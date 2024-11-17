Liberation and Resistance Spaces: A Call for Accountability and Justice

Liberation and resistance spaces are meant to be sanctuaries where justice, decolonization, and freedom from oppression can thrive. They should challenge the status quo, dismantle systems of harm, and foster difficult yet essential conversations. These spaces exist as collective efforts to dismantle oppressive systems, elevate marginalized voices, and create pathways toward true liberation. However, when such spaces are co-opted by liberalism or compromised by individuals who tolerate, excuse, or perpetuate unsafe rhetoric, they fail their purpose and betray their participants.

This failure became painfully clear in a recent incident where I was silenced for rejecting genocide as a path to liberation. By tolerating genocide rhetoric and employing liberal suppression tactics, this supposed space of resistance enabled harm and betrayed the principles of justice and decolonization. Instead of fostering accountability and care, it prioritized control and comfort for those perpetuating harm, at the expense of those opposing it.

The Incident: Silenced for Rejecting Genocide

In a group chat that claimed to be a space for resistance, I shared what should have been an uncontroversial statement: “Genocide cannot be a path to liberation.” This statement is not only fundamental to decolonized ideology but is also a moral and ethical baseline. Decolonial frameworks explicitly reject the cycles of violence and oppression that colonial systems perpetuate—including genocide. Resistance, at its core, must dismantle structures of harm, not replicate them. Yet, this perspective, rooted in justice and care, was met with hostility, dismissal, and ultimately suppression.

Rather than addressing the validity of my argument, the moderator responded with the statement: “Do many people firmly believe that Zionists should be eradicated? Absolutely. Does that eradication solely involve genocide? Absolutely Not. Only you misconstrued that point.”

This response is deeply problematic for several reasons. By casually acknowledging that some believe in the “eradication” of Zionists, the moderator normalized genocidal rhetoric under the guise of clarification. The use of the term “eradication” is itself violent, evoking language historically used to justify genocides and mass atrocities. While the moderator attempted to distance this concept from genocide, their words implicitly endorsed genocidal rhetoric as valid or excusable within this space.

Instead of condemning such rhetoric outright, the moderator shifted the blame onto me, accusing me of “misconstruing” their point. This tactic reframed the issue as a problem with my interpretation, rather than addressing the harm embedded in the rhetoric itself. It deflected accountability from the dangerous language being used and effectively silenced dissent while enabling harmful ideas to go unchecked.

When I pressed further, the response became condescending and contradictory. At one point, the moderator stated: “My job isn’t to debate people.” Yet, in the same breath, they added: “Either debate properly with a cool and even head or leave.” This inconsistency revealed a lack of integrity and an unwillingness to engage meaningfully. The call to “debate properly” implied that rejecting genocide required calm justification or rationalization—an absurd and deeply troubling expectation given the gravity of the topic.

These contradictory statements created a hostile environment where dissent was stifled, and principles of justice and accountability were abandoned. The moderator positioned themselves as an arbiter of acceptable discourse while refusing to take responsibility for enabling harmful rhetoric. Rather than fostering an open and accountable dialogue, they framed me as the problem for raising concerns about genocide rhetoric.

Normalizing Harm Through Suppression

This interaction highlighted a broader issue: the normalization of harm through suppression. When spaces claiming to support liberation and resistance tolerate genocide rhetoric and silence those who oppose it, they fail in their purpose. The refusal to meaningfully engage with my concerns, coupled with the deflection and blame-shifting, demonstrated a prioritization of maintaining control and false harmony over addressing real harm. This is the antithesis of what liberation spaces should be.

The expectation that I remain “calm” or “cool-headed” when addressing genocide rhetoric further reinforced the idea that those opposing harmful language must accommodate it. This expectation is not only unreasonable but also dangerous. It silences marginalized voices and allows harmful ideologies to persist unchecked. Liberation spaces must prioritize accountability and the rejection of violence, not the comfort of those perpetuating harm.

Liberal Co-Option in Liberation Spaces

This incident exemplifies how liberalism infiltrates and undermines liberation spaces, turning them into environments that prioritize surface-level harmony over substantive justice. Liberalism, in this context, does not create balance but preserves the comfort of the collective at the expense of meaningful action. It often frames itself as protecting the group from “conflict” or “infighting,” while in reality suppressing dissenting voices and enabling harmful rhetoric to thrive.

