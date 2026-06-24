You know the word ableism.

You can define it. You have probably used it in a sentence with three other isms in a tweet that got good engagement. You showed up to the march. You shared the infographic. You believe, genuinely, that disabled lives matter, that access is a right, that the medical industrial complex is a site of violence.

You did not ask your disabled comrade if they had food this week.

This is not an accusation designed to make you feel bad so you can feel bad and move on. This is a structural diagnosis. The same system that built your university built the silence around that question. And until we name what that silence is made of, we will keep producing radicals who are fluent in liberation and absent from the kitchen.

The Gap Between the Word and the Grocery Run

There is a particular kind of political person this culture manufactures very efficiently. They emerge from four years of higher education with a sophisticated vocabulary, a genuine politics, real anger at real systems, and almost no experience doing the unglamorous, untheorized, invisible labor that keeps human beings alive.

I am talking about cooking for someone who cannot cook for themselves. Cleaning a bathroom. Carrying groceries up a flight of stairs. Sitting with someone while they sort their medications because their hands shake and the print is small and they have already spent every unit of energy they had just getting through the morning.

This is care work. And care work is the labor our entire civilization has decided does not count.

Not accidentally. Deliberately. Care work is unwaged or poverty-waged because it was assigned to women, to enslaved people, to immigrants, to the poor, to everyone whose labor the owning class needed to extract without compensating. The devaluation of care work is not a cultural oversight. It is load-bearing architecture. It holds the whole ugly structure up.

So when a university produces graduates who have never done it, who have been trained to think of it as someone else’s problem, someone else’s job, someone else’s calling, that is not a gap in the curriculum. That is the curriculum working exactly as designed.

Who Has Always Carried This

Disabled people in this country are expected to be grateful.

Grateful for the ramp that maybe exists. Grateful for the accommodation that took six months to deny. Grateful for the GoFundMe that covered one month of care. Grateful to the family member who burned themselves down to nothing providing support that should never have been one person’s burden to carry.

The disability justice framework, built by disabled people of color, by queer and trans disabled people, by people who were never included in the first wave of disability rights advocacy, is clear about this: survival should not be charity. Interdependence is not weakness. It is the actual structure of human life that capitalism has pathologized because dependence is not profitable and care cannot be efficiently scaled.

When disabled people’s survival depends on the kindness of individuals, on volunteers, on underpaid and underprotected care workers, on family members with no support of their own, what we have built is not a safety net. We have built a series of individual acts of love and exhaustion that we call a system so we do not have to build an actual one.

Collective responsibility cannot live only in the slogan. It has to live in the Tuesday afternoon. The Wednesday morning. The unglamorous, unposted, unwitnessed act of showing up because it is simply what is owed.

What the University Made You Good At Instead

Four years. Tens of thousands of dollars, or a debt that will follow you for decades. Classes on social movements, on structural inequality, on the history of resistance. Professors who assign Audre Lorde and Angela Davis and perhaps even Mia Mingus. Students who read them, who feel moved, who write good papers.

And then they graduate and move into activist spaces and radical communities and they bring all of that theory with them and they still, somehow, do not think to ask the disabled person in the room what they need to get through the week.

This is not a failure of individual character. It is what happens when education is designed to produce thinkers who observe and analyze and critique, rather than people who understand themselves to be embedded in webs of mutual obligation. The university teaches you to have opinions about care. It does not teach you that care is yours to give.

That is a political failure. Not a personal one, though it produces personal consequences. The political failure is that we have built institutions of higher learning that treat the life of the mind as categorically separate from the life of the body, and specifically from the bodies that need the most support.

And then we are surprised when the people those institutions produce treat the life of the mind as the site of politics and the body, the daily body, the body that needs food and clean spaces and medication sorted and someone to just show up, as someone else’s department.

The Demand

what if?

Every college and university student, regardless of income, regardless of major, regardless of social status, should be required to perform regular, direct care work in their communities. Not a diversity seminar. Not a volunteer opportunity on a resume. Not a service learning trip to a country they have never thought about except in terms of its suffering.

Grocery shopping for disabled neighbors. Cleaning homes. Doing laundry. Washing their hair. Sitting with someone. Running errands. The ordinary, essential, unglamorous infrastructure of a life.

Directed by disabled people. Organized around what disabled people actually need, not what able-bodied students decide to offer. Because this is not charity and it cannot function like charity. Charity lets the giver set the terms. This is obligation. The terms belong to the people whose survival is at stake.

And it should be universal because the moment you make it optional you have already communicated what it is worth. The pre-med student and the business student and the philosophy student and the student on a full scholarship and the student whose family has had money for four generations, all of them. Doing the work. Together. In the same kitchen.

What that does to a person is not small. There is something that happens when you have spent an afternoon doing something genuinely useful for another human being that no lecture on usefulness can replicate. You start to understand, in the body, what interdependence actually means. Not as concept. As Tuesday.

What We Could Remake

I want to be honest about what I am asking for here.

I am not asking for better radicals in the sense of radicals who have better politics. I am asking for a different understanding of what politics is and where it lives.

If you believe that disabled people’s lives matter, that belief has to have a body. It has to show up. It has to be willing to do the work that does not get you credit, that does not build your platform, that no one will see or applaud or share.

The revolution, if it comes, will need people who know how to take care of each other. Not theoretically. Actually. In the material, specific, daily sense of the word.

We keep leaving disabled people behind because we keep treating care as supplementary, as personal, as the kind of thing you do if you have time and energy left over after the real work.

Care is the real work.

Everything else is preparation.