consequences in the dark.

I know the difference.

And the record knows the difference.

“How many more regulatory violations do you need documented before someone provides the housing services we’ve been eligible for since CalAIM launched?” Story leGaie, to DHCS Ombudsman, DMHC, Health Net, Centene | March 4, 2026

I won a hearing.

I was told to read the first pages carefully.

I read them.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published i read the black ink on the white page i traced the architecture of my own survival i watched the gavel strike the wood and produce nothing but an echo

I built ten days of documentation while everyone responsible for oversight sat on their hands.

I watched them perform the quiet, violent math of waiting me out.

I received a correction designed to close the case.

A polite,

administrative dismissal meant to silence the room,

a procedural sleight of hand

meant to turn a mandate into a misunderstanding.

And instead of closing the case, I opened four new legal fronts simultaneously.

Before dawn.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published the battery dropping the screen illuminating the dark four iron nails hammered into the federal framework What writes a rule to erase a ruling? Machine. What expects the exhaustion of the body to forfeit the clarity of the mind? Machine. What assumes a procedural trapdoor is enough to make me disappear? Machine.

I am still here.

Unhoused.

Filing under penalty of perjury.

Transmitting to every address I have,

building federal arguments from an iPad at four in the morning.

Because the system has offered no other path.

It is the mechanics of a very specific kind of violence

the violence of the paper trail,

the violence of the ticking clock,

the violence of the jurisdictional void.

They rely on the assumption that the unhoused do not read administrative procedure letters. They rely on the bet that a person coordinating care for six disabled adults will simply be too tired to cite federal regulations in the dark.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published they bet on the silence they bet on the cold they bet on the crushing weight of the bureaucracy

They expect the attrition of the streets to do the work that the law forbids them to do themselves.

But I am not confused.

I am not resting.

I am awake,

and I am typing,

and I am making it entirely impossible for them

to claim they did not know.

I am the record. And the record does not blink.

This is what administered deprivation looks like from the inside.

Not a slammed door.

Not an explicit denial.

Just a system that keeps saying yes while delivering nothing.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published a system that corrects your reading of its own judge’s words after ten days of weaponized silence a system that routes a federal legal demand into a customer service grievance queue a system that sends a text to say it read your email and stops exactly there

And then, quietly, it tries to sneak in proposed closures

on other pending appeals,

betting that the thirty-day delay of the “remand”

provides a wide enough shadow

to quietly execute the rest of the docket.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published but that is a tale for a different day another front in the dark another exhaustion to map

I won. I am still here.

These are both true.

And the absolute, devastating distance between them is the whole story.

A Record of What Was Found

The following facts are drawn directly from the Proposed Decision issued by Administrative Law Judge Lisa McLain, adopted by the Director of the California Department of Health Care Services on May 5, 2026. Case No. SHN-105253920.

What the Law Required

Transitional Rent became a mandatory benefit for all managed care plans on January 1, 2026. Health Net had known this for at least a year before that date.

A comprehensive housing support plan is a mandatory prerequisite before Transitional Rent can be authorized in any setting, whether permanent or interim. No provider developed one.

For interim housing, the plan must also obtain written confirmation from the county behavioral health agency that the member can transition to BHSA Housing Interventions when the Transitional Rent benefit expires. No such documentation was obtained.

Managed care plans are prohibited from paying landlords directly. They are required to contract with established Transitional Rent Providers to administer payments. Health Net’s own representative could not confirm, on the record, whether any of the three providers assigned to the claimant offered Transitional Rent.

Managed care plans are legally required to offer a contract to the county behavioral health agency to serve as a Transitional Rent Provider.

Once a managed care plan receives the necessary information, it must authorize or deny Transitional Rent within five business days.

Members may self-refer for the Transitional Rent benefit. Upon receipt of that referral, the plan must determine eligibility and ensure a housing support plan is in place. The claimant self-referred on December 1, 2025.

What the Judge Found

The Judge rejected Health Net’s argument that the case should be dismissed because no provider had submitted a prior authorization request. The absence of a provider submission did not absolve the Plan of its independent obligations.

The Plan’s failure to determine eligibility, failure to ensure a housing support plan was in place, and failure to issue any Notice of Action after a direct self-referral were collectively defined by the Judge as an adverse benefit determination under state and federal law.

Referring a member to Housing Transition Navigation Services providers who do not actually provide the Transitional Rent benefit does not satisfy the Plan’s legal obligations.

It was established as an undisputed fact that the Plan never issued any Notice of Action, approving or denying, from the date of self-referral through the date of the decision: a period of 156 days.

The Plan’s own representative admitted on the record that he could not confirm whether Healthy Community Forum, the third provider assigned to the claimant, offered the Transitional Rent benefit at all.

The appeal was deemed exhausted because the Plan failed to comply with state and federal notice and timeliness requirements. This deemed exhaustion is what granted the State Hearings Division jurisdiction to rule on the merits of the case.

What Was Not Awarded and Why

The Judge could not order the Plan to execute a Single Case Agreement with a housing vendor. The State Hearings Division lacks jurisdiction to order that relief.

The Judge could not find that the claimant’s displacement constituted irreparable harm. That determination is outside the Division’s limited jurisdiction.

Aid Paid Pending was denied because Transitional Rent had never been active. The mechanism preserves existing benefits; it cannot initiate ones that were never delivered.

Reimbursement of approximately $20,376.16 in out-of-pocket motel costs could not be awarded directly by the Judge. The claimant was directed to file a Conlan reimbursement claim through DHCS.

Grievances against the Plan and its providers regarding quality of care were dismissed for lack of jurisdiction. The State Hearings Division cannot review how services were delivered, only whether they were.

If my work has reached you, challenged you, or named something you needed named, this is how you help me keep doing it.

Story leGaie / Marginalia Subversiva.

Every contribution sustains the writing, the scholarship, and the survival behind it.

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