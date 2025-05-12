Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Ron Stockton
6h

I think the physical damage, for tens of thousands of young people is already done. Even if they opened the borders today, allowed in enough food and medicine, and provided the medical support needed, the damage can be moderated but not reversed. The psychological damage will have affected every Palestinian, millions of people, and, for thousands it will haunt them forever. The white world is responsible and if they are held accountable it might help a little.

Nic
6h

It’s absolutely horrifying and we, the west have watched it come about in real time, it’s been building up for decades. Our government’s are complicit, not even pretending it’s not happening but sending weapons and intelligence. All western leaders not standing up to stop this need to be sent to The Hague. But I’ll believe it when I see it.

