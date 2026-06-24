Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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ron vrooman's avatar
ron vrooman
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Disability is real I started SSA 100% disability 25years ago. Excluded form working. That was a process. Disability is a scam unless there is a lot of money to be made. Adult diapers? Very few actually take action. They could have furnished wheel chairs that can climb stairs for the cost of all those curbs on every state. Skaters love them bikes also.

How about the defibulators that are going to rescue heart attach people.

Do you see anyone actually stopping war? The Swiss supply the army to the Vatican. The lesser of two evils still gets voted in.

Find you states jural assembly, soonest.

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