In this case, my refusal to condone genocidal rhetoric was framed as “causing problems” and “misusing” the space. The moderator’s statement—“Think of me however you want, I simply do not care. My care is to the community and the chat”—epitomizes this tactic. By claiming to act in the best interest of the group, they dismissed my valid concerns, portraying my actions as a threat to cohesion rather than an effort to uphold core principles.

This is a hallmark of liberal co-option: disguising suppression as civility and positioning suppression as necessary for protecting the community. Under this guise, harmful rhetoric is shielded from scrutiny while those who challenge it are punished. This betrayal of liberation principles transforms spaces of resistance into environments that replicate systems of harm.

The Danger of Genocide Rhetoric

Genocide rhetoric has no place in any space that claims to support liberation. Genocide is not resistance; it is a tool of empire and domination that dehumanizes and destroys peoples, cultures, and histories. Allowing such rhetoric to persist—even in the name of debate or differing perspectives—betrays the purpose of liberation spaces.

As I’ve said before: “Genocide cannot be a path to liberation.” Advocating for genocide mirrors the very structures of colonial violence that liberation movements seek to dismantle. It perpetuates cycles of harm and ensures that true liberation remains unattainable.

When genocide rhetoric is normalized, it actively undermines principles of justice, safety, and care. Tolerating such rhetoric in resistance spaces does not protect the community—it protects harm. The presence of genocide rhetoric distorts the goals of resistance and creates environments where violence is excused, and accountability is avoided.

Accountability in Resistance Spaces

True liberation spaces must be rooted in accountability and justice. Leaders and moderators bear the responsibility of ensuring that harmful rhetoric—especially rhetoric advocating genocide—is shut down immediately. This is not negotiable.

Accountability is not about punishment but about fostering a culture of care and responsibility. Moderators must prioritize the voices of those most impacted by oppression, not silence them under the pretense of maintaining peace. Allowing harmful rhetoric to go unchallenged is a betrayal of the space’s purpose and the community it claims to serve.

Building True Liberation Spaces

Liberation spaces must prioritize justice, equity, and accountability above all else. They must reject liberal suppression, actively confront harmful rhetoric, and create environments where care and accountability guide every interaction. Anything less is a betrayal of the struggle for freedom and justice.

True liberation spaces challenge oppression in all its forms, protect marginalized voices, and ensure that justice is not just an ideal but an active practice. To remain aligned with their purpose, these spaces must hold themselves—and their leaders—accountable to the principles they claim to represent. This includes taking immediate action against any rhetoric or behaviors that perpetuate harm, no matter how difficult or uncomfortable that confrontation may be.

Accountability must be proactive, not reactive. It is not enough to respond to harm after it occurs; true liberation spaces anticipate harm and create systems that minimize its possibility while empowering participants to speak out when harm arises. This requires establishing clear guidelines for behavior, fostering transparency, and centering the voices of those who have been silenced or marginalized in other spaces. By doing so, these spaces create environments where the values of justice and care are truly upheld.

A Call to Action

Liberation and resistance spaces are essential in the fight against oppression, but they are not immune to the forces they aim to dismantle. Liberal co-option, normalization of harmful rhetoric, and suppression of dissent undermine these spaces and transform them into sites of complicity rather than resistance. To reclaim liberation spaces, we must remain vigilant, hold leaders accountable, and refuse to tolerate rhetoric or practices that perpetuate harm.

We cannot allow the comfort of the collective to outweigh the need for justice. Genocide rhetoric, liberal suppression, and the prioritization of false harmony over substantive accountability must be confronted head-on. True liberation is rooted in care, equity, and the dismantling of all systems of harm—not in maintaining the appearance of unity at the expense of marginalized voices.

As participants in these spaces, we have a collective responsibility to uphold their purpose. This means speaking out against harm, holding leaders accountable, and refusing to accept complacency or suppression. A true liberation space is not afraid of conflict when it arises in the pursuit of justice. It is not afraid to challenge harmful ideas, even when they are difficult to address. It is, above all, committed to the principles of equity, care, and decolonization.

“Genocide cannot be a path to liberation.” This should not be a controversial statement. It is a moral and ethical baseline, a principle that any space claiming to support resistance must uphold without hesitation. Anything less is a betrayal of the struggle for justice and freedom. By prioritizing accountability, rejecting harm, and centering care, we can ensure that liberation spaces remain true to their purpose and create the conditions necessary for meaningful and lasting change.