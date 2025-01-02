This morning, the Israeli genocide regime informed Physicians for Human Rights - Israel (PHRI) that they have no record of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiyah’s detention. This chilling revelation follows days of uncertainty after he was forcibly taken by occupation forces during a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza on December 28, 2024.

Let’s be clear: This is not just a matter of a “missing person.” This is a deliberate tactic of enforced disappearance, a hallmark of genocidal regimes. We all saw the video. Footage released as propaganda by the “Israel” clearly shows Dr. Abu Safiyah being escorted into an Israeli tank. They documented their crime for the world to see, yet now they deny having him in custody. This is not denial—it’s gaslighting on a global scale.

Dr. Abu Safiyah is more than a physician—he is a lifeline for Gaza, serving as the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of the few remaining medical facilities still functioning under siege. His abduction is not an isolated event; it is part of a systematic campaign to destroy Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure, targeting doctors, hospitals, and ambulances in direct violation of international humanitarian law.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Gaza’s population has already been decimated—over 50,000 Palestinians have been slaughtered in direct attacks, and hundreds of thousands more are presumed dead due to starvation, medical neglect, and the collapse of critical infrastructure under relentless siege. By abducting Dr. Abu Safiyah, the regime not only deprives thousands of access to medical care but sends a clear message: No one, not even those dedicated to saving lives, is safe.

This is not bureaucracy. This is genocide. And enforced disappearances like this are part of the machinery of annihilation. Denying the existence of detainees is a calculated method to create fear, prevent accountability, and strip entire populations of their humanity.

The world cannot remain silent.

We demand answers:

1. Where is Dr. Hussam Abu Safiyah? The illegal occupation must immediately disclose his location and condition.

2. Why was he detained? The targeting of medical professionals is a war crime under international law.

3. When will he be released? His immediate release must be non-negotiable, as his detention is a direct attack on the survival of Gaza’s people.

To the international community, to human rights organizations, to those who claim to stand for justice: The time for polite diplomacy and concerned statements has passed. This is a call to action. Demand the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiyah now. Demand accountability for his abduction. Demand an end to this genocidal campaign.

If we do not act, the question will not only be “Where is Dr. Abu Safiyah?” It will be “How did we let this happen?”