This morning I was notified that CalVCB (California Victims Compensation Board) accepted my victims’ compensation application.

They named the domestic violence, reproductive abuse, and violent sexual abuse inflicted by my ex-husband from 1994 to 2008.

From age 17 to 31.

What they refuse to name is what came after.

As if abuse ends when divorce papers are signed.As if using the court as a weapon is normal. As if control respects paperwork or restraining orders. As if survival years are neutral years.

He did not leave me alone. Not in 2008. Not after.

Beginning of 2024, he still felt entitled to access my private photos on my Google account. Sixteen years later. Still violating me, still asserting ownership, still reaching for me through systems and shadows as if time owes him access, as if my body and life are property he can surveil at will.

That is how abuse actually works.

It mutates. It follows. It adapts.

It lives in surveillance, in intrusion, in the quiet terror of knowing someone feels so entitled they believe your body, your image, your life belongs to them. Not belonged. Belongs. Present tense.

Ongoing occupation.

The system wants clean timelines. Discrete incidents. Clear endpoints. Something it can measure, contain, close.

I have never had one.

The violence did not stop at divorce. It metastasized into legal abuse, using our five children as weapons, stalking, into digital violation, into the systematic weaponization of every institution I turned to for protection. Into CPS investigations where I was blamed for his violence. Into court proceedings where a judge would believe his lies about why he quit his $200k+ position and couldn’t pay his court ordered child support for five children under 10. Into years of being told he just loves me “too much,” as if obsession were devotion, as if entitlement were affection.

This does not heal me. My bones remember everything the state refuses to count.

It does not make the state just. It has never been, will never be without transformation it cannot imagine.

It does not erase what they refuse to acknowledge: that abuse does not honor their bureaucratic categories, that violence is not contained by their forms and deadlines, that survival is not a narrative arc with resolution.

Because I know and I remember.

But today, there is a record that does not call me liar.

That does not have a CPS worker saying “his intention wasn’t abusive” while in the same breath declaring I “failed to protect” my children from his intentional violence.

That does not have a judge calling me a high-priced call girl after my ex-husband admits to rape in open court.

That does not tell me he just loves me “too much,” as if terrorizing and torturing someone were an excess of feeling rather than an assertion of power.

That does not ask what I did to deserve it, what I wore, what I said, how I failed to prevent my own violations.

That does not ask me to bleed, then blame me for the mess.

It names violence, even if it refuses to name all of it.

Even if it stops at 2008 like abuse respects deadlines.

Even if it cannot see what lives in the gap between their acceptance letter and my life.

I am not grateful. Gratitude is not the word for finally being believed about a fraction of what happened.

But I am here, standing in the wreckage of their failures, holding the receipts they said didn’t exist, speaking what they tried to silence.

The state did not save me.

I saved myself, again and again, through systems designed to punish survival.

This letter is not vindication. It is the bare minimum: acknowledgment.

A fragment of truth in a sea of institutional erasure.

It is not enough. It will never be enough.

But it is a record. And records matter when everything else has been used to call you crazy, vindictive, confused.

So I hold this small, insufficient thing.

Not as healing. Not as justice.

But as evidence that he is the monster.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​